Home tour: Peek inside interior designer Lisa Sherry’s modern lake house

By Alexis Clinton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20MKa2_0hKDziCc00

Threading juxtapositions together is interior designer Lisa Sherry’s way of creating a serene balance in her renovated lake house.

Sherry’s design style also takes shape in her lifestyle, as she balances weekdays in Third Ward and the weekends at her lake house.

Who: Sherry was born in Iowa and spent years in Minneapolis before coming to North Carolina, which she now considers home. She left a successful career in photo styling and set design to open her interior design firm, Lisa Sherry Interieurs in 2005.

  • She tells me that her mom always thought she would grow up to be a teacher. But even though she’s not in a classroom, Sherry says she teaches people how to combine designs with her opposites-attract design style.
  • “I love the idea of continuous learning. I guess I’m always learning and sharing. Maybe that’s what great teachers do!” she said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVCNK_0hKDziCc00

Interior designer Lisa Sherry. Photo: Brie Williams

The house: Sherry gutted the 1996 house in 2020. She removed walls to create an open floor plan and now has views of the lake from the kitchen and dining room.

  • During the remodel, she painted the exterior of the 3,227-square-foot home black, so that it would “tuck seamlessly into nature,” she explained.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dVM4q_0hKDziCc00

The open kitchen layout is coated in white but the textures seen in the straw light fixtures and sleek wooden flooring add depth to the space. Photos taken by Brie Williams. Courtesy of Lisa Sherry

The first floor: A white palette can be seen across the main level that features an open kitchen space, primary suite, guest bedroom, two and a half baths, and sliding window walls that lead you to the balcony.

  • Sherry removed a small guest bedroom to create an open kitchen that features a dining table with director chairs.
  • She wanted to avoid a cold space, which she says can easily happen with an area bathed in white, but she says her remedy is combining different elements.
  • “Mixing textures will be the key to keeping the space warm,” Sherry said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4k29_0hKDziCc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8cKt_0hKDziCc00

Sherry decided to bring more texture to the dining table by utilizing bamboo director chairs. Photos taken by Brie Williams. Courtesy of Lisa Sherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X80Hi_0hKDziCc00

Most of the kitchen items (refrigerator, freezer and pantry) are hidden behind sleek white cabinetry to submerge you into the space. Photos taken by Brie Williams. Courtesy of Lisa Sherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNi5m_0hKDziCc00

The matching gray light fixtures deepen the airy space. Photos taken by Brie Williams. Courtesy of Lisa Sherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRjsL_0hKDziCc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wQtS_0hKDziCc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lXjD_0hKDziCc00

The bedrooms have a calm feeling from the use of neutral colors that keep the spaces light and airy. Photos taken by Brie Williams. Courtesy of Lisa Sherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VNOmW_0hKDziCc00

The large windows allow a lot of natural sunlight to brighten up the space while the various soft textures in the room keep the space cozy. Photos taken by Brie Williams. Courtesy of Lisa Sherry

The lower level: Sherry calls the lower level of the home the “dark side” because it’s mostly painted black. It has two bedrooms, two baths, a wet bar and a screened-in patio with a view of the water.

  • This floor is covered in black walls, dark-colored furniture and a large black light fixture that makes the style of this space fun and sexy.
  • Sherry says this is her favorite space to spend winters and evenings with friends.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UDs9_0hKDziCc00

The use of other dark colors, bamboo bar and wooden mirror help shape the room. Photos taken by Brie Williams. Courtesy of Lisa Sherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwR2K_0hKDziCc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzkD4_0hKDziCc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4Ycy_0hKDziCc00

The black ceilings create an all-around experience of darkness. Photos taken by Brie Williams. Courtesy of Lisa Sherry

Inspiration: Sherry wanted to bring a clean, modern and unpredictable ethos to the lake house.

  • She achieved this by incorporating sensory soulful touches along with the modern sophisticated vibe.
  • “I love to explore new ideas, textures, products and approaches in my own homes,” Sherry tells Axios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ho6tB_0hKDziCc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeVxW_0hKDziCc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwSSN_0hKDziCc00

The placement of design magazines on a wooden ladder creates a decoration that easily becomes a conversation starter. Photos taken by Brie Williams. Courtesy of Lisa Sherry

The method: The connecting piece between two opposing floors is threading the details together.

  • On each floor, you’ll find pairs of items that appear similar but are actually different when you look closely. For example, the symmetrical floor lamps in the living room of the first floor have different textures and colors.
  • Although the bathrooms on each floor vary between light and dark, they all feature printed showers with textures, patterns or quotes.
  • Some light fixtures within the bathrooms are offset by allowing one light fixture to be placed next to a mirror while another light is positioned on an adjacent wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rce1A_0hKDziCc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16M8CU_0hKDziCc00

Lisa pushes the limits of dark spaces through the bathroom but lightens up the space with subtle color on the printed textured shower wall. Photos taken by Brie Williams. Courtesy of Lisa Sherry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0beFJp_0hKDziCc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xG6ia_0hKDziCc00

She keeps the overall design perfectly imperfect by offsetting the two light fixtures with the placement, texture, style and color. Photos taken by Brie Williams. Courtesy of Lisa Sherry

Extras: While this house has the look of a perfect showroom, Sherry includes a cozy touch in multiple spaces to keep it casual.

  • The first floor features a pillar with photos of family and friends that have visited.
  • Sherry also incorporated a small beach in the yard with sand and beach chairs to take advantage of the lake view.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oO2ZV_0hKDziCc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gIPD4_0hKDziCc00

Photos taken by Brie Williams. Courtesy of Lisa Sherry

The post Home tour: Peek inside interior designer Lisa Sherry’s modern lake house appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

