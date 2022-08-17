ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 12

Marina Rose
3d ago

Go Mary!!! Sarah who? You mean the one who will drop us as soon as something better comes along. How many times did she leave during her campaign to campaign outside of Alaska and not stay here? Think people. Stop making the same mistake.

Reply(1)
13
Ken Wolff
3d ago

Go Sarah! Mary, is going to help the Democrats shut down Alaska! Mary wants to shut down fishing,so they can feed the whales! Peltola, is not going to win, unless the Democrats stuff the ballot box! Most of western Alaska didn’t even vote, it will change!

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
State
Alaska State
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Begich
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
John Mccain
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick

Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
WISCONSIN STATE
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Alaska Public Media#Democrat#Gop#The Associated Press#Republicans
thecentersquare.com

Karrin Taylor Robson concedes defeat in Arizona Republican gubernatorial primary

(The Center Square) – Karrin Taylor Robson will not be the next governor of Arizona. Robson conceded defeat in the Republican primary late Thursday night. It was a tight race between her and Kari Lake, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate in the race. The Associated Press called the race for Lake at 10:09 p.m. Thursday. At that time, Lake was ahead 46.8% to 44%, with 88.3% of the votes counted.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
944M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy