Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
ChangeMakers holds meeting to discuss the new jail after Board of Commissioners meeting is canceled
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Commissioners typically hold their public meetings at 10 a.m. once a week but Friday’s was canceled because they said there was a lack of business to discuss. “If it is not their business, whose business is it,” Daylana Saunders with...
WANE-TV
County Council laments lack of information on proposed new jail
Council will decide on jail funding; likely to be money from income tax, property tax or both. The Allen County Council is finding it difficult to set funding for the new Allen County Jail. The seven members say they need to know the design, location and cost and that information...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Two responses come in for bulk collection contract in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne has received two bids for a new bulk collection contract. GFL Environmental, the city’s current residential trash and recycling hauler, and Republic Services of Indiana each submitted proposals on Thursday. The two responses were submitted to the City...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Historical Society awards Heritage Support Grants
The Indiana Historical Society is awarding more than $450,000 to local historical societies and organizations representing 13 counties in Indiana. The IHS says the Heritage Support Grants serve local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites by funding projects that meet high-priority needs in collections stewardship, DEI, sustainability and planning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
Developer To Donate Property To Town Of Syracuse
SYRACUSE – The agenda at Tuesday’s Syracuse Town Council meeting was focused on properties and the news that a developer in town wants to give the town property was a welcomed surprise. Myron Schwartz, one of the developers of Ridgestone Development, which is developing the old elementary school...
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
WANE-TV
Sidewalk project to impact Rothman Road traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sidewalk project will force lane restrictions on Rothman Road for two weeks. The city of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department said there will be intermittent lane restrictions on Rothman Road between St. Joe Road and Maplecrest Road beginning Monday. Crews will complete a...
WISH-TV
Plea deal struck in 2021 slaying of woman, 82, in Steuben County
ANGOLA, Ind. (AP) — A man accused of killing an 82-year-old woman at Lake James last year would plead guilty to murder and burglary charges under a plea agreement if a judge accepts the deal. Court records show that under the deal, 30-year-old Matthew R. Hoover of Yorktown would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Downtown salon moving to West Jefferson for convenience and expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You may be wondering what’s going in at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard at Randall Road, near the busy Jefferson Pointe shopping center, where earth movers, dump trucks and assorted heavy machinery are preparing for something new. It’s the future site of The...
14news.com
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners request doubled salary. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Posey Co. Jail officer accused of battering inmate. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr. Updated: 11 hours ago. Loved ones remember fallen Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr.
WANE-TV
Former FWPD officer avoids jail time from 2 public indecency cases
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A former Fort Wayne Police Department officer dealing with two public indecency cases pleaded guilty to each count but received no jail time for either incident. Erik Melia, 42, accepted a plea agreement and had each individual sentence of 365 days suspended. Melia will...
WANE-TV
Portion of Wallen Road to close for 1 week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Wallen Road west of Lima Road will be closed for a week for roadway improvements, the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department announced. Wallen Road will be closed to through traffic from Lima Road to Rummel Avenue beginning Monday. Traffic Engineering said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfft.com
ABF Freight System's new southeast Fort Wayne facility opens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City of Fort Wayne leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in southeast Fort Wayne Wednesday morning. It was to highlight ABF Freight System’s new facility at 4877 Adams Center Rd. The 27,600-square-foot trucking terminal is ABF’s newest hub. The $4.8 million facility has...
WANE-TV
Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
wfft.com
Officers increasing patrols for impaired drivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning coming from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Police Department, New Haven Police Department and Woodburn Police Department as these agencies gear up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting...
inkfreenews.com
One Taken To Hospital After Downtown Warsaw Wreck
WARSAW — One person was taken to the hospital after a downtown Warsaw wreck. First responders were called out around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, to an accident between a vehicle and motorcycle at Indiana and Main streets. A Warsaw Police officer confirmed that one person was being transported...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared on Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Cedrick Davis, 52, Lima, changed his plea to no contest to attempted aggravated arson, a felony 3; and domestic violence, a felnoy 4, shortly after the start of his jury trial. The court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for Sept. 27.
Woman who went missing downtown found safe
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
wfft.com
Rescue beagles arrive at Humane Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - 25 beagles can now call Fort Wayne home after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. That facility - which would sell puppies for animal research - has been shut down. 4,000 dogs are on their way to safer homes. Humane Fort Wayne...
Comments / 0