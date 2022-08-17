Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
These are the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Kansas City
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take, including Kansas City.
kcur.org
What was the first city park in Kansas City?
Picnics, birthday parties, ball games and exceptionally nice days are all elements that might bring someone to one of Kansas City’s 200-and-some parks. The peaceful greenspaces might seem ubiquitous in the city of fountains, but the acres of parks Kansas Citians know today weren’t always there. Lisa, a...
Former KC church elder convicted in wife’s killing
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church was convicted Friday of killing his wife four years ago. Robert Lee Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris at the couple’s home in Overland Park, Kansas. The couple was active in Repairers Kansas City, a […]
Overland Park family working to bring injured son back from Mexico
A local Kansas family is trying to bring their injured son back from Mexico, who was badly injured in an accident shortly after moving out of the country.
‘Poor, broke, busted and disgusted’: Pastor apologizes for complaining about gifts from congregation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pastor in Missouri has issued a public apology after a video surfaced that appeared to show him berating his congregation for not buying him luxury gifts. In the video shared to TikTok, Rev. Carlton Funderburke describes his congregants as “poor, broke, busted and disgusted,...
Tomato shortage felt by Kansas City area pizzeria
The drought in California is causing some troubles for the tomato supply across the United States, including in Kansas City.
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobby
Villa Serena Apartment Hotel.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Raphael Hotel is a historic hotel located on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri. It's a significant structure because it first opened in 1928, and it was a luxury apartment building called the Villa Serena Apartments.
kcur.org
Store owners say Kansas City’s vintage clothing scene is ‘definitely hoppin’'
Younger generations are bringing back fashion from decades past. Whether people want unique pieces or sustainable shopping, the vintage apparel scene is booming and Kansas City is taking part. Kansas Citians enjoy a wide selection of vintage clothing options. Steve Kraske spoke with the owners of two local vintage stores:...
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Aug. 19-21
Summer is slowly winding down, but there are still plenty of things to do in the Kansas City area. Here are nine events worth checking out.
Missouri pastor says congregation is 'poor, broke, busted' for not buying him a luxury Movado watch
A Kansas City, Missouri, pastor who said his congregation was "poor, broke busted and disgusted" for not buying him the luxury watch he wanted has issued an apology after his remarks caused a stir on social media. Carlton Funderburke, the senior pastor at Church at the Well, issued an apology...
kansascitymag.com
The story behind the commercial voted Best of KC by magazine readers
When an owner is the face of his company, it’s hard to replace him in marketing after he retires. That’s doubly true when the person who takes over the company isn’t a relative. Kansas City TV viewers have come to know Continental Siding’s Jerry O’Neal since he...
d23.com
D23 Members Embark on a Historic Journey Through Walt’s Hometown
D23 Members had the opportunity to visit Marceline, Missouri, for a tour of Walt Disney’s historic hometown this spring. They were able to experience signature elements of his boyhood that inspired some of the most foundational parts of the Walt Disney Company such as his dedication to family and his love of magic.
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community
Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
kcur.org
Johnson County residents raise scam concerns about groups soliciting donations for sick kids
Some drivers in Johnson County in recent days say they have spotted groups of people at major intersections asking for donations that are supposedly to help pay for health care for children with life-threatening illnesses. Reports began popping up on social media last week, with some users posting pictures of...
Records: KCPD called at least 20 times to suspected drug house where child died
Even before KCPD found a 2-year-old boy dead inside a home in the 6500 block of The Paseo on Wednesday, they were familiar with the address.
kcur.org
A new Amelia Earhart museum in her Kansas hometown
Aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart made history by being the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, and then made headlines after her mysterious disappearance five years later flying over the Pacific Ocean. The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is slated to open in 2023 in her Atchison, Kansas, birthplace. KCUR’s Laura Spencer reports on the work to open the museum and the aircraft serving as its centerpiece.
martincitytelegraph.com
Ethnic Festival returns to Swope Park with food booths, music and dance
It’s full blast ahead for Kansas City’s 43rd Ethnic Enrichment Festival after two pandemic-era years of scaling back the popular food, craft and entertainment event held on the grounds of Swope Park. On Aug. 19-21, Friday through Sunday, visitors can sample food from 37 booths, browse international items...
Man convicted for killing his wife, who was an Overland Park minister in 2018
A Johnson County jury convicted a man on Friday who murdered his wife — who was also an Overland Park minister — in 2018.
Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting allegedly after argument over money
A Kansas City man has been charged for a shooting that left one male dead Thursday in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
