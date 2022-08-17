ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

2d ago

Alaska’s Murkowski monarchy must end. She has been on the appropriations committee for the last 24 trillion in spending. (Debt was at 6T when she started) and her in state donors (3% of the total) amount to little more than a margin of error

The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Daily Beast

Alaska Guaranteed Three More Months of Sarah Palin

The stage is officially set for a MAGA-fueled election season in one of America’s wildest and most politically idiosyncratic states: Alaska. On Tuesday, Alaskans voted in a rare doubleheader election: a primary to set the field for the state’s U.S. House and Senate elections in November, and a special election to fill the rest of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress. That contest’s votes will not be fully counted until late August.
Business Insider

Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a first-time candidate, is trailing his Democratic opponent in Pennsylvania. A GOP strategist says "it might be an even fight" — if Oz was actually involved in the Senate race. Recent reports have Oz summer vacationing, while Fetterman has been convalescing since May. Political neophyte Dr....
People

What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday

Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
Business Insider

Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick

Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald Trump once again by endorsing an opponent of a Trump-backed candidate running in Wisconsin's gubernatorial primary. Cruz on Tuesday tweeted his support for Rebecca Kleefisch, writing: "Rebecca will fight for a stronger economy, school choice so parents are back in charge of their kids' education, & she will work to protect Life & our #2A. Support Rebecca's campaign today!"
NBC News

Alaska House Special Election Results

The special election to fill Alaska’s lone House seat for the remainder of the current congressional term is the first to use the state’s new ranked choice voting system. Voters could rank the three candidates in order of preference and the ballots are counted in rounds. If a candidate gets 50% +1 of the first choice votes in round one, they win. If no one does, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and those votes are distributed to voters’ next choice on those ballots.
Sarah Palin’s Former In-Laws Host Election Eve Party—for Her Rival

Sarah Palin’s former in-laws held a political fundraiser at their Alaska home Monday—for her opponent. The 2008 GOP hotshot is currently running for her home state’s sole congressional seat in a special ranked choice vote for a position that will end in December, finishing the term of Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March. Palin is up against GOP tech entrepreneur Nick Begich III, great-grandson of his namesake Democratic Rep. Begich, and Democrat Mary Peltola. Faye Palin, the grandmother of the former Alaska governor’s children held the election eve party for Begich, telling Newsy that she didn’t do it because she dislikes her former daughter-in-law, but because she “only has one vote.” “Nick and I share similar views on what’s best for Alaska’s future,” Faye Palin said in a statement posted on Facebook earlier this year. “He’s the kind of guy that’ll roll up his shirt sleeves and work tirelessly for all Alaskans.” In 2002, when Faye Palin ran for a mayoral seat, the soon-to-be governor didn’t endorse her, possibly due to her support of abortion rights, according to NBC News.
