SignalsAZ
City of Kingman Primary Election Results
The candidates who successfully filed to have their names printed on the Primary Election ballot were: Mayor: Ellery “Ken” Watkins, and Councilmembers: Marion “Smiley” Ward and Shawn Savage. Write-in candidates are Mayor: James “Jimmi D” Kopf and Councilmembers: Cameron Patt and Charles “Kevin” Sarkisian.
Mohave Daily News
Is the city doing enough on water conservation? The answer depends on who you ask
BULLHEAD CITY — During Wednesday night's Bullhead City Parks & Recreation Commission meeting, Chairman Gary Shapiro wondered aloud if the city was doing everything it should to conserve water amid continuing drought in the Southwest. "In the newspaper today, there was a citation from the U.S. Department of the...
kyma.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona
There are more than 283 million vehicles on the road in the United States, and many of those cars, trucks, vans, and motorcycles are used to ferry people to and from their homes and jobs during their daily commutes. A small but growing number of people are walking and biking to work, particularly in compact college towns. Many more take public transportation, especially in major cities like New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Boston, and Seattle—but nationwide, public transit accounts for only about 5% of daily commutes.
Mohave Daily News
Council mulls needs for traffic controls
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Council appeared to have little consensus about recommendations and options for traffic improvements at several city intersections during a workshop that preceded Tuesday night's regular meeting. "We want to spend the next hour just taking about these particular street improvements, street enhancements," Bullhead...
Mohave Daily News
School is back, and so are the buses
BULLHEAD CITY — Football games are resuming and shopping for new clothes is done, which must mean school is back. That also means school buses will be driving through the neighborhood picking up, and dropping off, students of all ages. Drivers should expect to wait when the stop sign...
Mohave Daily News
ADOT seeking federal grant for the West Kingman Traffic Interchange
KINGMAN — The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between U.S. 93 and Interstate 40. The grant money...
thestandardnewspaper.online
MAGNET makes fentanyl traffic bust
KINGMAN – An ongoing investigation of fentanyl sales in Mohave County has led to a drug bust about 20 miles east of Kingman. Deputy Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed said a DPS trooper assigned to the MAGNET narcotics task force made a traffic stop on U.S. 93 at about 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Drowned man identified as BHC transient
BULLHEAD CITY – The Medical Examiner’s office has positively identified the body of a man recovered from the Colorado River in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said police responded to the 900 block of Highway 95 area of the river at about 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 13.
thestandardnewspaper.online
County fair pre-sale tickets available￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair will be held Sept. 15 – 18 at Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. There will be fun for the entire family including rides, exhibits, vendors, food, and live entertainment. Discount wristbands for rides are on sale now for $30 each at the Fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mohave Daily News
Wayward trailer causes power outage
MOHAVE VALLEY — A utility trailer was blamed for causing a power outage that impacted residents around Boundary Cone Road, the dividing line between Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave, on Wednesday. According to Mohave Electric Cooperative, the utility trailer came loose from a vehicle that was towing it on...
Mohave Daily News
Driving into floodwaters can be costly
KINGMAN — Driving through flooded washes can be dangerous. It also can be expensive. At least five drivers have been cited since Sunday for driving around barricades into flooded areas on closed roads in Mohave County with each facing fines of up to $2,000 under Arizona’s so-called “stupid motorist law.”
Mesquite Local News
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
Mohave Daily News
Transient's death likely was by drowning
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police have identified a man whose body was found Saturday in the Colorado River, the likely victim of a drowning. Jack Mitchell Yates, 25, was found floating in the water at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Bullhead City Police Department Public Information Officer Emily Fromelt.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Safeway roof partially collapses
KINGMAN – The roof of the Safeway grocery building at 3125 Stockton Hill Rd., partially collapsed on Saturday, Aug. 13, following a torrential rain storm. No injuries have been reported. The store is closed for repairs.
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three Farmer’s Market to choose from
KINGMAN – Sunday, August 21 Pitchfork Farmer’s Market Pitchfork Market will be hosting Dog Days of Summer Pet Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a few rescue organizations, groomers and vet clinics. Pitchfork Market is located inside Beale Celebrations downtown. They will have live music and food vendors as well as small business merchants. For those interested in participating, please reach out to pitchforkmarketevents@gmail.com or by phone 623-249-1157.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man found dead at Topock Marina
TOPOCK – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at the Topock Marina. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said a 54-year-old man died after being found face down in the water just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 13. “The investigation revealed that a trio had gone...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Live Concert in the Park Aug. 21
KINGMAN – The Sounds of Kingman present 66 West live at Metcalfe Park Sunday, Aug. 21 beginning at 4 p.m.! If you enjoy classic rock, country, and blues then this band is for you! Metcalfe Park is located at 315 W Beale St. Bring your blankets and chairs, and enjoy the music!
