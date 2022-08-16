ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Saturday Afternoon Roundup

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire involving two structures on Hannah Street in San Jose, the fire department said on social media Saturday afternoon. The fire is burning on the 500 block of Hannah Street, according to the fire department. No injuries had been reported as of 12:40 p.m., the...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Two Wounded In Shooting Late Friday Night

UNION CITY (BCN) Two men were wounded in a shooting in Union City just before midnight Friday, police said. Officers were dispatched to the Mexico Lindo restaurant at 33306 Alvarado Niles Road for a just-occurred shooting around 11:50 p.m. Friday, according to police. The officers found the two men, who...
UNION CITY, CA
SFGate

One Killed In Thursday Shooting

VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday. On Thursday at 5:48 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard and located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim,...
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest Five Drivers On Suspicion Of Dui During Saturation Patrol

PETALUMA (BCN) Five drivers were arrested Friday night and early Saturday during a DUI saturation patrol by the Petaluma Police Department. The arrests were made between the hours of 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash

CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Oakland#Bay City#Oakland Fire Department#The Fire Department
SFGate

65-Year-Old Woman Kidnapped, Taken To Her Home For Robbery

A 65-year-old woman was kidnapped Wednesday and taken to her own home in Stockton where she was robbed, police said. Police received reports at 1:45 p.m. that a 65-year-old woman had been approached by two women at American and Sixth streets in the Seaport District. The two suspects allegedly demanded...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
SFGate

The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'

"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more.   • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Man Gets 16 Years For Deaths Of Two Men Who Overdosed In His Home

SANTA ROSA (BCN) A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found guilty...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Police Seeks Public's Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

ANTIOCH (BCN) Antioch police are looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Pittsburg, according to a social media post from the department late Wednesday evening. Daisy Jauregui was last seen at an unspecified time near Central and Railroad avenues in Pittsburg, police said in the post. Police describe Jauregui...
ANTIOCH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy