Friday August 19, 2022
With his white van full of cat supplies, local Travis Garcia looks out for community cats living in and around the Walnut Lane trailer park. He feels for these animals, especially those who have suffered from disease or infection. “As I get older, I sympathize with everything a little bit better, you know? I got a real tender heart.” Today on the news, we have an audio portrait of Garcia, also known as ‘Cat Daddy.’
Glamping site in Southern Utah rebuilding from weekend flash flood
A ‘glamping’ site in Southeastern Utah is rebuilding after a flash flood damaged property on Sunday.
Nights of Grief & Mystery with Storyteller Stephen Jenkinson – This Week in Moab
On the latest This Week in Moab, host Christy Williams-Dunton takes a dive into a place most people would rather not – the topic of death. Guest Stephen Jenkinson is a culture activist, writer and half of the Nights of Grief & Mystery project, which hosts concerts for turbulent times. He’ll be in Moab on September 17th, along with recording artist and collaborator Gregory Hoskins, to fuse their work into an evening that will lift the mortal veil to learn the mysteries therein. Dive in and explore this memorable conversation on the dark, beautiful door that is death.
Flooding damages highway, delays travel in southern Utah
MONTICELLO, Utah, Aug. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Flooding caused by heavy rain Sunday damaged and closed State Route 211 and delayed travel on U.S. 191 in San Juan County. Photos tweeted by the Utah Highway Patrol at 6:30 p.m. show a section of SR-211 where the highway has been washed away.
