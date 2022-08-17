How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm

In a fight for control of Congress, political campaigns are vying for the support of a new group of voters with the numbers to influence the midterm.

Consider the math: The total number North Carolinians newly naturalized over four years comes close to the margin in the state’s last presidential race.

By the numbers: From 2016 to 2020, 70,579 people were naturalized in North Carolina, according to a new report by the National Partnership for New Americans. To put that into perspective, Donald Trump won the state by about 74,000 votes in 2020.

Although data through the current year are unreleased, NPNA estimates a total of 94,011 people have naturalized in North Carolina since 2016.

That’s not far off from the roughly 95,000-vote difference between Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and his Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham in 2020, the year of the last North Carolina U.S. Senate race.

Why it matters: The size of the naturalized citizens voting bloc, sometimes called new Americans, is significant enough to make a difference in competitive races, such as North Carolina’s U.S. Senate election.

North Carolina ranks as the 6th most politically important state where new Americans can impact the midterm, per NPNA. The voting bloc has the most pull in the battlegrounds of Georgia and Arizona.

It’s not just national elections to watch, though. In the City of Fayetteville last month, Mario Benavente won his district council seat by just six votes and will be the first Korean-American to serve the local government.

People born in Asia make up the majority (40%) of North Carolina’s recently naturalized citizens and tend to vote independently, Chavi Khanna Koneru, co-founder and executive director of North Carolina Asian Americans Together, tells Axios. The nonprofit guides Asian Americans through the naturalization process and helped with voter registration in Fayetteville.

“Because there’s such a rapidly growing population in North Carolina, especially over the last two decades, suddenly there’s a lot of political power housed in, particularly, these new Americans,” Khanna Koneru says.

Between the lines: More than 124,000 naturalized citizens reside in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, per the report. The Raleigh metro has just over 80,000 new Americans.

Thirty-six percent of people naturalized in North Carolina from 2016 to 2020 are from the Americas. Fourteen percent come from Africa, and about 10% are European.

Around 55% are women.

Yes, but: Language barriers often pose challenges for immigrants to both register to vote and head to the polls. There’s also an element of intimidation. Koneru says in the political climate of 2016, the year NCAAT was founded, immigrants experienced fear and uncertainty over civic engagement, even as it related to government paperwork.

State of play: In the eyes of NPNA, the growing backlog of citizenship applications and processing delays is a form of voter suppression. The longer immigrants must wait for naturalization, the more likely they’ll miss the registration deadline.

In North Carolina offices, more than 14,590 pleas are backlogged in the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services system, the report states.

Around 80% of applications in Charlotte and Raleigh offices take 15 or more months to process. That compares to the national average delay of about 11 months.

There are more than 700,000 unsettled citizenship applications across the country, according to USCIS.

Once naturalized, new citizens are still less likely to register and turn out to elections than people born in the U.S., according to Pew Research Center .

In 2016, 62% of voters born in the U.S. cast a ballot, compared to 54% of voters from other countries, the researchers found.

But foreign voters tend to keep up with voting behaviors after their first election, National Partnership for New Americans executive director Nicole Melaku tells Axios.

“It’s not like they drop between midterm elections and presidential. They’re very loyal voters,” Melaku says. “The majority of the folks that are newly naturalized are between 35 and 45. So, these are folks who are established and ready to vote on the issues that matter to them, whether that be their children’s education or the economy.”

The post How North Carolina’s newly naturalized citizens could swing the midterm appeared first on Axios Charlotte .