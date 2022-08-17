ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
u.today

More Millionaire Shiba Inu Owners Are Emerging, Data Shows

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Whales Grab 383.7 Billion SHIB Overnight: Report

u.today

Massive Crypto Fund Transfer Spotted from Binance Wallets; Here's Destination

u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

u.today

SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein

dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
u.today

New SHIB Burn Portal Detected, While 105 Million SHIB Gets Removed

ambcrypto.com

Is Bitcoin bear season here as $200 million worth BTC liquidated in the last 24 hours

Traders counted their losses during the intraday trading session in the cryptocurrency market on 19 August as the bloodbath led to over $600 million in liquidations, data from Coinglass revealed. The series of liquidations that ensued led the global cryptocurrency market capitalization to decline by 5.8% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Suddenly Moves $107,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going

One of the world’s largest Bitcoin holders just relocated thousands of BTC as the crypto markets witness another sell-off event. The transaction-tracking Whale Alert tells its 2.2 million Twitter followers that one whale sent 5,000 BTC worth $107.98 million from crypto exchange Binance to US-based digital asset exchange Coinbase.
forkast.news

Who fared worse in cryptocurrency slump: criminals or legitimate users?

Illicit cryptocurrency transactions fell in dollar terms as token prices slumped in the first half of 2022, but legitimate trades dropped more than twice as much, suggesting criminals are more resilient, though law enforcement is getting better at catching them, according to a report by U.S. data aggregation firm Chainalysis Inc.
u.today

Cardano Investment Products Now Available to Clients of Major German Banks

