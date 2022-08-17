ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food bank expansion begins

The Friday Harbor Food Bank celebrated breaking ground to begin its expansion Aug. 12. A crowd of approximately 20 people watched as Rachelle Radonski the food bank manager and board president Jose Domenech posed with shovels. “The size of the turnout shows how much community support there is,” Domenech said,...
Help shape a composting program for the islands

Submitted by the San Juan County Solid Waste Program. San Juan County is exploring how to best implement commercial composting for residents and businesses in the Islands, and we need your help! The County’s Solid Waste Program has created a survey to gauge community interest in such a program. The survey is available now through Aug. 30 at https://bit.ly/3OTj5R4.
San Juan County Waterfront Parcels

If you own a waterfront parcel in the County, or hope to purchase one, I have detailed below some items to take into consideration. Historically, waterfront parcels were the most coveted investment in the islands but, due to ever changing regulations, they are now the most confusing parcels to develop. For REALTORs they can be a challenge to sell due to our inability to give buyers concrete answers to their questions while on site.
