Visions Federal Credit Union on Building Crypto Literacy
Credit unions are in a unique position to help consumers as they enter the world of cryptocurrency and digital assets, according to professionals at Endwell, New York-based Visions Federal Credit Union (VFCU). Joe Keller, vice president of digital assets, and Cynthia Schroeder, senior vice president of digital assets, are working to make cryptocurrencies and digital assets more consumer-friendly. The CU’s commitment to the role of educator does not stop at ensuring that staff and members can use these tools, however: VFCU also works to build industry awareness and topical literacy on crypto.
R3 Finds a Niche Helping Financial Firms Work Together
It’s fair to say that when it comes to turning the promise of blockchain into the reality of blockchain, catching up with the hype cycle is a long, slow process, particularly among companies in regulated financial markets. But it’s happening, Charley Cooper, managing director of R3, a developer of...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Benefits and Challenges of Leveraging ERP Integration to Smooth B2B Payments
The B2B payments market is expected to reach $1.9 trillion by 2028, and for such a massive facet of the modern economy, this everyday payment process is rife with obstacles and challenges. Two friction points in particular plague accounting departments: invoice reconciliation and a lack of supplier portals. Forty-two percent...
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors
Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Can Meet Member Needs With Cryptocurrency Services
The pandemic forced financial institutions (FIs) of all kinds to undergo a digital transformation of their offerings. While most credit unions (CUs) are now meeting member demands for digital and mobile banking, consumers’ rapidly growing interest in the use of cryptocurrencies is encouraging CUs to rethink the ways in which they can satisfy member needs.
54% of Online Marketplaces Rely on Payments Automation to Manage Burgeoning Volume
Online marketplaces are growing at a tremendous pace because of the economy’s digital shift. Executives now recognize that, paradoxically, the faster their monthly payables volume grows, the harder it will be for them to manage and continue operating efficiently. More than four in five online marketplace executives also understand...
India’s Fincare Debuts Two Digital Banking Units
India’s Fincare Small Finance Bank has launched two digital banking units (DBUs) as part of a larger push in the country toward digital banking. According to a report by IBS Intelligence Thursday (Aug. 18), the DBUs offer video and digital banking services as well as video conferencing, which can be used to conduct know your customer (KYC) checks or resolve account-related complaints. The units also offer 24-hour cash deposits and withdrawals.
Report: Singapore FinTech FinAccel Aims to Raise $100M
Singaporean FinTech FinAccel reportedly aims to raise $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. That valuation would be one-quarter lower than the $2 billion valuation it had in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter and added that a FinAccel representative declined to comment.
BitPay Enables Consumers to Purchase Best Buy Gift Cards With Crypto
Crypto payments technology firm BitPay has added Best Buy gift cards to the range of gift cards that it enables consumers to buy with cryptocurrency. With these new gift cards, consumers can more easily spend bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies at the electronics retailer, BitPay said Friday (Aug. 19) in a tweet.
Revolut Rebrands Service for Young People as Revolut <18
Revolut, the U.K.-based neobank with more than 20 million customers worldwide, has rebranded its service for 6- to 17-year-olds, which will now be known as Revolut <18. Previously known as Revolut Junior, Revolut <18 is an account for young people which is connected to their parent or guardian’s Revolut account, helping financially empower young people.
Data Brief: 60% of Consumers With 4 or More Cards Say Bundled Banking Simplifies
Over the past 10 years or so as FinTechs came to dominate payments innovation disintermediation was the ticket, breaking out individual banking functions and building financial products with a singular focus. Now, it’s getting too cluttered for many consumers. As more consumers look to super apps and the like...
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses
Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
Growth in Europe Slows but EMEA Remains Key Region for Adyen
Stock market jitters are no joke. As a case in point, upon the release of Adyen’s first-half results on Thursday (Aug. 18), the company’s shares dropped nearly 15% in trading after the global payments firm reported first-half earning results 3% below market expectations. But after a rocky morning,...
FDIC Warns 5 Companies About Statements Around Deposit Insurance
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) reported Friday (Aug. 19) that it has issued letters to five companies demanding that they cease and desist from making what it says are “false and misleading statements” about FDIC deposit insurance and take corrective action to address statements it has identified.
TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses
Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
Today in B2B Payments: Orbit, Axletree Partner to Offer End-to-End Treasury Automation
Today in B2B payments, new partnerships are bringing new solutions to customers. Orbit and Axletree have teamed up to offer a comprehensive treasury solution, while TSYS and Extend are working together to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. Treasury management system (TMS)...
Cross River on Addressing Consumer Needs With Embedded Banking
Smartphones have allowed nearly anyone, almost anywhere, to connect to the internet, sparking transformations across the business world — especially in banking. Products and services once based in the physical world are now increasingly migrating to digital channels. Though the pandemic rapidly accelerated this process, it actually began years ago.
Study Finds Hidden Surcharges Sour Consumers’ Impressions of Merchants
In a time marked by sudden change and economic concern, each dollar counts for local businesses. Credit card surcharges are a prevalent cost-mitigation strategy that restaurants and retail stores use to offer customers the most comprehensive level of payment acceptance. Though many consumers pay the surcharge, our data reveals that...
Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs
A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
Bond Launches Secured Credit Card for FinTechs
Brands and FinTechs can help credit-challenged customers rebuild credit histories and improve FICO scores with a new, customized secured card offering by Bond Financial Technologies. Embedded finance platform Bond is rolling out a Credit Builder Card that makes it easier for FinTechs and other companies to introduce a secured credit...
