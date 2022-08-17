Read full article on original website
Related
newscenter1.tv
Mayor’s salary, employee hiring the focus of first Rapid City budget hearing
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Wednesday was the first reading of Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender’s 2023 budget proposal, and elected officials had some thoughts. These hearings are designed for representatives to ask questions, make suggestions, and decide where funding priorities lie. Ward 2 Alderman Bill Evans brought up...
KEVN
Rapid City mall under major renovation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Uptown Rapid, formerly known as the Rushmore Mall, is going through some major renovations, transforming large areas of the more than 800,000-square-foot space. “We have 12 pushing on 13 new small businesses that have opened this year. We are working on our food court renovations....
KELOLAND TV
Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
KEVN
How one Rapid City tech company is changing the game on repairing metal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “It is a game-changing technology when it comes down to parts that really need to be repaired versus a new manufacturer,” says Rob Hrabe, CEO and co-founder of VRC Metal Systems. VRC Metal Systems produce a cold spray, better known as supersonic particle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
A holistic approach to reducing crime in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Knollwood neighborhood of Rapid City is known for a surge in violent crime in recent years, but work is being done to uplift the community, starting with the youth. There are many ways to reduce crime in a neighborhood, Rapid City police chief...
KEVN
As a new school year nears, RCAS and other districts struggle to find teachers
The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
KEVN
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are seeking three “persons of interest” following the Saturday morning double homicide at a North Rapid City apartment. The shooting was around 7 a.m. at an apartment on the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Two men were killed. Persons of interest are:
South Dakota 1880 Train Marking 65 Years of Living History
The one place in South Dakota where you can still ride the rails through a historic part of the Black Hills is Hill City. And, one of the marque attractions is the 1880 Train. On Saturday, August 20 the 65th-anniversary celebration will mark the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sdpb.org
Rapid City school board hears complaints about potential suspension of Lakota immersion school
Rapid City school board members heard concerns at a Tuesday meeting about whether the district can sustain an existing Lakota immersion program. The board took no official vote; however, a lack of qualified teaching candidates for open positions appears to mean an end to the program — for now. The program is taught in the Lakota language with an emphasis on Lakota culture, heritage and values.
KEVN
2 dead in North Rapid shooting Saturday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two men are killed in a North Rapid City apartment Saturday. According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, the shooting happened at an apartment on the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Police are actively investigating the shooting and have not provided further...
kotatv.com
Central States Fair kicks off with record-selling admission passes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Admission sales are looking up at this year’s Central States Fair, as food and toy vendors from all over the country are setting up on-site for the week-long event. Ron Jefferies, general manager at Central States Fair, says COVID played a role in attendance...
kotatv.com
Road construction begins in Spearfish at exit 17
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish and the South Dakota Department of Transportation are joining together to improve the intersection at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85. Current construction for a housing development and sports complex, as well as numerous other projects in the area, has increased traffic concerns off of Interstate 90 near exit 17.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kingsburyjournal.com
Fast bikes, fresh air and freedom
80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: RCPD in search of persons of interest
UPDATE (5:07 p.m.): As a result of the ongoing investigation, RCPD is now seeking the public’s help to locate three persons of interest. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting incident on August 17. 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid...
KEVN
Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta. The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act. Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped,...
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
Black Hills Pioneer
SBHS grad thankful to be alive
STURGIS — Tanner Puckett said he is very, very thankful that he is alive. The 31-year-old Rapid City man remains in a Denver hospital following a power paragliding accident on Aug. 4.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Journey Two Bulls has been located safely, Rapid City Police said Saturday. The 13-year-old had originally been reported missing Friday evening.
KEVN
Rapid City woman sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Amber Atchley, 32, from Rapid City, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in South Dakota. Atchley was incarcerated in July, 2021 and pleaded guilty in February 2022. The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,...
KEVN
Staying safe while driving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Car crashes can happen any time you hit the road and every American driver will have at least one minor fender-bender in his or her lifetime. That’s according to Friedman and Simon, a New York-based personal injury firm. Derek Mann, a crash re-constructionist for...
Comments / 0