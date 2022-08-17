ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lou P
7d ago

No one cares… your just scaring the old people… Nobody trust the CDC…… Why is it that people who were jabbed and boosted keep getting Covid? Others who did not get the shots never got it…..

kchibrown
7d ago

I'm unvaccinated and have seen my peers that were stricken with covid many times to my one in 2020, I guess my immunity works as it should.

Gerry Norman
7d ago

I walked into an eyeglass shop the other day and out of the four people I saw working in there and the five people that were customers. only one worker had a mask on out of everybody. lol i have never put a mask on other than my Dr's appointment's. why haven I got it yet? my pituitary gland isn't even working properly since 07. God must have a plan for me I guess. stop the slow Joe madness. when it's your time to go it's time to go and vaccines aren't going to stop it. it's already been proven that you still get it. I thank God that I haven't had to go through any of this b*******

CDC: Indiana added to list in E. coli outbreak possibly connected to Wendy's sandwiches

INDIANA, USA — Indiana is now part of an E. coli outbreak spiking in surrounding states, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports 37 people infected in the outbreak in four states including Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. Ten people have been hospitalized, including three in Michigan with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
New school year brings end to free lunches for most families

INDIANAPOLIS — As thousands of kids head back to class, some families have to start paying for school lunches again. A pandemic-era federal program that made lunch and breakfast free for everyone is officially over. More than 26 million free meals were served every school day because of the program.
INDIANA STATE
