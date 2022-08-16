Read full article on original website
Saturday Afternoon Roundup
Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire involving two structures on Hannah Street in San Jose, the fire department said on social media Saturday afternoon. The fire is burning on the 500 block of Hannah Street, according to the fire department. No injuries had been reported as of 12:40 p.m., the...
SFGate
Two Wounded In Shooting Late Friday Night
UNION CITY (BCN) Two men were wounded in a shooting in Union City just before midnight Friday, police said. Officers were dispatched to the Mexico Lindo restaurant at 33306 Alvarado Niles Road for a just-occurred shooting around 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to police. The officers found the two men, who...
SFGate
Lane Closure Planned Next Week For Interstate 680/Benicia Bridge For Structure Inspection
A lane closure is scheduled for southbound Interstate 680 at the Benicia Bridge for biennial structure inspection beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. A Caltrans spokesperson said the far left lane will be closed while the other three lanes will remain open to motorists. The work, and the lane closure, will...
SFGate
One Killed In Thursday Shooting
VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday. On Thursday at 5:48 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard and located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim,...
City May Lose Millions Because It's "Seeking To Shirk Its Responsibility" To Wood Street Residents
OAKLAND (BCN) The city of Oakland may lose millions of state dollars or more because the city is "seeking to shirk its responsibility" over housing homeless people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday to City Attorney Barbara Parker from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said.
SFGate
Police Arrest Five Drivers On Suspicion Of Dui During Saturation Patrol
PETALUMA (BCN) Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department. The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and...
SFGate
Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash
CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
SFGate
83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
65-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Taken To Her Home For Robbery
A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded...
Lucky supermarket pharmacies will shutter across California. Here’s the SF timeline.
The grocery chain began shuttering its in-store pharmacies Aug. 15.
SFGate
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
12-year-old East Bay girl reported missing
Police are calling on the public to help find Daisy Jauregui of Antioch.
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
AL's Place in San Francisco's Mission District prepares to close after almost 8 years
The Michelin-starred restaurant first opened in 2015.
SFGate
Man Gets 16 Years For Deaths Of Two Men Who Overdosed In His Home
SANTA ROSA (BCN) A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found guilty...
SF's St. Ignatius responds to 'backtracking' statement in farmers market dispute
The feud between the two groups has been ongoing since 2020.
Inside the absurd groundbreaking for Sho, San Francisco's ostentatious club-restaurant
SFGATE local editor Alex Shultz's dispatch from Salesforce Park's future fine-dining spot.
2 regulars at San Francisco sports bar Giordano Bros. resurrected their favorite pub
When they heard the bad news that their favorite bar was closing this February, they couldn't let it go.
San Francisco could pass a ballot measure no one is pushing for
"There's a lot of weirdness here."
SFGate
Police Seeks Public's Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
ANTIOCH (BCN) Antioch police are looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Pittsburg, according to a social media post from the department late Wednesday evening. Daisy Jauregui was last seen at an unspecified time near Central and Railroad avenues in Pittsburg, police said in the post. Police describe Jauregui...
