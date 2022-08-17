Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
Smart and Social Web3 Platform Blockify Raises $2.2M
Nassau, Bahamas, August 18, 2022 – Blockify Inc, an emerging blockchain technology company, is pleased to announce the completion of a $2.2M seed round. Since 2021, Blockify has been developing an interface that unlocks the world of Web3 and DeFi for anyone, regardless of crypto knowledge or experience. Core features include Web3 social interaction, an intuitive interface for users to track and manage their portfolio, create-to-earn, and surf-to-earn user utility.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: CME Group Shows Impeccable Timing With Launch of Its Options on Ether Futures
On Thursday (August 18), the world’s leading derivatives marketplace CME Group announced that it “plans to launch options on Ether futures on September 12, pending regulatory review.”. On 12 November 2019, CME Group (“CME”), which owns “large derivatives, options and futures exchanges in Chicago and New York City...
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: BitMEX Co-Founder Predicts Effect on Ethereum Price in the Case of a Successful Merge and a Failed Merge
On Tuesday (August 16), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS). Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which is...
cryptoglobe.com
As $ETH Price Falls, Raoul Pal Says 2-Year Risk/Reward Is Getting ‘Really Attractive’
On Saturday (August 20), as the ETH-USD trades around the $1,600 level, having fallen from around $1,900 at the start of the week, some $ETH HODLers are using this dip to buy more $ETH. One of those is investors is former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal. According to data by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoglobe.com
Fidelity’s Director of Global Macro: ‘Reasonable To View Bitcoin As Cheap at These Levels’
On Wednesday (August 17), Jurrien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity Investments, shared his thoughts on the Bitcoin ($BTC) price. In March 2021, Timmer published a 12-page research paper on Bitcoin (title: “Understanding Bitcoin: Does bitcoin belong in asset allocation considerations?”). Timmer started by saying that he...
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Popular SPO Explains Why ‘It Is Impossible To Stop Cardano’
On Thursday (August 18), the highly popular and respected operators of the Cardanians $ADA stake pools explained why “it is impossible to stop Cardano.”. Yesterday, they tweeted that the reason the Cardano network cannot be stopped is because it is so decentralized:. On 17 February 2020, Cardanians published a...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Price Takes a Fall With 4 Weeks Till the Merge, But Still Up 94% in 2 Months
On Friday (August 19), the $ETH price is down around 6% — which is not that bad considering that $ADA, $SOL, $DOT, $MATIC, and $AVAX are suffering double-digit percentage losses — thanks to the current “risk-off” mood that has resulted in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) surging to nearly 108 this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Latest News About Upcoming Cardano-Powered Metaverse ‘Cardalonia’ ($LONIA)
Cardalonia, the Web3 startup that claims to be “building the biggest metaverse ecosystem on Cardano” recently reported some great news. On April 18, the Estonian crypto startup that is developing the upcoming Cardano-powered NFT-based play-to-earn (P2E) game Cardanlonia ($LONIA) announced that it had raised $420,000 in a pre-seed round.
Comments / 0