7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Seven agencies will split $3.2 million in federal funding that was awarded for projects aimed at improving rural public transit systems in Kentucky, officials said. The funding will go to agencies across the state that serve 36 counties, a statement Tuesday from the Transportation Cabinet...
Candle plant cited for violations after deadly tornadoes
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — A candle factory where several workers were killed during tornadoes that hit Kentucky in December has been cited for violations of federal labor law. Seven serious offenses are alleged, carrying potential fines of $40,000. Mayfield Consumer Products has contested all seven, according to information on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration website.
Thousands of pairs of shoes and socks go to eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Thousands of pairs of shoes and socks are being distributed to people affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky last month. The Samaritan's Feet organization partnered with the University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari, the Kentucky basketball team and state officials to give away bags containing shoes and socks Tuesday.
NAACP leader in Florida quits over 'racist marginalization'
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The president of a local NAACP branch in Florida has resigned, saying that as a South Asian woman she experienced “racist marginalization" from others in the civil rights group. Dr. Vanessa Toolsie, an elected vice president of the Orange County branch of the National...
Judge: Teen inmates won't go to adult prison before Sept. 15
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Around two dozen juvenile inmates at a troubled Louisiana detention center won’t be moved to the notorious state penitentiary at Angola until at least the middle of next month, as a legal battle over their transfer plays out, officials said Tuesday. The juveniles are...
Public defender system to more than double budget request
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's public defender system wants to more than double its budget to better represent people who can't afford an attorney. The Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services voted to recommend a $62.1 million budget next year. The proposal would open four public defender offices in the state and raise the hourly fee from $80 to $150 for court-appointed lawyers.
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. August 20, 2022. Editorial: Give it up, Mark Gietzen. You can’t Donald Trump your way out of Kansas abortion vote. From the moment it was proposed, it was clear that the hand recount of the Kansas abortion amendment vote had no chance of changing the outcome. It was a waste of money and of county officials’ time, as we and many others said at the time. It’s no surprise, then, that now that it’s over, virtually nothing changed in the landslide win for abortion rights.
Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. House candidate Tara Sweeney said Tuesday she plans to end her campaign, saying she does not see a path to victory or to raise the resources needed to be successful in the November general election. Sweeney was positioned in fourth place after...
Texas Team Stax
Team Totals.241.30441755461008170161465173581082962974. Team Totals56673.99123123291094.09895424851284341002.
Minnesota Team Stax
Team Totals.249.3184090530101820014144511390987261459. Team Totals62593.94121121231074.09785084701433531010.
