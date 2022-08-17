ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahoa, HI

Comments / 2

Related
KHON2

Hawaii police investigate officer-involved shooting in Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Tuesday in Hilo. As a result of the incident, Keawe Street was closed between Mamo and Kalakaua streets at around 5 p.m. but has since been reopened. It is currently unknown what caused the incident.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Release Additional Information About Officer-Involved Shooting in Hilo

Big Island police released more information shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, about an incident involving an officer discharging his weapon in downtown Hilo. Detectives with the Hawai’i Police Department are investigating following an officer-involved shooting shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. According to a media release from police,...
HILO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
City
Pahoa, HI
City
Pāhoa, HI
State
Hawaii State
bigislandnow.com

Police: Keawe Street in Hilo Again Open

Update: Police reported at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, that Keawe Street in downtown Hilo is now again open. The Hawai‘i Police Department also thanked the public for its its patience. Original Story: Big Island police reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, that a portion of a Hilo...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

2 Runaways Located in Good Health

Hawai‘i Island police report that two male runaways were recently located in Puna in separate instances. Both were found in good health. Fifteen-year-old Connor Uribes was located on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 14-year-old Alika Togi-Branco was located on Monday, Aug. 22.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Possible Drowning Reported At Kehena Beach

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Attempts to resuscitate 72-year-old Gabriel DeSilva of Pahoa were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department is reporting a possible drowning at Kehena Beach in Puna that occurred on Sunday, August 21. From the...
PAHOA, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#Hawaii News Now
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage

HNN News Brief (Aug. 23, 2022) Police arrest a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Chinatown. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old woman in Chinatown. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police have arrested the suspected gunman accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old woman at a Chinatown bus...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Plans for Hawaii Island boat ramp blocked by lava rock raises community concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years after lava blocked Pohoiki Boat Ramp, controversy and frustration is growing over what to do with the area. It’s been blocked since the 2018 Kilauea eruption. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that an engineer presented some options to the community, including dredging a channel to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage

Police arrest a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Chinatown. Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage. Hawaiian Electric said crews are working to bring power back to remaining customers in parts of West Maui, Upcountry and East Maui. Police arrest suspect accused of fatally...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
hawaiinewsnow.com

Son of Honolulu police chief arrested again on outstanding warrants

Navy wants to reactivate Aiea-Halawa shaft which has been shut down since last year. Water rights activists have a message for Vice President Kamala Harris as she vacations on the North Shore of Kauai. Meanwhile, the Navy wants to reactivate its Aiea-Halawa shaft, which has been shut down since last year.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki

"We’re around the minimum, getting to an average, but nowhere near the max private is what we’re proposing.”. Vanderbilt comes to the islands as an unfamiliar foe for UH football. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hawaii opens the first season under head coach Timmy Chang against the Vanderbilt...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy