ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Uber launches charter service to hail a bus or van for group trips in South Florida

By Michael Butler
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mjdyc_0hKDvDSj00

Ride-share company Uber is teaming with US Coachways so people in South Florida can reserve vans or buses through Uber’s app for group transportation.

With the new Uber Charter service, Uber users can book rides for destinations in Miami and across the tri-county area for groups of six to 55 people. US Coachways will provide the vehicles, and the trips need to be reserved at least three days in advance of pickup. The cost will be based on group size, trip distance and the availability of vehicles.

“Miami is a very important market for us,” Uber South region spokesman Javi Correoso said, noting the firm opened an office downtown last year. “[Uber Charter] is a new offering and something that a lot of folks have asked about for some time now.”

Joseph Heap, US Coachways chief marketing officer, called it an “exciting time to be in the ground transportation industry” with the innovation and changes occurring.

The key difference between requesting a one-person ride on the Uber app and seeking Uber Charter service is the minimum of three days’ advance required for the reservation.

App users can order charter vehicles ranging from sprinter vans to buses for their group trips. US Coachways works with local transportation companies to vet and fill Uber Charter’s orders.

Besides Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, Uber Charter is available in Orlando and Tampa. That means groups also can reserve charter service between South Florida and those two Florida cities.

In July, Uber Charter made its debut in Texas in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. Correoso said the group transportation service will expand in the coming months to other cities and states nationwide.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVE TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA

Conditions Conducive For Development Says National Hurricane Center. “Potential Tropical Cyclone Four” Still Heading Towards Texas. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A tropical wave is expected to form east of Florida over the next few days, then […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami-dade County, FL
Cars
Miami, FL
Traffic
Palm Beach County, FL
Cars
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Cars
Broward County, FL
Traffic
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
State
Texas State
City
Orlando, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Traffic
County
Broward County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Traffic
City
Palm Beach, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
Tampa, FL
Traffic
nomadlawyer.org

Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary

For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#Tri#Business Industry#Linus Business#Us Coachways
sflcn.com

What the Inflation Reduction Act Means for Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – With the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden and Democrats are taking on special interests to lower costs for Floridians. The new law will lead to cleaner, more affordable home energy, lower cost prescription drugs, hundreds of dollars of savings on health care premiums, more good-paying jobs, and a whole lot more.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
miamirealtors.com

Miami July 2022 Home Sales Outperform Pre-Pandemic Totals; Much Needed Single-Family Home Inventory Rises for Third Consecutive Month

Miami-Dade County total home sales outperformed its pre-pandemic totals as single-family home inventory rose for the third consecutive month in July 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “After two-plus years of record-breaking Miami real estate sales, the market is shifting...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 are accused of illegally voting in Florida. DeSantis calls it ‘the opening salvo’ in cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state agents were arresting 20 Florida felons who he said voted illegally in 2020, declaring it the first step in what he promised would be an overdue effort to ensure election integrity. The number of arrests is miniscule compared to the 11.1 million Floridians who voted in the 2020 presidential election in Florida. But DeSantis said the effort ...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy