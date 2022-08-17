AREA HAPPENINGS

Free Community Meal , 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Jeromesville Lutheran Church, 18 E. North St.; shredded chicken sandwiches, green beans, cucumber salad and ice cream sundaes. For delivery to a shut-in in Jeromesville or the surrounding area, call Sue at 419-282-1926.

Main Street Music, South Main , 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Pavilion at the Square, downtown Wooster. For more information, e-mail Guinevere@mainstreetwooster.org .

New Pittsburg Lions Club Fish Fry , 5-7 p.m. Friday, New Pittsburg Lions Park, 9400 Hiner Road, behind the Lutheran Church; fish, ham, coleslaw, applesauce, beans, mac and cheese, dessert and drink.

August Concert & Cruise-In , 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, downtown Wooster. Live music featuring SOBOS (Some Of the Best Old Songs), a classic rock band from Wooster.

Music at the Arboretum: Hot Potatoes , 6:30 p.m. Friday, John Streeter Gardner Amphitheater, 2122 Williams Road, Wooster. Rain location is Fisher Auditorium, 1680 Madison Ave. The program is free. Learn more at ormaco.org or call 419-853-6016.

Downtown Wooster Farmers' Market , 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday. Free live music from band Honeytown 9-11 a.m. For more information email Guinevere@mainstreetwooster.org .

Standard Time Jazz , 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Main Street Music event, downtown Wooster. For more information e-mail Guinevere@mainstreetwooster.org .

Steppin’ Out for Hospice , 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Aultman Alliance Community Hospital will host the annual event with the funds benefitting Aultman Hospice locations. Route starts at Aultman Alliance and winds through the campus of Mount Union. To register for the 5k,visit runtoyouracing.enmotive.com/events/register/steppin-out-for-hospice-5k

Smithville Antiques Market , 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Smithville Community Historical Society. The market will be on the grounds of the Mishler Weaving Mill. All buildings in the Pioneer Village will be open. There will be refreshments, live music and a vintage baseball game with the Smithville Stars vs. the Canal Fulton Mules. For more information visit the Smithville Community Historical Society Facebook page or sohchs.org .

OHPA Bird Fair , 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Medina County Community Center, 735 Lafayette Road. Admission is $5; kids 12-and-under are free; free parking. Lots of birds, toys, cages, new vendor, and birds for adoption will be there. Find everything you need to feed, house and enrich birds.

Ashland Pride Sidewalk Parade and Pride at Water's Edge , Saturday, 10:30 a.m. parade in downtown Ashland. Events begin at noon at Water's Edge Event Center, including vendors, live music, live entertainment, three Pride shows, PlayZone and KidZone. After-party at Riley's Bar, 155 W. Main St., at 7 p.m.

Francis and Arabella; John and Fanny: Love and War , 1 p.m. Saturday, Historic Shreve Presbyterian Church, 343 N. Market St., Shreve. John Fazio will tell the story of Union Gen. Francis C. Barlow and his wife, Arabella, and Confederate Gen. John B. Gordon and his wife, Fanny.

Veterans Building Open House , 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Veterans Building to showcase the Wall of Honor. Pictures are needed. Drop off a 5 x 7 picture of an Ashland County veteran with name, branch of service and years served (note conflict if applicable) on the back of photo at the fair office. The American Legion Auxiliary will provide a patriotic program at 5:30 p.m.

Parkwell Duo at Parties on the Patio , 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Ashland Golf Club. Brandon Wells and Mike Parker will share a mixture of country songs and pop from the '90s to today. Ev DeVaul will be on the grill to serve a $5 Wonder Dog special with, chips and a fountain drink. A full service bar will be available from Shank’s.

Gospel Concert , 7 p.m. Saturday, Ashland County Fairgrounds. Seating will be on the track (take a chair) or the bleachers and grandstands. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased in the fair office or at the event. Call the fair office at 419-289-0466 for more information.

Singspiration 2022 , 2 p.m. Sunday, Wooster First Church of God, 1953 Akron Road. Good News Trio, Timothy and Hosanna Noble and The Terwilliger Family will perform. Free admission, congregational singing and a love offering.

Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare Golf Classic, 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, The Pines Golf Club, Orrville. To register, visit www.OhiosHospiceLifeCare.org/Golf2022 . For questions or sponsorship information, contact Katherine Ritchie at kritchie@lifecarehospice.org or 330-264-4899.

Photographing fall colors, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot. The Wilderness Center Nature Photo Club will present a free program presented by Jerry Jelinek. For more information visit www.twcnpc.com .

Gear for Glory Car Show , 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, Smithville Mennonite Church, 6097 Akron Road, Smithville. All makes and models are welcome. No entrance fee. Family activities. Donation collected for Breakaway Gas Fund.

Josh Vanderzyden at Parties on the Patio , 6-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, Ashland Golf Club. The Dine and Dash Mobile will be serving.

Square Dance , 7:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, Wayne County Fairgrounds Coliseum. Lessons begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free with the admission to the fair.

Speaker Erin Brockovich, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, Kent State Stark Conference Center. Tickets are free and available to the public beginning 8 a.m. Monday at Kent State University at Stark’s Main Hall.

Dog Obedience Class , 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 22, 29 and Oct. 6, Smithville United Methodist Church; $85 registration fee. Class limit to eight. Register by calling 330-669-2371.

Historical Society Living History Cemetery Walk , 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, Ashland Cemetery. Ashland’s historical figures will come to life through local re-enactors. The Living History Cemetery Walk is appropriate for families and people of all ages. The event is open to the public for a suggested donation of $5. No reservations are required.

Savor & Sip Event , 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, Mid-Ohio Conference Center, Mansfield. The Savor & Sip event is a celebration of all things culinary, from appetizers, entrees, desserts, pastries and beverages, from some of the area's finest restaurants, caterers, bakeries, delis and beverage companies. There will be entertainment and a silent auction. Entry is $20 per person when registered by Oct. 11. To participate as a food vendor, call 419-522-3211 or email Lisa Duckworth at lduckworth@richlandareachamber.com . Attendees are encouraged to register via the event calendar at richlandareachamber.com .

Dalton Holiday Festival, Dec. 3-4, downtown Dalton. Craft show, parade, other contests, other holiday festivities.

The Wayne County Historical Society’s eight-building campus is open every Saturday, with tours at 1 and 2:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, free for those 14 and under. In addition to the permanent collection, special exhibits include “Dean Chance: His Life and Legend”, “Wayne County Men & Women in WWII”, and “A Season of Quilts: Summer.” The historical society is located at 546 E. Bowman St. in Wooster. The parking lot entrance is on Spink St. just north of Bowman. For more information visit waynehistoricalohio.org or call 330-264-8856.

Northern Ohio Railway Museum, 5515 Buffham Road, Seville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28. On the second and fourth Saturday of each month (weather permitting) ride an historic 1914 trolley car, Shaker Heights Rapid Transit car 12, on the museum’s demonstration railroad. Trolley rides are scheduled every hour on the hour 11 a.m.-3 pm. Adult and teen tickets are $4; children ages 6-12, $2; and ages 5 and younger, free. For more information, visit www.northernohiorailwaymuseum.org .

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: AREA HAPPENINGS