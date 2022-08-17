Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thunderstorm chances continue into the end of the weekend for Metro Detroit
After we started off the day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, most everyone has seen showers and thunderstorms as we’ve worked through the afternoon, and we will keep the chances of showers and thunderstorms into the forecast as we head into the evening and overnight hours tonight. Overnight lows remaining a little humid, we will drop into the middle 60s heading into Sunday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Weekend trouble heading our way
DETROIT – Good Friday morning and happy weekend! There’s never a dull moment in the Pure Michigan weather and it’s been an interesting week. Last weekend was very autumnal and then we spent the first half of the week tracking showers moving at us from the east instead of the west which is a little unusual. Here we are on the final workday of the week and it’s going to be a good one here around Metro Detroit as we start with more of that comfy air in the upper 50s to low 60s for anyone heading out early. Skies are mostly clear other than some of that patchy fog in some of our rural suburbs so be on the lookout. Most of you will be trouble free walking to work or hitting the road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking potential strong to severe storms in Metro Detroit
After a nice end of the week with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, we will start things off as we head into Saturday on a dry note with some cloud cover, before showers and thunderstorms roll into the region this afternoon and evening. An area of low pressure will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when rain chances could interrupt these hot, humid temperatures in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s been another nice Friday across the region, with plenty of sunshine and a little cloud cover. We’ve also seen more heat and humidity as we work throughout the day, and we’ll keep the dry weather into the forecast overnight tonight. Partly cloudy skies can be expected, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Beautiful end to the week before weekend rain chances in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Thursday morning!. I hope that you were one of the lucky ones to get a free lawn watering late Wednesday, as those showers are now long gone. Temperatures cooled nicely before sunrise. The combination of cooler temps and yesterday’s showers produced patchy fog all over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario early this morning, so be careful.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory lifted for impacted Metro Detroit communities
A boil water advisory that initially impacted 23 communities has been lifted for the last seven cities affected. The Great Lakes Water Authority announced Saturday that the Village of Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, City of Rochester, Shelby Township, Washington Township, and an industrial park in Romeo will no longer need to boil water in order to use it. According to the latest update, the business in Greenwood still remains under a boil water advisory.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Belle Isle Giant Slide closes as crews make adjustments to speed
DETROIT – The Belle Isle Giant Slide is closed as crews make adjustments to speed. The speed adjustments occurred after participants on the slide came down noticeably fast. Giant Slide crew members said they should be back up and running after a slight adjustment where they will make the slide slower for more enjoyment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
High 5! After over 20-hour crossing of Lake Ontario, paddleboarder crosses all 5 Great Lakes
On Saturday afternoon, Shoreman pulled onto shore of his hometown Toronto after an over 20-hour crossing of Lake Ontario on his paddleboard. Shoreman’s quest to paddleboard across all five Great Lakes this summer is now complete. To view a video of him arriving on shore in Toronto from Twitter,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise rides again this weekend and Kenny Chesney rocks Ford Field with friends. Armada Fair, through Sunday: From demolition derbies to monster trucks, have a high-octane good time at 150th annual Armada Fair. Enjoy carnival rides, unique fair food, animal shows, eating competitions and so much more in this action-packed week of entertainment. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display all week. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids from 10 to 12, and free for 9 and under. More info here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dream Cruise weekend underway in Metro Detroit
PONTIAC, Mich. – Woodward Avenue was packed Friday night as Dream Cruise weekend kicked off. The event always draws massive crowds along Woodward Avenue, and you might be surprised by who you run into while checking things out. Stay on Woodward Avenue long enough, and you’ll see everything from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Volunteer with Ann Arbor’s GIVE365 at a spooktackular event on the Huron River
ANN ARBOR – Dress up and pass out candy to trick-or-treaters canoeing on the Huron River during the annual Trick-or-Treat Paddle on Sunday, Oct. 16. Every year, area residents are invited to paddle around Ann Arbor’s Gallup Park pond to play games and collect candy from themed stations.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: Everything you need to know
DETROIT – On Saturday, get ready for a Michigan end-of-summer tradition. Tens of thousands of cars will ride down M-1 in a celebration of classic and muscle car culture. Over 1.5 million vintage enthusiasts from around the world attend the annual procession as cars honk and drive down Woodward Ave.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
23 Metro Detroit communities asked to limit outdoor water use after main break
Residents in nearly two dozen Metro Detroit communities are being asked to limit their outdoor water usage to help reduce pressure on the regional water system following a major main break last weekend. Seven communities, which are included in the 23, are still under a boil water advisory, and could...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit’s Belle Isle Aquarium adds octopus tank, the only one in Michigan
DETROIT – The Belle Isle Aquarium has a new resident -- and it has nine brains. The Belle Isle Conservancy announced the addition of an octopus tank at the aquarium, the only octopus in an aquarium in the state. The octopus tank, a gift from Jon Cotton, is the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some Utica residents should continue to boil water: Here’s why
A boil water alert has been issued for some residents in Utica. Although the Great Lakes Water Authority has removed the City of Utica from the boil water advisory, a portion of Utica still receives its water from Shelby Township, which is still under the boil water advisory. If you...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio
With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s annual dog swim canceled this summer
ANN ARBOR – Sorry pups--the dog swim at Buhr Park Pool is canceled this year. In an email update, the City of Ann Arbor said that the annual canine fun event won’t happen this season. “Buhr Park Pool will be closing Sunday, Aug. 28, for the season. As...
