Man United's new signing Casemiro planned to get deliberate yellow card and was caught on camera
Casemiro once tried to get a deliberate yellow card, only for Carlo Ancelotti to stop him from doing so. The Brazil midfielder, on the verge of joining Manchester United in a huge summer switch, is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. But he's also earned a reputation...
Toni Kroos & Luka Modric's Casemiro goodbye letters show Manchester United how brilliant the Brazilian is
Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is set to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player early next week, and the reaction to his exit of his now former Real Madrid teammates shows just how good of a human and player Erik ten Hag is recruiting. Luka Modric and Toni Kroos need...
Jesse Marsch 'disappointed' as Thomas Tuchel allowed on Chelsea bench to face Leeds despite FA fine
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has admitted that it will be disappointing for him to see Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel on the sideline as the sides face off. This comes after Tuchel was dismissed against Tottenham Hotspur last week following an altercation with Antonio Conte. Tuchel appeared to hold...
Marco van Basten hits out at 'idiotic' Man United decision that has killed Erik ten Hag's preparation
Marco van Basten has slammed Manchester United's board for scheduling such a vigorous pre-season tour, branding the decision as 'idiotic'. The Red Devils travelled to Thailand then Australia to play the likes of Liverpool and Crystal Palace ahead of the 2022/23 season. Erik ten Hag's team looked promising in big...
Thomas Tuchel sends Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic transfer message over Chelsea futures
Thomas Tuchel has sent a message to Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi regarding their Chelsea futures this summer. The pair have been linked with loan departures this summer after playing bit-part roles at Stamford Bridge last season. Pulisic made 38 appearances for Chelsea last season, netting eight goals and registering...
Fans think Lionel Messi must have eyes in the back of his head after inexplicable pass to Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi's pass for Kylian Mbappe needs explaining, with fans thinking the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has eyes in the back of his head. PSG travel to Lille this weekend and are hoping to make it three wins out three win in this season's Ligue One campaign after high-scoring victories over Clermont Foot and Montpellier.
Real Madrid players react to the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United
Manchester United yesterday confirmed they had agreed a deal for the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. “The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical,” a club statement read. The signing is rumoured to be for around a fee of £60...
Luis Suarez sends warning to Darwin Nunez after his red card during dismal Anfield debut
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has sent a word of warning to Anfield new boy Darwin Nunez after his red card against Crystal Palace on Monday. Nunez had a torrid home debut for the Reds as he spurned two huge chances in the first half, a half which saw Palace stun Liverpool after an expertly crafted counter attack was finished off by Wilfried Zaha.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel handed £35,000 fine and suspended touchline ban
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been handed a suspended touchline ban and been fined £35,000 after an altercation with Tottenham Hotspur boss Antono Conte. The pair clashed once during the match, receiving a yellow card after Conte celebrated infront of the Chelsea head coach. The duo were then both...
England captain Harry Kane has named the two toughest defenders he has ever faced
Harry Kane has named the toughest defenders he has ever faced during a fans Q&A on his social media accounts. It was 10 years since Kane made his Premier League debut and to celebrate this milestone, he decided to host a Q&A to allow fans to ask him questions about his career.
Rio Ferdinand fails lie detector test after being asked if Virgil van Dijk is better than he was
Rio Ferdinand was recently caught out after being asked a question about Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The 43-year-old, who lifted six Premier League titles during a trophy-laden 12 year spell at Manchester United, was taking part in a lie detector test on his YouTube channel Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE when the topic of conversation switched.
Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal: Player ratings
Arsenal continued their perfect start to the season, with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday evening. A quick start saw Arsenal shoot into a 2-0 lead before the 10th minute, with a brace for the captain Odegaard. Jesus was on fire to start the game, causing problems all over...
Gabriel Jesus' run for Arsenal's opener against Bournemouth was ridiculous, he's unplayable right now
Gabriel Jesus produced a sensational run to create Arsenal's first goal against Bournemouth on Saturday evening. The Gunners found themselves 2-0 up early on at the Vitality Stadium courtesy of a brace in quick succession from captain Martin Odegaard. But Jesus played a huge role in both goals. He assisted...
Footage shows Jurgen Klopp's furious reaction to fan invading pitch in Liverpool's draw with Crystal Palace
Jurgen Klopp's furious reaction to a supporter who invaded the Anfield pitch on Monday night was captured in fan footage. 10-man Liverpool were held to a draw for the second consecutive game by Crystal Palace, who picked up their first point of the new campaign. The Reds saw club-record signing...
Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin buys toys for 100s of fans
Allan Saint-Maximin improved his already high status amongst Newcastle United fans by buying toys for 100s of young fans. Saint-Maximin moved to Newcastle in 2019 and quickly became a hero at St James' Park due to his quality and style of play, which was beyond those around him at the time.
Breaking: Carlo Ancelotti confirms Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid with Manchester United transfer progressing
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Casemiro wants a new challenge ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United. Speaking ahead of their La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti explained the club's acceptance for Casemiro's wished departure following a meeting between him and the player. "I...
Aaron Ramsdale telling Bukayo Saka that he got Cristiano Ronaldo's matchworn shirt is brilliant
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale managed to bag a signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after last season's clash against Manchester United. Do you reckon Bukayo Saka might have been a tad jealous, here?. Back in April, goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka helped Mikel Arteta's side secure an impressive...
Erik ten Hag: Manchester United manager reiterates Cristiano Ronaldo transfer stance
With Monday’s huge crunch clash in the Premier League approaching, Erik ten Hag faced the media as his Manchester United side host Liverpool. New manager Ten Hag has tasted defeat in both of his opening two games. On the opening day of the season, the Reds fell to a...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe's savage verdict of Man Utd midfielder Fred has re-emerged after takeover news
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's comments on Manchester United midfielder Fred have re-emerged. Ratcliffe is keen to speak to the club's American owners, the Glazer family, about purchasing a stake in United according to a spokesperson for the Ineos founder. The Times claim Ratcliffe has a net worth of $13 billion...
