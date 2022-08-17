Vineyard approved for Hunterdon County’s first tourist signage through NJ Department of Transportation’s tourist oriented directional signs program

Read full article on original website
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 19, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
This beautiful town has been named most underrated in NJ
There is no shortage of great little towns all over the Garden State, but there can only be one most underrated town in the state. The website Love Exploring, which knows some things about travel around the US and the world, has determined the most underrated town in each state, and their choice for New Jersey is a great one.
Dangerous Ocean County Intersection To Get Traffic Light
MANCHESTER – The county will be upgrading a blinking light into a regular traffic light at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park. “We have needed this for some time now,” Mayor Robert Hudak told the public at a recent Township Council meeting. He...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,203 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 17. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Imagination Station Playground in Roxbury NJ
If you are looking for a park for the entire family this is the park for you. Horseshoe Lake Recreation Complex is a beautiful site with more than enough activities to keep the family busy for the day. Imagination Station playground is a star attraction on this complex which provides hours of fun for children of all ages.
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County
A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
Lane closures upcoming on Route 3
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
Jersey City Council member defiant, emotional in meeting after hit-and-run
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Jersey City residents demanded the resignation of an embattled City Council member during a contentious meeting on Wednesday. It was standing room only as more than 100 members of the public came out to speak. For nearly five hours, residents called for the resignation of Councilwoman Amy DeGise. She stood […]
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
Skydiver hits tree, falls 20 feet to ground in Sussex County
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A skydiver missed his landing zone on Friday and instead hit a tree and fell 20 feet to the ground, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. The accident occurred at around 2:07 p.m. at Sussex Airport, located at...
Hunterdon County 4-H and Agricultural Fair to start on Aug. 24
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Commissioner Board announced the 2022 4-H Agricultural Fair at the South County Fairgrounds in Lambertville with five days of shows, rides, delicious food, animal judging, music and fireworks. “The Board is excited to announce the return of the annual 4-H Fair. The...
Blairstown Police Department launches effort aimed at finding missing people with special needs
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Blairstown Police Department is launching a new program that will help track down missing people with special needs. The police department created the “Blairstown STARS” program after a concerned parent presented a question and the police did not have a good answer. The parent said, “if the police department had any programs for a special needs person that may go missing?”
Council moves ahead with big plans for Bubbling Springs Recreation area
West Milford architect Brian Murphy has been awarded a $49,000 contract by the Township of West Milford Council to prepare plans for a $2.25 million senior citizens/community center at Bubbling Springs Park. The center will be on the site of a pavilion that was originally the site of Villa Piemonte Restaurant prior to the 1950s.
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
No injuries reported after dump truck overturns in Hunterdon County
EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – No one was injured after a dump truck overturned Friday afternoon in Hunterdon County, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at 2:52 p.m. at the intersection of Route 202-31 and...
Sussex County Skydiver Flown To Hospital After 50-Foot Fall: DEVELOPING
A skydiver in Sussex County was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling 50 feet, developing reports say. A male skydiver fell near 51 Haggerty Rd. in Wantage around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The man initially went missing but was found...
Section of NJ beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of a beach in New Jersey has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, according to the town’s mayor.
NJ’s 19th Weed Dispensary To Open For Adult Use Friday (Aug 19)
Another one! New Jersey is about to add its 19th adult-use marijuana dispensary. Business is really booming in the marijuana market here in New Jersey, there's been a strong of dispensaries opening for both medical and recreational, marijuana, and another one is being added to the list this week. According...
The state’s most unique doughnut shop is expanding to Westfield, NJ
Your sweet tooth just got a whole lot sweeter. There’s a new doughnut shop opening its third location in Westfield and it’s the most unique dessert place New Jersey has seen. MOCHIMOLY opened its doors in Millburn and Park Ridge earlier this year and they are already expanding.
