dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
u.today
More Millionaire Shiba Inu Owners Are Emerging, Data Shows
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Whales Grab 383.7 Billion SHIB Overnight: Report
dailyhodl.com
North Korean Hackers Have Looted $1,000,000,000 From DeFi Protocols This Year: Chainalysis
Hacking groups affiliated with North Korea are responsible for much of the theft occurring on decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, according to blockchain analysis platform Chainalysis. The market intelligence firm says that hackers linked to the isolated country have stolen a billion dollars from DeFi protocols so far this year. “Much...
u.today
Massive Crypto Fund Transfer Spotted from Binance Wallets; Here's Destination
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
u.today
SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Got Bitcoin? Sprawling $5,995,000 Connecticut Home for Sale in BTC and Additional Crypto Assets
Crypto holders on the hunt for a real property can now spend their digital assets on a 187-year-old estate in a Connecticut town. According to the property’s listing agent, the seller of a 4.3-acre farmhouse compound in Greenwich is now accepting crypto assets as a form of payment for the $5,995,000 asking price of the property.
dailyhodl.com
Leading Ethereum Rival Could Crash by Over 35% After Failed Breakout, Says Crypto Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett thinks Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) could be in for some rough days ahead. In a new video update, Bennett says that Solana’s chart flipped bearish and its positive price action earlier in August appears to be a “confirmed fakeout,” or a bull trap.
dailyhodl.com
Chainlink (LINK) and One Ethereum (ETH) Rival Could Explode by Up to 50%, Says Top Crypto Analyst
Widely followed crypto trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe is predicting that two altcoins could surge by up to 50%. Starting with decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK), Van de Poppe tells his 622,600 Twitter followers that the 25th-largest crypto asset by market cap could rally by nearly 50% to $12 if the $8 price level holds as support.
dailyhodl.com
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell Says Crypto Exchange Will Be Forced To Freeze Funds Coming From Tornado Cash
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says that the US government’s decision to sanction Tornado Cash leaves the crypto exchange with no option but to block funds coming in from the coin mixing service. Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department banned Americans from using of Tornado Cash, citing national security...
u.today
New SHIB Burn Portal Detected, While 105 Million SHIB Gets Removed
cryptoglobe.com
Kraken CEO ‘Would Never Bet Against Bitcoin’, Hoping $BTC Price Hits Around $2 Million
On Tuesday (August 16), Kraken Co-Founder and CEO Jesse Powell talked about Bitcoin during a conversation with Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz on Bloomberg Television’s weekly show “Bloomberg Crypto”. When asked by Leinz for his price prediction for Bitcoin, the Kraken CEO replied:. “I wasn’t expecting all...
ambcrypto.com
Is Bitcoin bear season here as $200 million worth BTC liquidated in the last 24 hours
Traders counted their losses during the intraday trading session in the cryptocurrency market on 19 August as the bloodbath led to over $600 million in liquidations, data from Coinglass revealed. The series of liquidations that ensued led the global cryptocurrency market capitalization to decline by 5.8% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves $107,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
One of the world’s largest Bitcoin holders just relocated thousands of BTC as the crypto markets witness another sell-off event. The transaction-tracking Whale Alert tells its 2.2 million Twitter followers that one whale sent 5,000 BTC worth $107.98 million from crypto exchange Binance to US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase.
forkast.news
Who fared worse in cryptocurrency slump: criminals or legitimate users?
Illicit cryptocurrency transactions fell in dollar terms as token prices slumped in the first half of 2022, but legitimate trades dropped more than twice as much, suggesting criminals are more resilient, though law enforcement is getting better at catching them, according to a report by U.S. data aggregation firm Chainalysis Inc.
u.today
Cardano Investment Products Now Available to Clients of Major German Banks
