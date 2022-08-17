ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood

ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
New docuseries highlights Black culture in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new way African American stories are being told here in Indianapolis through a docuseries which you can check out this weekend. Loving Life Productions and Circle City Storytellers teamed up to create "Naptown Narratives," which highlights Indy Black culture through storytelling. Their latest film premieres...
Brownsburg 3rd-grader keeps busy running his own business

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — While most 8-year-olds are busy playing with friends, Lincoln Klepper of Brownsburg is busy running his own business. It all started in 2021 with a simple drawing by the now third-grader. "I knew that everyone was cool, and I wanted to put it on a T-shirt,"...
Ball State students speak out against filthy conditions in rental

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University students are speaking out against what they say are slumlords who are taking advantage of students. “This has felt like living in genuine hell,” said Matthew Ferge. Ferge and his roommates haven’t had a moment’s peace since moving into their house owned...
Hagerstown businesses rally around Little League team

HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — Searching for the heart of Hagerstown won't take too long. “I’m not sure these boys know how big this is," said Shellie Gray, manager of The Logo Shoppe. "It’s not just Hagerstown, they’re representing Indiana.”. With a population of about 1,700, most are...
Indiana native, Florida teacher brings Hoosier hospitality to the Sunshine State

ORLANDO, Fla. — As students are heading back to school, WTHR is honoring Hoosier teachers who go above and beyond. Roger Raymond grew up in Martinsville and spent the first part of his teaching career in Center Grove. But it’s when Roger and his wife Karen moved to Florida that their Indiana values truly shined through. We ventured down to the Sunshine State to talk to Roger about love, music, basketball, and Hoosier hospitality.
