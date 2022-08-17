Read full article on original website
Man shot in Downtown Hilo ‘rapidly’ approached officer, Hawaii Island police say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man ‘rapidly’ approached an officer with a knife before being shot in Downtown Hilo, Hawaii Island police said. Authorities responded to a report a man who was cutting himself with a knife shortly at 4 p.m. on Keawe Street. Witnesses say he appeared to...
Hawaii police investigate officer-involved shooting in Hilo
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday in Hilo. As a result of the incident, Keawe Street was closed between Mamo and Kalakaua streets at around 5 p.m. but has since been reopened. It is currently unknown what caused the incident.
Hawaii suspect’s illness delays court appearance in brutal 1982 cold case murder
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Illness has delayed a court appearance for cold case murder suspect Gary Gene Ramirez. The 75-year-old Maui man was set to face a judge on Tuesday in California, where he was extradited last week. Ramirez is accused of raping and fatally stabbing 15-year-old Karen Stitt nearly 40...
Police Release Additional Information About Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo
Big Island police released more information shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, about an incident involving an officer discharging his weapon in downtown Hilo. Detectives with the Hawai’i Police Department are investigating following an officer-involved shooting shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. According to a media release from police,...
Hawaii murder suspect in 1982 cold case extradited to California
For nearly 40 years, there were no leads in the investigation until Aug. 2 when Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested at his home in Makawao, Maui, in connection with her death.
Police: Keawe Street in Hilo Again Open
Update: Police reported at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, that Keawe Street in downtown Hilo is now again open. The Hawai‘i Police Department also thanked the public for its its patience. Original Story: Big Island police reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, that a portion of a Hilo...
2 Runaways Located in Good Health
Hawai‘i Island police report that two male runaways were recently located in Puna in separate instances. Both were found in good health. Fifteen-year-old Connor Uribes was located on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco was located on Monday, Aug. 22.
Possible Drowning Reported At Kehena Beach
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Attempts to resuscitate 72-year-old Gabriel DeSilva of Pahoa were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reporting a possible drowning at Kehena Beach in Puna that occurred on Sunday, August 21. From the...
Amid severe shortage, Hilo hospital to hire nurse aides with no experience and train them
Police arrest suspect accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old woman in Chinatown. Police have arrested the suspected gunman accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old woman at a Chinatown bus stop. Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hawaiian Electric said crews are...
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore, are being remembered as pillars of their community. Relatives say they leave behind three children, including a daughter who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized. HNN spoke...
Halau seeks help after fire guts historic 1929 Holualoa Theatre near Kailua-Kona
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A historic structure just outside of Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island was destroyed by a raging fire Sunday morning -- leaving a hula halau without a home and supplies. The 1929 Holualoa Theatre was home to several community organizations, including Kumu Lehua Bray’s Hula Maunalei Halau for the...
Maui murder trial concludes with FBI testimony, motion for acquittal denied
Testimony has concluded in the trial of Bernard Brown, who is accused of second degree murder in the disappearance and presumed death of Moreira “Mo” Monsalve more than eight years ago. Monsalve was his ex-girlfriend at the time. The 46-year-old mother of three was last seen on the...
Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage
HNN News Brief (Aug. 23, 2022) Police arrest a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Chinatown. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old woman in Chinatown. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police have arrested the suspected gunman accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old woman at a Chinatown bus...
Plans for Hawaii Island boat ramp blocked by lava rock raises community concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years after lava blocked Pohoiki Boat Ramp, controversy and frustration is growing over what to do with the area. It’s been blocked since the 2018 Kilauea eruption. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that an engineer presented some options to the community, including dredging a channel to...
DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage
Police arrest a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Chinatown. Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage. Hawaiian Electric said crews are working to bring power back to remaining customers in parts of West Maui, Upcountry and East Maui. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally...
The Japanese wedding industry in Hawaii used to be booming. Now, it's slow to make a comeback
A recent examination found that 62 of the machines are now damaged and unusable, the suit said. The Navy insists it's already working to fix the issues as the Red Hill water crisis drags on. Bid to get bail rejected for Kapolei couple accused of being Russian spies, stealing IDs...
Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants
Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
Emergency loans up to $150,000 available to Maui farmers impacted by Axis deer infestation
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Farmers on Maui who have been impacted by the overpopulation of Axis deer may be eligible for an emergency loan of up to $150,000 to deal with the economic impacts of the invasive species. The $150,000 will be the maximum amount loaned out to impacted farmers,...
Hilo couple charged with conspiracy to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth
The County of Hawaii Prosecutor's Office said that two suspects were charged and accused of conspiracy to distribute over three pounds of meth and around 1,000 fentanyl pills on Friday, Aug. 12.
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
"We’re around the minimum, getting to an average, but nowhere near the max private is what we’re proposing.”. Vanderbilt comes to the islands as an unfamiliar foe for UH football. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hawaii opens the first season under head coach Timmy Chang against the Vanderbilt...
