On the latest This Week in Moab, host Christy Williams-Dunton takes a dive into a place most people would rather not – the topic of death. Guest Stephen Jenkinson is a culture activist, writer and half of the Nights of Grief & Mystery project, which hosts concerts for turbulent times. He’ll be in Moab on September 17th, along with recording artist and collaborator Gregory Hoskins, to fuse their work into an evening that will lift the mortal veil to learn the mysteries therein. Dive in and explore this memorable conversation on the dark, beautiful door that is death.

MOAB, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO