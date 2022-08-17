Read full article on original website
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark...
Unclaimed items being auctioned at West Virginia State Fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unclaimed property such as rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles will be up for auction at two events this week at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, the state treasurer's office said. Two auctions were held last week, and the final two...
Heavy rain forces road closures, flood watches in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Heavy rain closed roads in Tucson and triggered flood watches and warnings across much of Arizona on Saturday, with more in the forecast through the weekend. More than 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of rain fell Saturday in the mountains northeast of Tucson, the National Weather Service said.
2 more Coast Guard cutters now call Rhode Island home
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A pair of 270-foot (82.3-meter) U.S. Coast Guard vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations, military exercises and maritime law enforcement are now based in Rhode Island, authorities said Friday. The cutters Tahoma and Campbell, each with a crew of about 100, were welcomed to Naval Station...
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
Idaho wildfire burning near Lake Cascade forces evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
North Carolina man dies after crashing car into a train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man has died after a car crashed into a moving freight train in Benson. News outlets report that it happened Friday in Johnston County, before 6 p.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray...
Parts of Minnesota dealing with flash flooding
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Torrential rain continued to pound parts of Minnesota early Thursday following flash flooding that halted traffic in at least one community north of Minneapolis. The City of Cambridge was hit hard when slow-moving thunderstorms dropped 4 inches (10 centimeters) to 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of...
Organizations advocate for removing barriers for ex-felons
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Maldonado, a North Fort Myers resident, says he’s struggling to move forward with his life due to him owing $49,000 in court fines and fees. “When I went to prison in 2008 I was sentenced to three years with a $50,000 fine for cocaine trafficking,” said 38-year-old-Maldonado. “Life’s been difficult for me. I’ve been working at a moving company for ten years as an independent contractor. They would love to hire me but can’t because of my fines and fees. I have no health insurance, 401k, or paid time off.”
Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
Unemployment rate remains a record low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment rate remained at a record 2.6% in July, officials said Friday. The rate, which remained the same from June, represented 59,419 people without jobs statewide, a new record low, according to a statement by Gov. Kay Ivey. More than 2.2 million people were working in the state, an increase of about 65,475 from a year earlier.
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Valdosta Daily Times. August 14, 2022. Stresses on the state’s adoption and foster care systems, along with the private adoption agencies, may be the unintended consequences of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, but consequences nonetheless. The expected influx of infants and children into a system that is...
Truck driver acquitted in crash appears in immigration court
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States, his attorney said at a hearing Thursday. Volodymyr...
Alaska job numbers for July up from year earlier
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021, as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years, the state labor department reported. However, Alaska had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did...
Biden to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville. The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.” The newspaper says that's according to an event notice from the Maryland Democratic Party.
Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder drops lawsuit against VCU leaders
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder has withdrawn a lawsuit he filed against leaders of Virginia Commonwealth University following a public personnel dispute in which Wilder had pushed for the firing of an employee he accused of threatening him. Wilder filed a notice of voluntary dismissal...
Louisiana tax refunds may be going to unclaimed property
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
Ray Perryman: Texas must take steps to ensure supply of workers
Recent data indicates that the Texas economy continues to generate jobs at a torrid pace. In June, the state added 82,000 positions, pushing the year-over-year gain to 778,700. The 6.2% growth rate is second only to Nevada, which Texas dwarfs in size by a factor of more than nine. In May, Texas had about 974,000 jobs open, and fewer than 508,000 unemployed people. The pace of expansion may moderate given challenges such as inflation, higher interest rates and greater uncertainty on many fronts. Nonetheless shortages are most assuredly going to persist.
Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina charged a man with murder Thursday in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy last week. Arturo Marin-Sotelo is charged in the Aug. 11 killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, Sheriff Gerald Baker said during a news briefing. Lt. Walter...
Democrats: Cox's cabinet pick should resign Utah House seat
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats are demanding that Gov. Spencer Cox's pick to head the Department of Natural Resources resign his legislative seat and withdraw from the November ballot, saying it violates the state constitution for him to serve in both roles. Cox selected Republican state Rep....
