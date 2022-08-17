Effective: 2022-08-20 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-21 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Washington; Western Kent PATCHY DENSE FOG OVERNIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING Satellite products and surface observations show patchy fog developing across southern Rhode Island and south coastal Massachusetts. Patchy dense fog is possible overnight through early Sunday morning with visibility less than half a mile. Motorist are encouraged to use caution if driving tonight and early Sunday.

