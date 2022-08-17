ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Volatility Decreases Following Upbeat Earnings From Walmart, Home Depot

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
The Dow and S&P 500 recorded gains on Tuesday following better-than-expected quarterly results from Walmart Inc. WMT and The Home Depot, Inc. HD.

Shares of Target Corp TGT, which is expected to report quarterly results today, gained around 4.6% on Tuesday

After a dismal first half of the year, the S&P 500 index has gained around 14% since the start of July.

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.23% to close at 13,635.21 on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%. The Dow Jones gained around 240 points to settle at 34,152.01 in the previous session.

Major sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a mixed note, with consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks recording the biggest surge on Tuesday. Real estate, however, was the worst performing sector in the previous session, falling around 0.4%.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 0.8% to 19.79 points.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

