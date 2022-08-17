Stockton surveys residents to ask what they want to see at renovated Victory Park pool

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and ChangeJoel EisenbergGreat Falls, MT
HSS proclamation rescinded by Manteca City Council due to its affiliation with extremist group in IndiaSANAF NewsManteca, CA
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Related
Oakland accused of shirking responsibility for housing homeless in Wood Street camp
Oakland is being threatened with the loss of millions of dollars in state funding because the city is “seeking to shirk its responsibility” over housing unsheltered people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, according to a letter from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. In the...
Plans for massive Silicon Valley food bank hinge on appeal facing San Jose council vote
SECOND HARVEST OF Silicon Valley could be close to breaking ground on its new headquarters in Alviso, but the nonprofit food bank must clear one more hurdle. Plans for the massive, 250,000 square-foot warehouse — which will serve as a food handling facility with 31 loading docks, operations offices and a volunteer center — received approval from San Jose’s planning division assistant director in late May. Then one Alviso resident, Marcos Espinoza, filed an appeal opposing the project on the grounds it needs further environmental review. The San Jose City Council will decide Tuesday whether to grant Espinoza’s appeal, or deny it and let the project move ahead.
daytrippen.com
Caswell Memorial State Park Camping Reservations
Caswell Memorial State Park is located along the Stanislaus River near the town of Ripon, California. The Park is an 80-mile drive from San Francisco and an excellent weekend camping destination. Caswell Memorial State Park is surrounded by farmland, but the area around the river remains much the same as...
Elk Grove's Sky River Casino responds to traffic issues ahead of its first weekend open
ELK GROVE — Sky River Casino is entering its first weekend as an open casino, and the biggest headache so far has been traffic issues.While neighbors try their luck inside the parking lot, other drivers do the same outside, searching for parking spots."Our neighborhood is peaceful; we know everybody," said one Elk Grove neighbor, but homeowners in the area are concerned their newest neighbor could change that."We come here, and sometimes at night, you don't got nowhere to park."Sky River Casino took to social media to announce its surprise opening this week - drawing crowds earlier than expected.Traffic backups and parking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Planning Commission to consider plan for a gas station, Starbucks, and fast food
The proposed plan would add a gas station, Starbucks drive-through, and a fast food restaurant with a drive-through just south of the intersection of Elk Grove Blvd and East Stockton. The area currently has a Dutch Bros drive-through, Quick Quack Car Wash, and Jack in the Box nearby. Across the street is a Wienerschnitzel and Popeyes drive-through fast food establishments, as well as many other businesses.
Stockton Unified trustees vote to cancel town halls on grand jury report
STOCKTON, Calif. — In a 5-2 vote during their special board meeting Tuesday, Stockton Unified School District trustees moved to suspend any public town hall meetings about this summer's scathing grand jury report, which found mismanagement and a lack of transparency at Stockton’s largest school district. The vote...
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
‘Incredibly proud’: Brentwood police chief to retire in September after 35-year career
Brentwood Police Chief Thomas Hansen is planning to retire next month after a 35-year career in law enforcement, he announced this week. The Police Department will soon initiate an internal recruitment to find a new chief before Hansen’s last day on Sept. 30. Over the course of 27 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Sky River Casino visitors thrilled casino opens early — but say parking improvements are a must
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sky River Casino opened early Tuesday, delighting visitors throughout the day. The opening caused traffic backups and parking concerns on surrounding roads, however, many said they could overlook the obstacles as the casino finds its footing. Traffic congested as drivers make their way to new...
Belvedere tops report on Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
BayPass program launches on trial basis with goal to coordinate multiple transit agencies
A two-year pilot project launched this week will examine the viability of a transit pass that is compatible with every public transit agency in the nine-county Bay Area. The project will make Clipper BayPass available to some 50,000 college students and affordable housing residents in the Bay Area. All students...
Oakland police change safety strategy to confront surge of illegal activity downtown
A recent crime surge in the last few months in downtown Oakland has prompted changes to the Police Department’s safety strategy, police said. Police officers are working with other city departments and last weekend worked with code enforcement to close and cite multiple pop-up vendors. Officers seized alcohol and marijuana and possibly psychedelic mushrooms from one pop-up vendor, according to police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sky River Casino has Elk Grove neighbors worried about parking issues
ELK GROVE, Calif. — When some people moved into an Elk Grove neighborhood near Sky River Parkway, they had no idea they were moving their family across from the Sky River Casino. Carol Naka, a mother of four, says the big influx in visitors is spilling in as guests...
mercedcountytimes.com
Farm workers, supporters ‘March for Governor’s Signature’
A determined group of more than 30 people started walking from Macias Park in Merced to Memorial Park in Livingston early Tuesday morning as part of a 24-day, 335-mile “March for the Governor’s Signature.”. The march was organized by the United Farm Workers, a labor union founded in...
abc10.com
'I'm marching because I'm angry': Farmworkers on a 335 mile walk to Sacramento for improved voting rights
RIPON, Calif. — Several dozen farmworkers, along with hundreds of supporters along the way, are on a 335-mile walk from Delano to the State Capitol. The so-called "March for the Governor's Signature" started August 3 and will end Sacramento August 26. The United Farmworkers Union (UFW) is behind the...
Sunrise Mall revitalization still moving along, albeit slowly for now
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Sunrise Mall will be seeing change soon, but there is no current estimated time on when those changes will take place. City council adopted the Sunrise Tomorrow Specific Plan last year in hopes to redevelop the Sunrise Mall after years of decline. The plan is to revitalize the 100-acre Sunrise Mall and give it a facelift by adding housing, office space and more entertainment centers.
High-Speed Rail Authority approves final environmental documents for San Jose-San Francisco section
The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project’s Northern California leg. The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch, which will...
'This doesn't happen very often' | UC Davis professor reacts to attack at an Elk Grove high school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student was accused of attempted homicide after attacking another student at an Elk Grove high school Wednesday. ABC10 spoke with multiple students who witnessed the alleged attack. They said they saw a student hit another student with a fire extinguisher multiple times. Video circulating online appears to show the alleged attack.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials announced this week that fares and parking fees will continue to be reduced or suspended through June 30, 2023, in an effort to help residents during economic uncertainty.
Fairfield’s first female police chief announces her retirement for health reasons
Fairfield Police Chief Deanna Cantrell has announced her retirement following a recurrence of breast cancer. “This is my second cancer diagnosis,” Cantrell said in a statement. “It has really made me re-evaluate life and accelerate my plans beyond the work I love.”. Cantrell joined the force in 2020...
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 2