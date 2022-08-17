ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WOWO News

Responses submitted for bulk collection contract with City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Earlier today, two responses were submitted to the City of Fort Wayne’s request for proposals for the new bulk collection contract with the City of Fort Wayne. The responses were from GFL Environmental and Republic Services of Indiana. A new Indiana state law...
WOWO News

Freight company marks opening of new Fort Wayne terminal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Arkansas-based ABF Freight System cut the ribbon on its new, $4.8 million facility in Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The city says the company’s previous location will be torn down to make way for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream’s previously-announced $145 million expansion.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

FWPD searching for missing woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Abigail Madisen Swager, 21, was last seen downtown at approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday. Swager is about 5’5″ tall, weighs 100 pounds and has blue eyes and long blonde hair with brown highlights. Anyone...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Bicyclist crossing Pufferbelly Trail struck by vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police say the bicyclist was traveling north on Pufferbelly Trail approaching Wallen Road and collided with a vehicle that was going west on Wallen near Hunters Knoll Run at 4:16 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Woman in life-threatening condition after Saturday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An early Saturday morning shooting in Fort Wayne has left a woman with life-threatening injuries. It started around 1:29 AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1500 block of East Lewis Street regarding a problem. Once officers arrived, they found an adult female who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Weekend Events

Tuesday, August 16 – Sunday, August 21 • Parkview Field. It’s a full week of TinCaps baseball! Come Tuesday for Family Feast Night, Wednesday for. Paws & Claws, Thirsty Thursday after that, then fireworks Friday and Saturday night. Lucky Stiff the Musical. Friday, August 19 – Saturday,...
FORT WAYNE, IN

