Read full article on original website
Related
kotatv.com
The 2022 Central States Fair finally kicks off
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The smell of food, the sound of farm animals, and the screams from the rides, the 77th annual Central States Fair has finally arrived in Rapid City. The fair officially kicked off Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the opening ceremony, the fair’s general manager, Ron Jeffries, mentioned that the passes, which include the VIP pass, Premier Pass, and the Grandstand Pass were sold out. Jeffries hinted that the credit should go to the Rapid City community for showing tremendous support for the Central States Fair.
KELOLAND TV
Panel OKs projects at five South Dakota airports
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen, Eagle Butte, Pierre, Spearfish and Wall can look forward to federal improvements at their local airfields. The South Dakota Aeronautics Commission gave the green light Thursday to the projects. Aberdeen will see a $3.78 million apron expansion. The FAA will pay 95%, with state...
KELOLAND TV
Tourism numbers are down in Rapid City this year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Tourism numbers in Rapid City are down this summer compared to last year. But businesses are still saying it’s been a successful season. With just a few weeks left of summer, people are spending time in downtown Rapid City. Some businesses say it’s...
KELOLAND TV
A holistic approach to reducing crime in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Knollwood neighborhood of Rapid City is known for a surge in violent crime in recent years, but work is being done to uplift the community, starting with the youth. There are many ways to reduce crime in a neighborhood, Rapid City police chief...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newscenter1.tv
Mayor’s salary, employee hiring the focus of first Rapid City budget hearing
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Wednesday was the first reading of Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender’s 2023 budget proposal, and elected officials had some thoughts. These hearings are designed for representatives to ask questions, make suggestions, and decide where funding priorities lie. Ward 2 Alderman Bill Evans brought up...
kingsburyjournal.com
Fast bikes, fresh air and freedom
80 years, late summer has brought thousands of motorcycles to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Bikers come from across the country – and around the world – to participate in the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. They bring with them their money, supporting our local businesses and helping our state revenues. And they enjoy the beauty and freedom that South Dakota has to offer.
KEVN
Rapid City mall under major renovation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Uptown Rapid, formerly known as the Rushmore Mall, is going through some major renovations, transforming large areas of the more than 800,000-square-foot space. “We have 12 pushing on 13 new small businesses that have opened this year. We are working on our food court renovations....
KELOLAND TV
Crews battle fires in western South Dakota, Wyoming
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy day for firefighters in western South Dakota and Wyoming. Crews battled a fire near Deadwood and Summerset — both are now contained. Firefighters are still battling flames near Devils Tower National Monument in Wyoming. There is also a fire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Dakota 1880 Train Marking 65 Years of Living History
The one place in South Dakota where you can still ride the rails through a historic part of the Black Hills is Hill City. And, one of the marque attractions is the 1880 Train. On Saturday, August 20 the 65th-anniversary celebration will mark the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957.
KEVN
As a new school year nears, RCAS and other districts struggle to find teachers
The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday.
kotatv.com
How one Rapid City tech company is changing the game on metal repair
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - “It is a game-changing technology when it comes down to parts that really need to be repaired versus a new manufacturer,” says Rob Hrabe, CEO and co-founder of VRC Metal systems. VRC Metal systems produce a cold spray, better known as supersonic particle...
KEVN
Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta. The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act. Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
Central States Fair kicks off with record-selling admission passes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Admission sales are looking up at this year’s Central States Fair, as food and toy vendors from all over the country are setting up on-site for the week-long event. Ron Jefferies, general manager at Central States Fair, says COVID played a role in attendance...
Black Hills Pioneer
SBHS grad thankful to be alive
STURGIS — Tanner Puckett said he is very, very thankful that he is alive. The 31-year-old Rapid City man remains in a Denver hospital following a power paragliding accident on Aug. 4.
newscenter1.tv
Rally wrap: Buffalo Chip had a successful year with many new faces
STURGIS, S.D. — With nightly concerts and locations like the Field of Flags, the Buffalo Chip felt this year’s Rally went well for them. Tens of thousands of people were seen and many were new faces to the campsite. “People were the happiest they ever have been. You...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: RCPD in search of persons of interest
UPDATE (5:07 p.m.): As a result of the ongoing investigation, RCPD is now seeking the public’s help to locate three persons of interest. 17-year-old Robert Yellow Bird of Sioux Falls, who is also wanted for questioning about a shooting incident on August 17. 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid...
sdpb.org
Rapid City school board hears complaints about potential suspension of Lakota immersion school
Rapid City school board members heard concerns at a Tuesday meeting about whether the district can sustain an existing Lakota immersion program. The board took no official vote; however, a lack of qualified teaching candidates for open positions appears to mean an end to the program — for now. The program is taught in the Lakota language with an emphasis on Lakota culture, heritage and values.
KEVN
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are seeking three “persons of interest” following the Saturday morning double homicide at a North Rapid City apartment. The shooting was around 7 a.m. at an apartment on the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Two men were killed. Persons of interest are:
kotatv.com
Road construction begins in Spearfish at exit 17
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Spearfish and the South Dakota Department of Transportation are joining together to improve the intersection at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85. Current construction for a housing development and sports complex, as well as numerous other projects in the area, has increased traffic concerns off of Interstate 90 near exit 17.
KEVN
2 dead in North Rapid shooting Saturday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two men are killed in a North Rapid City apartment Saturday. According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, the shooting happened at an apartment on the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. Police are actively investigating the shooting and have not provided further...
Comments / 0