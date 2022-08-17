ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Elon Musk tweeted saying he was going to buy Manchester United, then quickly said he was just joking

By Isobel Asher Hamilton, Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHk74_0hKDg8bC00
Elon Musk is not buying Manchester United. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

You may have heard Elon Musk is buying soccer team Manchester United.

Musk tweeted late on Tuesday saying: "I'm buying Manchester United ur [sic] welcome."

This turned out not to be factual, as Musk tweeted again four hours later clarifying: "this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I'm not buying any sports teams."

Musk added in a third tweet if he were to ever try to buy a sports team it would be Manchester United, saying it was his favorite team as a child.

Musk is currently the wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of $267 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Following Musk's clarification, a spokesperson for Manchester United told Insider: "Our position is that we do not comment on rumours and speculation."

Even if Musk were in the market to buy a sports team, doing so now would come right as he's caught in a legal battle over his proposed $44 billion acquisition Twitter — an acquisition he is trying to abandon.

Manchester United itself is in a tough position on field and off the field, with the team sitting bottom of the English Premier League and angry fans protesting against the club's current owners, the Glazer family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZR9KW_0hKDg8bC00
Manchester United's star player Cristiano Ronaldo. AP Photo/Jon Super

Musk often uses his Twitter account to make jokes and post memes. Earlier this year Musk joked about buying Coca-Cola to "put the cocaine" back in the drink.

He once told a court he believes his sense of humor is a source of free marketing for his electric vehicle company, Tesla.

Musk does also use Twitter to convey serious news about his companies and dealings. He reached a $20 million settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 after he tweeted he was considering taking Tesla private and had "funding secured."

Though Musk was joking, Premier League soccer teams have become a hot purchase for the super rich in recent years, with billionaire investor Todd Boehly this summer buying Chelsea from its previous owner, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Roman Abramovich
Business Insider

Elon Musk's buddies are mad they're being asked by Twitter's lawyers to hand over any recent communications about the deal: 'I went to go take a s--- and I basically tweeted off the cuff'

Elon Musk's social circle is pushing back against a flurry of subpoenas from Twitter. Last week, the company subpoenaed Musk's associates, some of whom say they weren't involved in the deal. David Sacks called Twitter's legal requests "petty" and "vindictive." Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have had some choice...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Chelsea#English#Premier League#Coca Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Business Insider

If Jeff Bezos or Amazon executives like CEO Andy Jassy used vanishing messages to discuss Prime, the FTC wants them handed over as it investigates the company's sign-up tactics

The FTC wants Amazon to fork over any disappearing messages that executives used to discuss Prime. The federal agency has been probing Amazon over potentially misleading tactics used to get people to subscribe. Insider reported in March that Amazon execs were worried customers felt tricked into signing up but did...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Calls Out Elon Musk And The Tesla Cybertruck

Elon Musk has had a target on his back ever since Tesla upset the automotive status quo. But it's not often the head of a carmaker calls out their counterpart, but that's exactly what Ford CEO Jim Farley did after a speech promoting the Ford F-150 Lightning, ended with a hasty, "take that Elon Musk." The Tesla boss provided a non-plussed reply.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

583K+
Followers
38K+
Post
300M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy