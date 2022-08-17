ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visions Federal Credit Union on Building Crypto Literacy

Credit unions are in a unique position to help consumers as they enter the world of cryptocurrency and digital assets, according to professionals at Endwell, New York-based Visions Federal Credit Union (VFCU). Joe Keller, vice president of digital assets, and Cynthia Schroeder, senior vice president of digital assets, are working to make cryptocurrencies and digital assets more consumer-friendly. The CU’s commitment to the role of educator does not stop at ensuring that staff and members can use these tools, however: VFCU also works to build industry awareness and topical literacy on crypto.
R3 Finds a Niche Helping Financial Firms Work Together

It’s fair to say that when it comes to turning the promise of blockchain into the reality of blockchain, catching up with the hype cycle is a long, slow process, particularly among companies in regulated financial markets. But it’s happening, Charley Cooper, managing director of R3, a developer of...
Today in Crypto: MercadoLibre Launches Cryptocurrency in Brazil, Tether Changes Up Auditors

Tether has begun working with BDO Italia, the Italian member firm of the BDO global organization, to bolster its transparency, a press release said. The company said it’s working more on accountability, and as it begins working with the BDO organization, it will release reports monthly as opposed to quarterly as it was prior. Stablecoin issuers publish attestations to assure the market that their coins are backed by real assets.
India’s Fincare Debuts Two Digital Banking Units

India’s Fincare Small Finance Bank has launched two digital banking units (DBUs) as part of a larger push in the country toward digital banking. According to a report by IBS Intelligence Thursday (Aug. 18), the DBUs offer video and digital banking services as well as video conferencing, which can be used to conduct know your customer (KYC) checks or resolve account-related complaints. The units also offer 24-hour cash deposits and withdrawals.
Report: Singapore FinTech FinAccel Aims to Raise $100M

Singaporean FinTech FinAccel reportedly aims to raise $100 million at a $1.5 billion valuation. That valuation would be one-quarter lower than the $2 billion valuation it had in 2021, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter and added that a FinAccel representative declined to comment.
BitPay Enables Consumers to Purchase Best Buy Gift Cards With Crypto

Crypto payments technology firm BitPay has added Best Buy gift cards to the range of gift cards that it enables consumers to buy with cryptocurrency. With these new gift cards, consumers can more easily spend bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and other cryptocurrencies at the electronics retailer, BitPay said Friday (Aug. 19) in a tweet.
Revolut Rebrands Service for Young People as Revolut <18

Revolut, the U.K.-based neobank with more than 20 million customers worldwide, has rebranded its service for 6- to 17-year-olds, which will now be known as Revolut <18. Previously known as Revolut Junior, Revolut <18 is an account for young people which is connected to their parent or guardian’s Revolut account, helping financially empower young people.
Online Marketplace Flippa Adds Tool to Help Buyers Evaluate Businesses

Saying it’s democratizing access to business intelligence for both buyers and sellers, Flippa has added a new business intelligence tool to its global online marketplace for buying and selling online businesses and digital assets. The new tool, Flippa Market Insights, provides a decade’s worth of sales information and other...
Growth in Europe Slows but EMEA Remains Key Region for Adyen

Stock market jitters are no joke. As a case in point, upon the release of Adyen’s first-half results on Thursday (Aug. 18), the company’s shares dropped nearly 15% in trading after the global payments firm reported first-half earning results 3% below market expectations. But after a rocky morning,...
FDIC Warns 5 Companies About Statements Around Deposit Insurance

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) reported Friday (Aug. 19) that it has issued letters to five companies demanding that they cease and desist from making what it says are “false and misleading statements” about FDIC deposit insurance and take corrective action to address statements it has identified.
TSYS, Extend Partner to Help Banks Offer Virtual Cards to Businesses

Saying some businesses want to modernize payments but don’t want to leave their trusted bank, TSYS has partnered with Extend to enable banks to offer virtual cards with spend management solutions to their business customers. The partnership brings together Extend’s issuer-agnostic virtual card and spend management platform and TSYS’...
Cross River on Addressing Consumer Needs With Embedded Banking

Smartphones have allowed nearly anyone, almost anywhere, to connect to the internet, sparking transformations across the business world — especially in banking. Products and services once based in the physical world are now increasingly migrating to digital channels. Though the pandemic rapidly accelerated this process, it actually began years ago.
Payments Startup BlueTape Raises $55M for Construction Industry SMBs

A payments and financing startup specializing in the construction industry closed $50 million in debt funding and $5 million in seed capital to assist small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the sector pay for building materials. BlueTape, headquartered in Silicon Valley and launched last year, was backed by Arcadia Funds...
Bond Launches Secured Credit Card for FinTechs

Brands and FinTechs can help credit-challenged customers rebuild credit histories and improve FICO scores with a new, customized secured card offering by Bond Financial Technologies. Embedded finance platform Bond is rolling out a Credit Builder Card that makes it easier for FinTechs and other companies to introduce a secured credit...
