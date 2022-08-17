ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Harbor, WA

Compass Health Raising Funds to Send Youth on San Juan Island to Summer Camp

Submitted by Compass Health. To provide a memorable and impactful experience to youth on San Juan Island, Compass Health is participating in a campaign to raise $5,000 to send children and young teens served through the organization’s Child and Family Outpatient program to Camp Orkila, a popular camp experience for kids from grades 3 to 10.
Food bank expansion begins

The Friday Harbor Food Bank celebrated breaking ground to begin its expansion Aug. 12. A crowd of approximately 20 people watched as Rachelle Radonski the food bank manager and board president Jose Domenech posed with shovels. “The size of the turnout shows how much community support there is,” Domenech said,...
San Juan County Waterfront Parcels

If you own a waterfront parcel in the County, or hope to purchase one, I have detailed below some items to take into consideration. Historically, waterfront parcels were the most coveted investment in the islands but, due to ever changing regulations, they are now the most confusing parcels to develop. For REALTORs they can be a challenge to sell due to our inability to give buyers concrete answers to their questions while on site.
