Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
Related
SFGate
Saturday Morning News Roundup
After years of planning to create an independent oversight committee to oversee the Marin County Sheriff's Office and never following through with it, the county may finally implement one if the Board of Supervisors adopts a civil grand jury's recommendation to do so at Tuesday's meeting. The county civil grand...
SFGate
City Accused By State Of Shirking Responsibility For Housing Homeless Residents
OAKLAND (BCN) The city of Oakland may lose millions of dollars in state funding because the city is "seeking to shirk its responsibility" over housing unsheltered people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office to City Attorney Barbara Parker said.
SFGate
Lane Closure Planned Next Week For Interstate 680/Benicia Bridge For Structure Inspection
A lane closure is scheduled for southbound Interstate 680 at the Benicia Bridge for biennial structure inspection beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. A Caltrans spokesperson said the far left lane will be closed while the other three lanes will remain open to motorists. The work, and the lane closure, will...
SFGate
83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
65-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Taken To Her Home For Robbery
A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded...
Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say
A sheriff's office spokesperson said it may have been at least three years.
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
Lucky supermarket pharmacies will shutter across California. Here’s the SF timeline.
The grocery chain began shuttering its in-store pharmacies Aug. 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
12-year-old East Bay girl reported missing
Police are calling on the public to help find Daisy Jauregui of Antioch.
SFGate
One Killed In Thursday Shooting
VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday. On Thursday at 5:48 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard and located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim,...
SFGate
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
SFGate
Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash
CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
Man Convicted Of Torturing, Beating Teen Will Have To Wait For Parole Fate
A 43-year-old man convicted in 2011 for participating in the torture and beating of a teenage boy inside a Tracy home for over a year will have to wait four to six months to determine his eligibility for parole. Anthony Waiters, imprisoned at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, was...
Comments / 0