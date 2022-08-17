RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The tradition of giving an apple to the teacher might not happen in some classrooms around South Dakota given the statewide teacher shortage. The issue South Dakota is being plagued by has been more than just a statewide problem. The difficulty of finding teachers has been an ongoing predicament across the nation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the state has felt the effects of this shortage more than previous years.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO