FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An early Saturday morning shooting in Fort Wayne has left a woman with life-threatening injuries. It started around 1:29 AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1500 block of East Lewis Street regarding a problem. Once officers arrived, they found an adult female who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO