Retail

U.S. Retail Sales And Fed Minutes Among Top Macro Events For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
The Dow Jones jumped around 240 points on Tuesday after Walmart Inc. WMT reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today.

  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on retail sales for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. U.S. retail sales, which rose 1.0% in June, are expected to increase just 0.1% in July.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect business inventories rising 1.4% in June, compared to 1.4% and 1.3% builds in May and April.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman will speak at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Benzinga

Benzinga

