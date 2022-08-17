DETROIT – Good Friday morning and happy weekend! There’s never a dull moment in the Pure Michigan weather and it’s been an interesting week. Last weekend was very autumnal and then we spent the first half of the week tracking showers moving at us from the east instead of the west which is a little unusual. Here we are on the final workday of the week and it’s going to be a good one here around Metro Detroit as we start with more of that comfy air in the upper 50s to low 60s for anyone heading out early. Skies are mostly clear other than some of that patchy fog in some of our rural suburbs so be on the lookout. Most of you will be trouble free walking to work or hitting the road.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO