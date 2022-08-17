ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
uky.edu

KCH saves young patient from unusual, life-threatening disorder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — Kaitlin and Troy Clem were overjoyed to bring their fourth child, Maisyn, home on May 25, 2021, and begin the journey of raising their newborn. Everything seemed normal for the first several months of her life. But, slowly, Maisyn’s parents began noticing that...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Edmonson County woman needs life-saving stem cell donor match

EDMONSON, Ky.-54-year-old Robin Gipson is fighting for her life. “If I don’t have the treatment, it’s just gonna get worse. I don’t have the energy I had before,” said Gipson. She has cancer in her spleen and a bone marrow failure disorder called Myelodysplastic Syndrome. She...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Estill Co. Animal Shelter in need of volunteers

RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Estill County Animal Shelter is in need of volunteers on Saturday to catch up with work the shelter is behind on. Due to limited staff and resources, according to the Clark County Animal Shelter (which is leading the cause), the shelter needs a handful of volunteers to help them catch up on some “intense” work. Volunteers will be broken up into teams to tackle areas that need attention as well as provide training and resources to make things better manageable for the shelter in the future.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fleming County, KY
Business
County
Hart County, KY
Fleming County, KY
Industry
City
Farmers, KY
County
Fleming County, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
wnky.com

Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
HORSE CAVE, KY
WKYT 27

Couple in recovery opens facility to help others from addiction

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - With the power of love, anything is possible. One Richmond couple is using that power to guide people from drug addiction. Jasmine’s House is a facility for women as they begin their journey to sobriety. It opened at the first of the month, and Marie and Mike St. John say they are already guiding clients to recovery.
RICHMOND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Medicine#Disease#Ticks#The Tick
WTVQ

Person found dead on Linden Walk identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The person found dead on Linden Walk near the University of Kentucky’s campus has been identified. Ashley Stamper, 35, was identified Friday by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. She was found dead in her home. The cause and manner of her death have...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Sisters achieve dream of opening Lexington winery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two sisters sharing one dream. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery is the newest small farm winery in Lexington owned by Kecia Scherr and Shelby Stephens. KecShelby Vineyards and Winery started selling bottles in 2018. The wine shack opened less than a year ago. However, their...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Veterinary
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION ON THE WESTERN KENTUCKY PARKWAY IN GRAYSON COUNTY

LEITCHFIELD, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 18, at approximately 8:30 A.M. hours CDT, KSP Post 4 received a call from Grayson County dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the 103 mile marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Grayson County.
lanereport.com

Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Beginning Monday, August 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5:00-7:00 am. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This is...
LEXINGTON, KY
Bluegrass Live

New Kentucky distribution center to create 100 new jobs

A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said. DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County. “Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Hardin County soldier dies during overseas deployment

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The death of a U.S. Army soldier from Hardin County is under investigation by military officials. PFC Denisha Montgomery, 27, of Elizabethtown, died August 9 in a noncombat-related incident in Wiesbaden, Germany, according to a media release from U.S. Army Europe and Africa, . Montgomery was...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Death investigations underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two separate death investigations are underway in Lexington. Police say they were called to the 300 block of Linden Walk just after 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. They’re investigating the death of 35-year-old Ashley Stamper there. Around the same time, police were called to the 800 block...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy