6 People Escape Revere House Fire
A fire broke out Thursday night at a home in Revere, Massachusetts, and the flames spread to a car, a motorcycle and a bunch of items under the deck, officials said. Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the emergency communications center received multiple calls for a fire just before 7 p.m. Firefighters responded to the Greentree Lane home and found heavy fire. Fortunately six people who were inside were able to make it out safely.
Multiple Mass. Brush Fires Send Smoke Traveling Across Parts of State
Emergency crews are battling multiple brush fires across Massachusetts, which has sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn Saturday. The fire, located on the town line with Sudbury and Hudson, is contained to a wooded area. Fourteen fire departments from surrounding communities are responding to the fire. Fire officials say there is no threat to the public.
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Closes Through Sunday Amid Brush Fires
A recreation area in Saugus, Massachusetts, will remain closed this weekend as wildfires continue to rage. Breakheart Reservation in Saugus has been one of multiple areas in the state dealing with brush fires amid drought conditions. David Celino, chief fire warden for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, said Wednesday that the fires there were "suspicious."
Fire Sends Column of Smoke Over Mattapoisett Boat Yard
A fire was burning in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon. The blaze sent smoke high into the air over the coastal town. NBC affiliate WJAR reported that the fire was at a boat yard, where buildings, boats and cars were aflame. The local fire department didn't immediately provide any information on...
2 Teens Injured in Late Night Cambridge Shooting
Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left two teenagers injured in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge police responded to the area of Hoyt Field and Howard Street around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a series of gunshots. Police say the two victims -- only identified as men ages 18...
Truck, Car Crash Into Front of Variety Store in Weymouth
Two vehicles crashed into the front of a variety store Thursday in Weymouth Massachusetts, prompting an investigation into what happened. Weymouth police began getting several calls at around 3:40 Thursday afternoon for vehicles slamming into Lynn's Variety, which is on Washington Street, according to Lt. Robert Winer with the Weymouth Police Department.
Windshields Smashed by Shovels, Rebar Thrown From Bridge Onto I-93 in NH
Three vehicles had their windshields smashed by construction equipment thrown from a bridge onto Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Thursday night, police said. No one was hurt, state police said, but they could have been — a bar of reinforced steel that flew through one windshield managed to puncture a passenger seat.
Man Injured in Early Morning Dorchester Shooting
A man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Boston Police responded to the area of Blakeville and Olney Streets shortly before 4a.m. on Saturday and found a man had been shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening...
Fire Breaks Out at Coffee Shop in Somerville's Assembly Row
A fire broke out Saturday at coffee shop in the Assembly Row neighborhood of Somerville, sending clouds of smoke into the air. Firefighters responded to Caffe Nero for the fire, where photos show large flames coming out of the top of the building and smoke billowing into the sky. Information...
Mass. National Guard Called in to Fight Fire Burning for Over a Month in Rockport
The Massachusetts National Guard has been activated to help fight a wildfire that's been burning for five weeks in Rockport, officials announced Thursday, as more of the state plunged into severe drought. The Briarwood Fire has been burning above ground and underground across 19 acres, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's...
Woman Hit, Killed by Truck Along Route 140 in New Bedford: DA's Office
A woman was hit and killed by a truck early Saturday morning while standing outside her car by the side of Route 140 in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according authorities. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when the victim pulled over her Toyota Avalon by the side of Route 140 North, and was apparently outside her car, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
Man Arrested After Lawrence Shooting That Injured 2 Friday Morning
A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting two people Friday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Police said the shooting occurred in the area of Manchester and May streets. They did not say exactly when the shooting took place. Two people suffered what police say were non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting....
How Did an SUV Get on the Second Floor of South Shore Plaza?
Photos and videos posted on social media Thursday show an SUV on the second floor of a Massachusetts mall. The Braintree Police Department says officers responded around 11:45 a.m. after a Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor of South Shore Plaza in Braintree. Video from the scene shows police...
Man Fatally Shot at Quincy Apartment Complex: DA
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot overnight at an apartment complex in Quincy, Massachusetts, officials announced. Quincy police responded to Crown Drive around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a press from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, and found a man in his 30s with apparent gunshot wounds in the area of a stairwell leading from the apartment building’s parking area to the residences. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.
Possible Murder-Suicide Under Investigation in Wareham
A double fatal shooting in Wareham, Massachusetts, is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, officials announced. Massachusetts State Police detectives were called by the Wareham Police Department to respond to the incident around 5 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz. "Preliminarily, it appears...
Woman's Body Found in Charles River After Search Near Harvard
A woman's body was found in the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge on Wednesday night after police searched the water for hours, officials said. Massachusetts State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was seen lying on a ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University. Witnesses who were walking across the bridge at the time said they saw her dive into the water.
Test Driving an Orange Line Shuttle Bus: Double the Commute Time Pre-Shutdown
On board one of the 200 shuttle buses that have been brought in to get Orange Line riders around during the train line's 30-day shutdown, elected officials had questions for the MBTA, hours before the shutdown began Friday. Many focused on the police enforcement of the many new bus lanes...
Mayor Wu: Commuter Rail Is ‘Probably the Best Alternative' During Orange Line Closure
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu rode the MBTA Commuter Rail Saturday afternoon, encouraging T passengers to take advantage of alternative ways to travel that are being offered during the month-long Orange Line shutdown. The mayor rode the Commuter Rail after speaking with news outlets at Roslindale Village Station, during the first...
Lowell Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman With Vehicle, Dragging Her
A man accused of hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle and dragging her in Lowell, Massachusetts, has been arrested. Police responded Thursday to a report that a woman may have been run over on Pawtucket Boulevard. The victim was found with serious injuries, being taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to one in the Boston area.
