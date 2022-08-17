Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Responses submitted for bulk collection contract with City of Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Earlier today, two responses were submitted to the City of Fort Wayne’s request for proposals for the new bulk collection contract with the City of Fort Wayne. The responses were from GFL Environmental and Republic Services of Indiana. A new Indiana state law...
WOWO News
Freight company marks opening of new Fort Wayne terminal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Arkansas-based ABF Freight System cut the ribbon on its new, $4.8 million facility in Fort Wayne on Wednesday. The city says the company’s previous location will be torn down to make way for Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream’s previously-announced $145 million expansion.
WOWO News
FWPD searching for missing woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Abigail Madisen Swager, 21, was last seen downtown at approximately 1:45 a.m. Friday. Swager is about 5’5″ tall, weighs 100 pounds and has blue eyes and long blonde hair with brown highlights. Anyone...
WOWO News
Bicyclist crossing Pufferbelly Trail struck by vehicle
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police say the bicyclist was traveling north on Pufferbelly Trail approaching Wallen Road and collided with a vehicle that was going west on Wallen near Hunters Knoll Run at 4:16 p.m.
WOWO News
FWACC suspending adolescent cat and kitten adoptions and intake due to panleukopenia outbreak
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – Effective immediately Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is suspending the adoption and intake of adolescent cats and kittens due to a recent outbreak of feline panleukopenia. Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus...
WOWO News
Woman in life-threatening condition after Saturday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – An early Saturday morning shooting in Fort Wayne has left a woman with life-threatening injuries. It started around 1:29 AM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 1500 block of East Lewis Street regarding a problem. Once officers arrived, they found an adult female who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
WOWO News
Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.
WOWO News
Weekend Events
Tuesday, August 16 – Sunday, August 21 • Parkview Field. It’s a full week of TinCaps baseball! Come Tuesday for Family Feast Night, Wednesday for. Paws & Claws, Thirsty Thursday after that, then fireworks Friday and Saturday night. Lucky Stiff the Musical. Friday, August 19 – Saturday,...
