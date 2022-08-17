ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Trash complaints pile up under Adams

By By Julian Shen-Berro
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Edprn_0hKDyZAk00
Just over halfway through his first year in office, Adams is still in the honeymoon period, but time may be running out before grimy streets tarnish his reputation with voters. Seth Wenig/AP Photo

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams is getting more complaints about trash on city streets and sidewalks than his predecessor — a problematic trend for a mayor who has so frequently promised to deliver a cleaner and safer New York.

In the first six months of the year, 311 complaints about trash on sidewalks and streets rose from 13,026 complaints to 17,749. That’s a more than 36 percent jump compared to the same period in 2021, when Mayor Bill de Blasio was still in charge, an analysis of 311 data shows. Calls about rodents also increased by about 17 percent for the period. Those spikes occurred even as residents lodged 18 percent fewer complaints about missed garbage collection.

Adams has shoveled more money to the sanitation department via budget restoration, cracked down on illegal dumping and revived twice-a-week street sweeping nixed during the pandemic — as he seeks to polish New York’s image and entice office workers and tourists back to the city.

“Everywhere I’ve gone in the last couple of years, they’ve told me the streets don’t look the way they should,” Adams said in June while celebrating bolstered investments in sanitation in the city’s newly adopted budget. “We have heard the complaints loud and clear; we need to get trash off our streets and kick littering to the curb.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKZxi_0hKDyZAk00

Just over halfway through his first year in office, Adams is still in the honeymoon period, but time may be running out before grimy streets tarnish his reputation with voters.

‘The whole city is filthy’

The 311 complaints come as a progress report on New York’s zero waste initiative found troubling results : New Yorkers were generating more trash, less recycling and dirtier streets, POLITICO reported in April. At the time, the mayor said the city would “fight” to reach its goal of effectively zero residential waste by 2030, despite dealing with “an economic crisis.”

“The whole city is filthy, there’s no question about it,” said Steven Cohen, a Columbia University professor who studies waste management. “People aren’t complaining just because they’re New Yorkers and they like to complain.”

Issues with waste management are nothing new for New York, according to Cohen. The city’s last functioning landfill closed in 2001, and with most New Yorkers traveling by subway or foot, trash is bound to accumulate in public spaces. Still, the problem has become more pronounced in recent years, Cohen said, as the city’s sanitation department endured budget cuts amid the pandemic and New Yorkers trash habits changed.

Last year, the problem exploded, according to 311 data. Trash complaints jumped from 18,556 in 2020 to 34,649 in 2021 — the highest number of complaints since at least 2017.

The issue is partly seasonal. While trash complaints in the first half of this year exceeded the first half of 2021, they were lower than the 21,623 lodged in the latter half of 2021. In most cases, more New Yorkers complained about trash in the second half of each year.

The warmer months between June and September tend to rack up the most garbage-related 311 calls. That’s likely because New Yorkers spend more time outside during the summer and fall — there are more people leaving trash behind and more people around to notice its accumulation, Cohen said.

Complaints this year generally increased as the city moved into summer, with July tallying the most at 4,280, an analysis showed. By the end of July, the city had already surpassed the total number of such complaints filed in 2020 and 2019.

The administration’s efforts

Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch said New Yorkers’ 311 complaints were justified, and the city is ramping up cleaning efforts as it emerges from the pandemic.

“What I want New Yorkers to know is: We agree, we see it, it’s not acceptable,” she said in an interview. “We have finally, after two long years, been given the resources that we need to get the job done.”

In a statement, a City Hall spokesperson pointed to the city’s investments in litter baskets , targeted cleaning initiatives and containerized trash , as well as a return to twice-a-week street sweeping .

“Over the past seven months, our administration’s firm and undeniable commitment to clean city streets has already resulted in a decrease of missed trash collection complaints to 311 by 18 percent, year over year, and we continue to back our commitment with real resources,” City Hall said in the statement. “We will continue to rollout both proven and new initiatives to keep trash off our streets.”

Tisch said she expects the resumption of twice-weekly street sweeping will quickly improve the issue.

In a more recent response to cleanliness concerns, the Department of Sanitation proposed further limiting the time frame buildings and businesses can leave trash out for collection, shifting the starting time from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for most garbage. That change would coincide with more overnight collections in an effort to reduce the time trash spends on the street.

The sanitation department was still emerging from Covid when Adams took office in January. As the city sought to tighten its spending in 2020, de Blasio slashed sanitation, at one point cutting $100 million . While he restored some funding amid outcry over dirtier streets, not all services were fully restored.

This fiscal year, the department has an operating budget of $1.88 billion, according to a DSNY spokesperson. That figure was higher than adopted budgets in the prior three years, though each ultimately rose above $2 billion through budget modifications. This year’s adopted budget will also be modified over the course of the year, the spokesperson added.

Adams’ executive budget included cuts to sanitation, but the Council backfilled those holes and then some in the final adopted budget. The majority of those funds went to cleaning and collection services.

“We fought really hard to make this a focal point of this budget,” said Council Member Sandy Nurse, who chairs the Committee on Sanitation and Solid Waste Management. “I think the mayor takes this very seriously… He wants to be responsive to New Yorkers, and he’s listening.”

But she added Council did not receive all the funding that members sought.

“With a city clamoring about how disgusting it is, how dirty it is… we’re asking sanitation workers to go above and beyond,” she said. “We should be giving them the resources they need to do that.”

Chris Coffey, the CEO of political consulting firm Tusk Strategies, predicts many in the city will, for now, blame trash concerns on de Blasio-era pandemic cuts.

“I think most New Yorkers are savvy enough to know that governing New York is like captaining a giant ship. It takes time to turn the ship around,” he said. “The thing we don’t know is: Three years from now, if the city has not gotten cleaner, if the city has not gotten safer, how will that affect [Adams’] re-election?”

It’s Adams’ city, “so that also means it’s his trash,” said Christina Greer, a political science professor at Fordham University. And it behooves the mayor to take ownership of the problem as he has, lest voters begin to conflate tidiness with another major challenge Adams has faced: Crime.

“The perception of a dirty city means an unsafe city,” Greer said. “Eric Adams does not want to get in a position where he’s battling a narrative that the city is in the 1980s.”

Public perception hasn’t soured quite yet for Adams. In June, a NY1/Siena College poll of New York residents found mixed feelings about the mayor’s performance, with 29 percent stating he was doing a “poor” job and another 29 percent thinking the mayor was doing “good” or “excellent.” Still, more than 70 percent felt he was outperforming former de Blasio. Those results came even as 56 percent believed the city was headed in the wrong direction.

New Yorkers were split on the quality of sanitation services in their neighborhoods, according to the poll. Thirty percent were “very satisfied,” while 39 percent were “somewhat satisfied” and another 30 percent were “not very” or “not at all satisfied.”

“What Adams has done, and it’s to his credit, is told people they’re entitled to a cleaner city,” Cohen said. “They’re entitled to be able to walk down the street and not feel their senses are assaulted.”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

As Primary Election Day nears, candidates vying to represent Staten Island get union, advocacy group endorsements

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Senate and congressional candidates across Staten Island have been securing the support of labor unions throughout the city, national advocacy groups and local community leaders as they prepare for the August 23 primary. N.Y. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 11. Brittany Ramos DeBarros. Democratic and Working...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
New York City, NY
Government
wamc.org

Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season

New York Governor Kathy Hochul met Friday with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is prepared as possible for any potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a monster...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

The New York Primary That’s Turned Into a ‘Horror Show’

It took an off-the-cuff tweet from a California congressman to encapsulate how ugly New York City’s most contested Democratic primary has become.Last week, Daniel Goldman, a leading contender to win Tuesday’s primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District, tweeted out an ad touting his top qualification for office: his experience as House Democrats’ lead counsel during the 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump.In response, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA)—a key participant in the impeachment investigation and a friend of Goldman’s—tweeted, “looks great. Bullshit desperate ad from Mondaire.”The Mondaire in question was Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), also a competitor in this primary. He...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets

A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
Tom Handy

Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show Otherwise

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and New York Mayor Eric Adams were recently interviewed. Both shared their thoughts on a common area they both share - migrants. If you have been following along, Governor Abbott has seen a surge of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border and the numbers have increased under the Biden administration. This year, Abbott has bused some migrants out of his state to Washington, D.C. and New York City. Mayors of both cities think this is unfair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Eric Adams shreds dining sheds as city weighs permanent program

Mayor Eric Adams is taking a chainsaw to a couple dozen outdoor dining sheds as the city weighs permanent plans for the temporary structures. Adams announced a crackdown on abandoned dining sheds at a news conference on Thursday, Crain’s reported. The mayor said sheds are dangerous or a haven for rats, and he wanted to root out those who use the sheds for illegal behavior.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Management#Trash Collection#Politics Local#Ki
globalconstructionreview.com

New York to spend $18m on getting new construction workers

New York City mayor Eric Adams has launched an $18.6m programme to entice 2,300 low-income people into construction and industrial careers over the next three years. The move comes amid an unprecedented skills shortage in the US. Under the scheme, participants will be selected by the Mayor’s Office of Talent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals, Department of Housing Preservation & Development Announce New Housing for Formerly Incarcerated People Needing Ongoing Specialty Care

The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. Bronx, NY. NYC Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
accountingtoday.com

New York enhances SALT cap workaround for pass-throughs

New York State is expanding a tax break that allows smaller companies to circumvent the $10,000 limit on state and local tax deductions from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, similar to a workaround also being permitted in some other high-tax states. The legislation, which was passed by the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Dershowitz joins ‘Save Maimonides’ campaign

Alan Dershowitz, one of the most high-profile lawyers in the United States and a Brooklyn native, has now lent his name to a “Save Maimonides” campaign that has constantly criticized Maimonides Medical Center’s operations and leadership. Dershowitz, a Brooklyn College graduate, has represented a wide range of...
BROOKLYN, NY
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
14K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy