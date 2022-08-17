Read full article on original website
uky.edu
KCH saves young patient from unusual, life-threatening disorder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — Kaitlin and Troy Clem were overjoyed to bring their fourth child, Maisyn, home on May 25, 2021, and begin the journey of raising their newborn. Everything seemed normal for the first several months of her life. But, slowly, Maisyn’s parents began noticing that...
wdrb.com
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
wnky.com
Edmonson County woman needs life-saving stem cell donor match
EDMONSON, Ky.-54-year-old Robin Gipson is fighting for her life. “If I don’t have the treatment, it’s just gonna get worse. I don’t have the energy I had before,” said Gipson. She has cancer in her spleen and a bone marrow failure disorder called Myelodysplastic Syndrome. She...
WTVQ
Estill Co. Animal Shelter in need of volunteers
RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Estill County Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers on Saturday to catch up with work the shelter is behind on. Due to limited staff and resources, according to the Clark County Animal Shelter (which is leading the cause), the shelter needs a handful of volunteers to help them catch up on some “intense” work. Volunteers will be broken up into teams to tackle areas that need attention as well as provide training and resources to make things better manageable for the shelter in the future.
Jessamine County inmates volunteer at flood-damaged farms
In no time, Hager had a plan and a team consisting of county officials and five Class D inmates, all from Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a new school year, but some districts are already struggling with COVID spreading among their students. The Wolfe County School District is less than two weeks into its new academic year, but COVID is already causing trouble in the classroom.
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
WKYT 27
Couple in recovery opens facility to help others from addiction
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - With the power of love, anything is possible. One Richmond couple is using that power to guide people from drug addiction. Jasmine’s House is a facility for women as they begin their journey to sobriety. It opened at the first of the month, and Marie and Mike St. John say they are already guiding clients to recovery.
WTVQ
Person found dead on Linden Walk identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
WBKO
Lost River Cave asks community for help in Brown-Eyed Susan removal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Brown-Eyed Susan is a small, yellow coneflower, native to Kentucky. “It serves the local population of pollinators and is just a beautiful sight for all of us that get to walk past it,” said Lost River Cave’s Director of Philanthropy, Katie Cielinski.
foxlexington.com
Sisters achieve dream of opening Lexington winery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two sisters sharing one dream. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery is the newest small farm winery in Lexington owned by Kecia Scherr and Shelby Stephens. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery started selling bottles in 2018. The wine shack opened less than a year ago. However, their...
Lexington lawyers seek to help eastern Kentucky flood survivors denied FEMA aid
Dinsmore and Shohl Law Firm will be setting up a clinic at the Pine Mountain Grill in Whitesburg starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
WTVF
Kentucky Boy Scout unlocks entertainment for senior living community by creating busy boards
RICHMOND, Ky. — Unlocking entertainment and fastening focus was a newly named goal for a Kentucky Eagle Scout when he created busy boards for residents at Dominion Senior Living. Curtis Relich, a proud member of Boy Scouts Troop 73, came up with the idea of the busy boards last...
clayconews.com
FATAL COLLISION ON THE WESTERN KENTUCKY PARKWAY IN GRAYSON COUNTY
LEITCHFIELD, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 8:30 A.M. hours CDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County.
lanereport.com
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
New Kentucky distribution center to create 100 new jobs
A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said. DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County. “Kentucky...
Taylor County is one of the few Kentucky school districts in compliance with S.R.O. law
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Many of Kentucky's public school systems in the WHAS11 viewing area are short on School Resource Officers, a requirement by law. However, there are some districts starting this school year off with plenty of S.R.O.'s. Taylor County Schools is comprised of five public schools, and three...
Wave 3
Hardin County soldier dies during overseas deployment
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a U.S. Army soldier from Hardin County is under investigation by military officials. PFC Denisha Montgomery, 27, of Elizabethtown, died August 9 in a noncombat-related incident in Wiesbaden, Germany, according to a media release from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, . Montgomery was...
WKYT 27
Death investigations underway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two separate death investigations are underway in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Linden Walk just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. They’re investigating the death of 35-year-old Ashley Stamper there. Around the same time, police were called to the 800 block...
How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? [GALLERY]
I love to travel. Long distances, short getaways. It doesn't matter. And I love to do it by car because you can see more of the country. ALMOST LIKE JOHNNY CASH...'I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE, MAN'...AGAIN, ALMOST. In fact, I've visited 45 states and have seen some really cool things I'm sure...
