Read full article on original website
Related
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
kfgo.com
2 years later, Jamestown family still seeking answers in son’s death
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide and his family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.
newsdakota.com
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
newsdakota.com
Man Arrested for DUI After Causing Three Vehicle Crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There were minor injuries reported in a three vehicle crash west of Jamestown Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Toyota Corolla and Ford Edge parked at the construction zone stop light northbound on the Highway 52 Bypass just after 4 PM. A GMC Envoy was traveling northbound and failed to slow down or stop for the light. The GMC rear-ended the Ford, pushed it into the west ditch and then rear-ended the Toyota on the rear passenger side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsdakota.com
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
Counties with the most super commuters in North Dakota
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact […]
newsdakota.com
New Jamestown Group Focused on Self-Advocacy
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Community education on disabilities and equal rights is a primary focus of the newly formed group in Jamestown. Together We Stand was formed under the umbrella of Advocates Leading Their Lives (ALL). Their mission statement is “standing up and using our voices to advocate for ourselves and our community. An inclusive group working on issues pertaining to our surrounding community.”
newsdakota.com
NuStar To Combine All Activities To Jamestown East Terminal
SAN ANTONIO, TX (NewsDakota.com) – NuStar Energy has announced they will shut down their North terminal in Jamestown later this year. The company operates two terminals in Jamestown in the North and East part of town. “After conducting a thorough business analysis, we plan to create a more efficient...
Comments / 0