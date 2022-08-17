Home tour: Peek inside interior designer Lisa Sherry’s modern lake house

Presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark . Got real estate fever? The pros at Redbud can help you find a property worthy of its own home tour. Find an agent.

Threading juxtapositions together is interior designer Lisa Sherry’s way of creating a serene balance in her renovated lake house.



Sherry’s design style also takes shape in her lifestyle, as she balances weekdays in Third Ward and the weekends at her lake house.

Who: Sherry was born in Iowa and spent years in Minneapolis before coming to North Carolina, which she now considers home. She left a successful career in photo styling and set design to open her interior design firm, Lisa Sherry Interieurs in 2005.

She tells me that her mom always thought she would grow up to be a teacher. But even though she’s not in a classroom, Sherry says she teaches people how to combine designs with her opposites-attract design style.

“I love the idea of continuous learning. I guess I’m always learning and sharing. Maybe that’s what great teachers do!” she said.

The house: Sherry gutted the 1996 house in 2020. She removed walls to create an open floor plan and now has views of the lake from the kitchen and dining room.

During the remodel, she painted the exterior of the 3,227-square-foot home black, so that it would “tuck seamlessly into nature,” she explained.

The first floor: A white palette can be seen across the main level that features an open kitchen space, primary suite, guest bedroom, two and a half baths, and sliding window walls that lead you to the balcony.

Sherry removed a small guest bedroom to create an open kitchen that features a dining table with director chairs.

She wanted to avoid a cold space, which she says can easily happen with an area bathed in white, but she says her remedy is combining different elements.

“Mixing textures will be the key to keeping the space warm,” Sherry said.

The lower level: Sherry calls the lower level of the home the “dark side” because it’s mostly painted black. It has two bedrooms, two baths, a wet bar and a screened-in patio with a view of the water.

This floor is covered in black walls, dark-colored furniture and a large black light fixture that makes the style of this space fun and sexy.

Sherry says this is her favorite space to spend winters and evenings with friends.

Inspiration: Sherry wanted to bring a clean, modern and unpredictable ethos to the lake house.

She achieved this by incorporating sensory soulful touches along with the modern sophisticated vibe.

“I love to explore new ideas, textures, products and approaches in my own homes,” Sherry tells Axios.

The method: The connecting piece between two opposing floors is threading the details together.

On each floor, you’ll find pairs of items that appear similar but are actually different when you look closely. For example, the symmetrical floor lamps in the living room of the first floor have different textures and colors.

Although the bathrooms on each floor vary between light and dark, they all feature printed showers with textures, patterns or quotes.

Some light fixtures within the bathrooms are offset by allowing one light fixture to be placed next to a mirror while another light is positioned on an adjacent wall.

Extras: While this house has the look of a perfect showroom, Sherry includes a cozy touch in multiple spaces to keep it casual.

The first floor features a pillar with photos of family and friends that have visited.

Sherry also incorporated a small beach in the yard with sand and beach chairs to take advantage of the lake view.

