No one cares… your just scaring the old people… Nobody trust the CDC…… Why is it that people who were jabbed and boosted keep getting Covid? Others who did not get the shots never got it…..
I'm unvaccinated and have seen my peers that were stricken with covid many times to my one in 2020, I guess my immunity works as it should.
I walked into an eyeglass shop the other day and out of the four people I saw working in there and the five people that were customers. only one worker had a mask on out of everybody. lol i have never put a mask on other than my Dr's appointment's. why haven I got it yet? my pituitary gland isn't even working properly since 07. God must have a plan for me I guess. stop the slow Joe madness. when it's your time to go it's time to go and vaccines aren't going to stop it. it's already been proven that you still get it. I thank God that I haven't had to go through any of this b*******
Related
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
Holcomb shrugs off potential business impact of Indiana's near-total abortion ban
Your check’s in the mail
Experts: Women in Indiana could still manage medical abortion after new law takes effect
IN THIS ARTICLE
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Indiana’s Huntington County
Paul Steury selected as the democratic pick for Indiana's second congressional district.
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
Southern Indiana woman fighting to relaunch syringe exchange program in Scott County
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Indiana
Lake County Right To Life reacts to passage of Indiana abortion bill
Indiana unemployed rate ticks up, further rise possible
An 'Egg-stra' big mess! Semi hauling eggs overturns in southern Indiana
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
Recent Study Ranks Indiana’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts
California man thanking IU doctor for saving his feet from amputation
Indiana WIC Benefits Not Available for Three Days
PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky
CDC: Indiana added to list in E. coli outbreak possibly connected to Wendy's sandwiches
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
New school year brings end to free lunches for most families
WTHR
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 7