Destiny Udogie Says It Is A "Big Honor" To Join Antonio Conte's Tottenham

The 19-year-old gave his first interview as a Spurs player on Tuesday after signing from Italian club Udinese.

View the original article to see embedded media.

New Tottenham Hotspur signing Destiny Udogie has said it is a "big honor" to join a "big club with a big history".

The 19-year-old gave his first interview as a Spurs player on Tuesday after signing from Italian club Udinese.

Left-back Udogie has signed a five-year contract with Spurs, who have paid Udinese £15 million with a potential £3m more to follow in add-ons, according to BBC Sport .

Udogie will not make his Tottenham debut for another 12 months as he is being sent back to Udinese on a season-long loan.

But he is very excited to have signed for Spurs and is looking forward to working under fellow Italian Antonio Conte.

Speaking in his first interview as a Tottenham player, Udogie said: "It is a big honor for me to be here in this big team, big club with a big history."

Destiny Udogie pictured during his first interview as a Tottenham Hotspur player Twitter/@SpursOfficial

He added: "It is an honor for me to play under a big coach like Antonio Conte. I think he knows the football very well and I'm going to grow a lot with him.

"I think the Premier League is the biggest league in the world, the most difficult.

"I like challenges, difficult challenges, so I'm excited to start. For me, playing for Tottenham - a big team - I think it's a big dream come true."

Asked about his hopes for the rest of the season with Udinese, Udogie said: "I want to grow as much as I can. To grow, to understand the game a little bit more and obviously play the best season I can play in Serie A."

Udogie scored five goals and provided four assists in 35 Serie A appearances last season.

He has represented Italy at Under 16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels.