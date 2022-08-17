Read full article on original website
DeLorean Alpha5 Makes Public Debut At Pebble Beach
We won't say there was skepticism back in May when the DeLorean Alpha5 was first revealed. The rebooted company certainly garnered some attention with its smooth shape and massive gullwing doors, but could DeLorean really make a comeback with an actual car at Pebble Beach in August? The answer is yes.
The McLaren Solus GT Is the Ultimate Billionaire’s Toy With a Jet-Fighter Cockpit
McLarenPowered by a naturally aspirated V10 that revs to 10K, the Solus GT has one seat and a fighter jet-style canopy.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
Mustang Mach-E Races Kia EV6, VW ID.4 GTX In Electric Crossover Battle
Buyers have more choice than ever when it comes to electric vehicles. Mainstream automakers like Ford, Kia, and Volkswagen offer the Mach-E, EV6, and ID.4, respectively. A new Carwow video drag races the tree to determine which car is quickest through the quarter-mile, pitting the mid-range Mach-E and EV6 against the top-tier ID.4 GTX.
This Explosive New 262-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Floating Volcano
Click here to read the full article. Anthony Glasson of design studio M51 just unveiled one explosive explorer-yacht concept. The new 262-footer, christened Forge, was inspired by a volcano and is designed to look like Mount Vesuvius on the high seas. To that end, the vessel’s ice-class steel hull is topped with a pointy pyramid-shaped aluminum superstructure finished in obsidian black and a collection of angular decks colored bright orange. Forge’s distinctive exterior silhouette results in some interesting interior spaces, too. The sky lounge, for instance, has incredible vaulted ceilings due to the superstructure’s conical shape, according to Glasson. Similarly, the owner’s...
New Audi A4, S4 Avant Spy Video Offers Sights And Sounds Of New Wagon
We're on the cusp of seeing the sixth-generation Audi A4. It's certainly time, as the current model debuted in 2015 for the 2016 model year. Amid sedan sightings, we've seen occasional Avant test vehicles out and about in both A4 and S4 trim. This time, instead of snapping photos, our spy crew clicked record for some video footage.
Want a Convertible Supra? Buy a BMW Z4 Instead
If you want a convertible Supra, you could buy a BMW Z4. The two cars are siblings. The GR Supra is a hard top, and the BMW is a roadster. The post Want a Convertible Supra? Buy a BMW Z4 Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dodge Hornet GT GLH Concept Is A 1980s Homage With Upgraded Parts
In 1984, Carroll Shelby wasn't tuning Ford Mustangs. He was deep into the performance scene at Dodge, breathing extra life into a wide range of vehicles. Arguably the best-known – or perhaps the most shocking – Shelby product of the era was the Omni GLH, where GLH literally stood for goes like hell. It was a proper hot hatchback that garnered a cult following over the decades, and now Dodge is honoring that legacy with the Hornet GT GLH Concept.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied For The Last Time Ahead Of Debut
The Great Wall of China, the cooling pond of Chernobyl, Bingham Canyon Mine, and the Greenhouses of Almería are some of the few things on Earth you can see from space. Well, prepare to add the Porsche 911 GT3 RS' rear wing to the list as the track-focused machine has been spotted at the Nürburgring with a hardcore aerodynamic package. It looks as though the prototype had little to no camouflage on its aggressive coupe body.
17-Year-Old Boy’s Electric Motor Design Could Revolutionize EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionizing a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
Porsche Virtually Tests 590-HP Hydrogen-Combustion Car At Nurburgring
Battery-electric vehicles seem poised to become the car of the future, but many automakers, including Porsche, are hedging their bets. BEVs will likely serve as just one solution to reducing emissions, with hydrogen, synthetic fuels, and others filling in the gaps. Porsche is investing in alternative powertrain technology, recently completing a virtual test of a hydrogen-powered engine.
Cadillac Celestiq Production Version Gets Camo Wrap For On-Road Testing
The Cadillac Celestiq is now conducting on-road testing. The automaker doesn't want people getting a good look at the EV, so it's covering the body in an eye-catching camouflage pattern. Also, the body of the production version appears to be a bit different from the concept. "It’s a huge moment...
2023 Chevrolet Silverado Includes An Updated Duramax Diesel Engine
Chevrolet’s future is electric, but the blue-collar brand isn’t giving up on combustion power quite yet. As part of the introduction of the 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison, Chevy buried an update about the Silverado’s excellent diesel powerplant. Starting with the 2023 model year, the 3.0-liter turbodiesel straight-six...
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Interior Teased, Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz has finally given us an official view of what to expect from the EQE SUV. In a set of life-like renderings, the German marque shows a first glimpse of the electric SUV, ahead of its launch happening in October 2022. Described as a "multi-purpose variant" of the Mercedes-Benz EQE...
Watch Audi RS3 Drag Race Audi S8 In Close Super Sedan Showdown
The S8 makes 571 horsepower to the RS3’s 400. Audi has no shortage of performance vehicles. They cover a broad swath of the market and include the bite-sized RS3 and the large, luxurious S8. The latest Carwow video pits the two in a series of drag races to see how their differences shake out on the track.
2024 Audi S4 Avant Spied Riding Low With Quad Exhaust Tips In Full View
The next-generation Audi S4 Avant makes another appearance for our spy photographers stationed around the world. This particular camo-wrapped prototype was caught on back roads in Germany, not far from the Nurburgring. From what we can see, there's still quite a bit of evaluation being done on the new model.
Bugatti Teases "An Icon" Appearing August 19 During Monterey Car Week
Monterey Car Week is upon us, and we already have a surprise announcement from Bugatti. The French brand took to social media Monday morning with a simple-yet-tantalizing teaser video promising to "unlock an icon" on Friday at The Quail. Specifically, it will take place at 10:20 AM PDT. As of...
Volkswagen Caddy Shows How To Not Pass The Moose Test
The moose test has claimed several victims since independent testers have begun conducting tests of their own. The most popular of which was the Toyota Hilux, which saw the midsize truck maneuvering on two or three wheels, almost tipping over. The latest victim of the moose test isn't surprising, primarily...
Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class Coupe Spied On The Nurburgring
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe will occupy the spot in the German automaker's lineup currently for the two-door versions of the C-Class and E-Class. These spy shots catch the sporty, upcoming model lapping the Nürburgring. The CLE has a roughly oval-shaped grille with slim headlights at an angle on each...
The Samson Switchblade Flying Car is Finally Ready for Takeoff – and it’s Kinda Brilliant
A street-legal three-wheeled car that turns at the push of a button into a 200 mph plane is ready for final testing. Having received its airworthiness certificate from the FAA, the Samson Switchblade is ready for test flights after 14 years of development. Flying cars are almost here, with one...
