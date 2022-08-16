ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

SFGate

Saturday Morning News Roundup

After years of planning to create an independent oversight committee to oversee the Marin County Sheriff's Office and never following through with it, the county may finally implement one if the Board of Supervisors adopts a civil grand jury's recommendation to do so at Tuesday's meeting. The county civil grand...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

65-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Taken To Her Home For Robbery

A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded...
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

One Killed In Thursday Shooting

VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday. On Thursday at 5:48 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard and located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim,...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash

CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
CONCORD, CA
