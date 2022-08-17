Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Birth announcements, Aug. 20
JUDE RAYMOND VIEYRA Nathan and Shawnae Vieyra of North Platte are the parents of a son, Jude Raymond, born Aug. 17, 2022, weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. Grandparents are Monte and Shawna Davison of North Platte and the late Rita Vieyra of North Platte. Great-grandparents are George and Helen Vieyra of North Platte.
knopnews2.com
Searching for the identity of deceased man from 1961
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In 1961, an African-American man was found dead on a refrigerated train cart in North Platte. City officials buried him less than 24 hours later in the North Platte Cemetery with a grave marker, which says “Unknown Negro.”. “I have never heard of anything...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte pickleball group helps raise funds for Callahan Cancer Center
The North Platte Pickleball Ladies group hosted an all women “Queen of the Court” competition on Aug. 13 to raise money for the Callahan Cancer Center. The competition raised $450 that will be used to assist local cancer patients in need. There were 32 women who competed in three divisions at the tournament.
North Platte Telegraph
Newly constructed houses you can buy in North Platte
Check out modern homes in new communities around North Platte. The search is over….. Have a look at this awesome newer home on 35 acres just 10 minutes from Lake McConaughey and 5 minutes from Ogallala. This one has tons of features that will surely please someone looking for a place to get away or their “forever home”. The main house is a 1720 Sq. Ft. 2-bedroom 2 -bathroom home with a large open floor plan. The kitchen is very spacious with new stainless steel appliances, plenty of counter space, lots of storage and also features a nice island with bar style seating. Additionally the kitchen has Corian countertops, beautiful custom backsplash and is perfectly set up for entertaining. The home features neutral color vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living area with carpet in each bedroom and the office. The home is well designed and comfortable with a practical use of space. At the center of the main living area sits a beautiful spiral staircase that leads to the loft that is currently used as sleeping and a play area. The stone face fireplace in the corner of the main living area is a beautiful touch that adds plenty of warmth to the room. The laundry/mud room is located just off the garage entry which will assist in keeping unwanted dirt from entering the main house. The master suite features a large bathroom with oversized shower and a large walk-in closet. The master also has custom barn doors for the bathroom and walk-in closet. The efficiency of this home is incredible with 4 inch spray foam insulation throughout. Cool in the summer and warm in the winter!!! The property is set up with the outdoor recreationalist in mind. There is a large 27’x40′ attached two car garage with a half bathroom and storage areas as well as another 40’x60′ attached shop. The large shop portion has 18′ sidewalls with pass through bays, featuring doors on both ends. This makes moving your RV, boat and ATV/UTV around an easy task. The home is completely off grid with a new and very effective solar power system by Schneider. It will power the whole house and then some. There is also a 22Kw Generac generator as backup, should the sun not shine for a few days. Additionally there are 3 locations with full RV hook-ups on site, 1 in the south bay of the large shop and 2 outside on the south side of the shop. The property has good native grass for grazing some cattle or horses with a windmill and water tank located centrally in the pasture. If motorized fun is on your mind there is plenty of room and varied terrain to play around on ATV and UTVs alike. Call today for your private showing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knopnews2.com
Man injured in one-vehicle crash
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A single vehicle accident sent a 26-year old Hershey man to the hospital on Monday, August 15. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies and North Platte Fire and Rescue found Dru Linderman just before 8 pm at the scene where his truck had left the roadway, Linderman was traveling westbound on North River Road. His truck went down the ditch and stopped by hitting a tree. Linderman was removed from the truck by responders, and was found to be in critical condition. He was taken to Great Plains Health in North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Judy Steele: A glimpse at vintage glass canisters
This week, I’m writing about a “very old” glass sugar canister used possibly in a bakery or a large home. It has a tin lid that just sits on the top of the all glass canister and it has a wire rack to hold the canister itself, which makes it much easier for the baker to fill his cup of flour and repeat the process without even touching the canister itself.
North Platte Telegraph
Setback variance faces NP Board of Adjustment
The North Platte Board of Adjustment will meet Tuesday to rule on a setback variance for a home south of Interstate 80. The panel will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St. That evening’s monthly city Planning Commission meeting has been moved to Aug. 30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Barn Store murder, Moses chase highlight Carman’s law enforcement time
Two law enforcement cases — one entirely local, the other making statewide headlines — stick most in Jim Carman’s mind from his 34-year law enforcement career in Lincoln County. The 12-year North Platte city councilman, who retired from his Ward 3 seat Tuesday, recalled them for The...
knopnews2.com
Restaurant quality food now in stores in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cash-Wa Direct hosted a Grand Opening celebration Wednesday to highlight its rebranding and new online ordering service. Cash-Wa Direct, formerly Cash-Wa Distributing, sells fresh, restaurant quality food and gives the public a chance to buy it in bulk. You can buy it at their storefront at 502 E. Front Street in North Platte or order online.
North Platte Telegraph
NCTA student learned the power of saying 'yes'
CURTIS — Little did Jennifer McConville of Indianola know when she began a doctoral program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2014 that a commencement address would mirror her own story. “Think about the opportunities that you are given and even if you don’t feel qualified or you feel...
North Platte Telegraph
Letter to the Editor: Project Connect agencies and helpers thanked
Families 1st Partnership would like to recognize local community organizations who provided support for the 2022 Project Connect Aug. 4. A big thanks goes to North Platte Senior Center for providing their facility along with tables and chairs to use for the event. The cleaning kits and diaper bundles were made possible through an award from Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. The Medicaid health insurance providers each offered a service: Healthy Blue, grocery vouchers to Gary's; NE Total Care, dental treatments van; UnitedHealthCare, community baby shower. Seventeen volunteers from RSVP and other organizations helped out; 38 agency representatives were available to provide information to 54 families or individuals and 49 children.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knopnews2.com
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
North Platte Telegraph
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte.
North Platte Telegraph
Knights sweep second day of Southeast tourney
BEATRICE — The North Platte Community College volleyball team earned a pair of victories on the second day of a tournament in Beatrice at Southeast Community College. The Knights defeated Marshalltown Community College 13-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-17, 15-11 Saturday morning. Vanessa Wood led with 19 kills against the Tigers....
North Platte Telegraph
Purrfect Pasta Dinner set for Aug. 26 at Venue 304
Local residents, or just animal lovers in general, can load up on carbs for a cause at the end of the month. The Paws-itive Partners Humane Society is holding the Purrfect Pasta Dinner on Aug. 26 at Venue 304, 304 E. Fifth St. in downtown North Platte. The event is...
North Platte Telegraph
Hops research at West Central
The opportunity to expand the agriculture environment in Nebraska often comes from the research done at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte. Milos Zaric, graduate research assistant, who is working on his Ph.D. in weed science with an emphasis on pesticide application technology, is conducting...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Rec Center sales tax petitions qualify for Nov. 8 ballot
Petitions seeking a public vote on a special half-cent sales tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex have enough verified signatures to make the Nov. 8 ballot, the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office said Friday. The City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to formally...
North Platte Telegraph
From the Pulpit: Is your lamp lit?
The Gospel selected for the first Sunday of August, Luke 12:32-40, was the same Gospel lesson of the second sermon I preached. I remember it so vividly and the innocence wrapped up in that message. Climbing into the pulpit with sweaty palms and butterflies in my belly was overcome by...
North Platte Telegraph
Mary Hepburn: Today’s topic: Wheelchair 101
My wheelchair has been a part of my life for 30 years. Before that I used a scooter, and previous to the scooter, I used a cane and needed someone or something to lean on. (I still chuckle when I remember vividly how I reached out for what I thought was a wall. I was surprised when I discovered the wall was a curtain. Everything behind it came tumbling down, including me.)
Comments / 0