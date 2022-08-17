Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fundraiser; Kevin’s Fund; ‘Big 3’; East Norwalk vocational center
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Mid-Fairfield Community Care Center seeks donations. A Winter Weather Fundraiser conducted by Mid-Fairfield Community Care Center is in effect. Your $10 donation will provide gloves and an umbrella with built-in flashlight for one of the Center’s 610 young local clients.
City debuts Resilient South Norwalk Steering Committee, plans outreach
NORWALK, Conn. — South Norwalk has been chosen as one of seven focus areas for a State agency looking to help communities mitigate climate change. The Resilient South Norwalk Steering Committee held its first meeting Wednesday. It’s a project guided by Resilient Connecticut, which has its roots in the havoc wrecked by Superstorm Sandy in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, as part of the HUD National Disaster Resilience Competition.
East Ave. traffic disruptions; Vets Park monument, Art Space
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. East Ave. SB I-95 ramp to close two nights; mid-week traffic disruption also on tap. The East Avenue entrance to I-95 southbound will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday Dec. 4 and Monday Dec. 5, according to a news release. To go south from East Ave., take 95 north, get off at exit 17, and follow signs to the southbound entrance.
Seaview Avenue; Holiday celebration; Wildlife encounters
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Maritime Aquarium plans winter sightseeing cruises. You can state your views regarding Seaview Avenue’s future design when Norwalk Transportation, Mobility and Parking (TMP) Department hosts the first Seaview Avenue “Complete Streets Project” Public Information Meeting on Monday Dec. 12 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Walk Bridge Welcome Center, located at 24 Marshall St. Consulting firm VHB will be represented. According to a news release, attendees will get free parking next door at the Maritime Garage.
Quarterra presents Webster Street lot redevelopment concept
NORWALK, Conn. — A new City park would be perched on structured parking just off Martin Luther King Drive, in a new concept developed for a mixed-use development with about 420 apartments on the Webster Street lot. A road would bisect the block, stretching from the lot’s Washington Street entrance to MLK, and a pedestrian plaza would begin on Main Street and cross the expanse. A 650-space garage is planned to go behind 50 Washington St., which would be untouched by the project.
Norwalker dies after being ejected from car Sunday
NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man died Sunday morning after being ejected from a vehicle in a single-vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Drive, Norwalk Police said. Oscar Abraham Valdovinos was pronounced dead on the scene, Norwalk Police said. The driver and the other two vehicle occupants were transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment and are expected to make full recoveries.
Norwalk photos: Art Space
NORWALK, Conn. — John Levin took these photos recently at an Art Space reception for a multimedia exhibit, The Longest Shortest Time, in which Sarah King’s expressionist renderings of modern-day motherhood combine with works by Maryna Bilak and Judy Glantzman. The exhibit runs through Dec. 8 at the...
Norwalk sees racial firsts in BoE, Council leadership roles
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s elected leadership has changed to reflect the City’s diversity. Diana Carpio is the first female Hispanic Board of Education member to be elected Chair, a Norwalk Public Schools press release pointed out. And last week’s election of Common Council member Greg Burnett (D-At Large) as Council President and Council member Darlene Young (D-District B) as Majority Leader marked the first time African Americans have held the roles, according to Norwalk Branch NAACP President Brenda Penn-Williams.
Council considers banning ‘unhealthy’ gas-powered leaf blowers
NORWALK, Conn. — The Common Council is considering a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers and looking for ways to ease the potential economic impact on professional landscapers, should it go ahead. With everyone staying home due to the pandemic, “We all became acutely aware of the constant drone of...
Norwalk political notes: Looking forward to 2023, 2131; BoE policy update
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Norwalk Department head explores run for Bridgeport Mayor. Norwalk BoE looks to clean up ‘removal of officers’ policy. Daniels running for Mayor?. One of Norwalk’s “Chiefs” is considering trying to get a new job in Bridgeport – as...
Thanks for libraries
I am grateful for Mr. Blow’s New York Times opinion piece, “Thankfulfor Libraries”, published Nov. 23. Our experiences are different, but our gratitude is the same. His article had me set aside time to look at not only my gratefulness of being a Library Director, but also to go down my own library memory lane of appreciation.
Keystone House serves clients Thanksgiving dinner
NORWALK, Conn. — During this season of giving, Keystone House celebrated the holidays by bringing clients together for an early Thanksgiving meal. Nearly 100 members of the Keystone community filled the Community Baptist Church in Norwalk for the annual festivities. For five years, Keystone House, a Norwalk-based nonprofit organization...
Norwalk election notes: Suda, Miressi, Riddle and Brinton
NORWALK, Conn. — Some election-related info:. Police Chief says Officer didn’t approve his appearance in political ad. Uniformed officer’s image used to promote candidate. Norwalkers received multiple campaign fliers before the Nov. 8 election but one stood out: Norwalk Police Officer Mark Suda, in uniform, with Republican...
Norwalk political notes: Tong, Valadares, Siegel, Andrzejewski
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Tong decries ‘punishing’ Eversource price hike. Valadares becomes first female Norwalk DPW director. Eversource will double its standard supply rate Jan. 1, from 12.05 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 24.2 cents per kWh, resulting in an $84 per month increase for the average user, a news release said Thursday.
TMP unveils extensive plans for Wall Street area
NORWALK, Conn. — Enthused public officials and their consultants have revealed newly developed plans for the Wall Street Corridor. They include a roundabout at Main Street and Burnell Bouelvard, five “iconic gateway arches” to give the area character and a revamped, asphalt-free, River Street, making it feel like a pedestrian plaza while still allowing vehicles through, except for when it’s closed for a festival.
NPS seeks to replace another administrator
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
Charter Revision Commission begins work on unusual ‘complete rewrite’
NORWALK, Conn. — A more diverse set of candidates could run for Common Council and the Board of Education if the pay for the roles was increased, Democratic Norwalk Common Council members say, asking that this be included in the Charter revision that’s underway. Some also call for a larger Police Commission.
NewsMatch 2022: Help us unlock $15,000 in matching funds
We want – no, we need – to change this so we can grow NancyOnNorwalk into a news organization that can continue long after we retire. Thanks to the foundations behind NewsMatch, we can access $15,000 in matching funds. From now until December 31, NewsMatch will match new monthly donations 12 times, or double your one-time gift, up to $1,000 per individual.
Maritime Aquarium holiday offerings; SoNo businesses
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Children publisher’s business pops up for holiday season in SoNo. Scuba-diving Santa Claus, decked out in a custom diver’s outfit, will swim with the sharks in the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s huge “Ocean Beyond the Sound” tank on Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 3 through 31 (“workload permitting”), according to a news release. Proving that sharks aren’t all vicious maneaters, Santa will glide among sand tiger and lemon sharks, up to the exhibit window where he’ll pose for photo ops with kids. Exhibit attendees can talk to the divers accompanying Santa underwater.
TMP to debut Wall Street concepts; a ‘SoNo Holiday Extravaganza’
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Wall Street Area design concept to be revealed Monday. Norwalkers can weigh in on the new Wall Street Area Concept Design to be unveiled by the Transportation, Mobility and Parking Department (TMP), Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 until 6 p.m. at the “Second Wall Street Corridor Design Charrette Meeting and Open House” at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., 2nd floor meeting room. The design uses input rendered last June by over 350 residents, business owners, and leaders. An open house from 6 until 8 p.m. will follow the one-hour presentation, according to a news release, Mayor Harry Rilling will be on hand.
