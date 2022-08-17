Top Canton-area restaurants, ice cream shops to visit before summer ends

When you go on vacation, you plan the fun things you’re going to do. What’s also always on the list? Places to eat.

While looking up the city to which you’re traveling, you’ll likely find a slew of restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, breweries, wineries and more that you must check out while in town. And if you’re smart, you take note and plan to visit them.

Good times always include food, am I right? I mean, comedian Jim Gaffigan has a whole bit about how vacations are just all about eating . Why not take the mindset and enjoy local restaurants as if you were on vacation?

Before summer ends, pretend you're on vacation and check out these 10 restaurants, coffee shops, ice cream shops, wineries and breweries in Stark County.

1. The Bistro of Oakwood

The Bistro of Oakwood offers great food year round, but in the summer, you can enjoy it on the patio. Complete with a fireplace for those chilly summer nights, the patio is a cozy hangout spot, great for a fun time. With menu items including freshly crafted appetizers to tasty salads, unique chicken dishes and high-quality steaks to pork chops, duck and lamb, plus seafood, pasta and sandwiches, The Bistro of Oakwood is upscale dining at its best.

Located at 2664 Easton St. NE in Plain Twp., The Bistro is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, 4 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit thebistroofoakwood.com for more information.

2. The Twisted Olive

Nestled in Green, The Twisted Olive is a perfect summer spot. It has a beautiful, partially covered patio with two levels, and it’s in close proximity to Southgate Park. Enjoy lunch or dinner on the patio followed by a walk in the park. The menu offers unique Italian cuisine and delicious, award-winning wine.

The Twisted Olive is at 5430 Massillon Road in Green and is open for seating indoors and outdoors from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit thetwistedolive.com .

3. Patrick’s Ice Cream

Patrick’s Ice Cream is a must, as it’s only open in the summer. Opened under new ownership this year, Patrick’s is a staple in Canton and has been around for decades. Popular items include milkshakes and chili-cheese fries, as well as slushy floats and turtle sundaes.

Located at 1101 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton, Patrick’s is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. Find Patrick’s Ice Cream on Facebook .

4. Pav's Creamery

The adults will love Pav’s Creamery , which offers boozy milkshakes. Pav’s combines crafted cocktails with its homemade ice cream for a grown-up treat. Spiked Blueberry Lemonade and Crown Caramel Apple, anyone? View the menu for more shakes for the 21-and-older crowd. Also on the menu is Pav’s award-winning ice cream in several flavors.

Pav’s Creamery has multiple locations: 708 S Main St., North Canton; 3875 Massillon Road, Uniontown; 3769 Manchester Road, Portage Lakes; 2162 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. All locations are open noon to 9 p.m. daily. Visit pavscreamery.com for more information.

5. Shale Craft Coffee

Who doesn’t love a flight of drinks? Shale Craft Coffee in North Canton has flights available in hot or cold coffees. Stop in and enjoy a flight of your choice of four drinks out on the patio.

Shale’s menu also offers a variety of coffees − hot and cold, teas, signature drinks, smoothies, pastries, sandwiches and more.

New coffee shops: Tremont Coffee, Shale Craft Coffee open in North Canton; M&H Beans to open roastery

Located at 1160 S Main St. in North Canton, Shale is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit shalebrewing.com/coffee-menu .

6. Jerzee’s Cafe

If you haven’t yet visited, Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton is definitely worth checking out. Jerzee’s Cafe, located right alongside the plaza, offers outdoor seating along with tasty sandwiches, wraps, wings, burgers and more. Plan your trip right and enjoy a movie or other event after your meal in the plaza.

Dinner with a view: Best view of downtown Canton at Jerzee’s Cafe

Jerzee’s is at 330 Court Ave. NW in Canton and is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Visit jerzeesgrille.com for more information. Check cantoncentennialplaza.com for a list of events.

7. UnHitched Brewing Co.

There’s a little something for everyone in Louisville now. If your crew likes beer, then they’ll love UnHitched Brewing Co. in downtown Louisville. The brewery offers an expansive menu of craft beers, tasty burgers and more. Lunch is available now, too.

After your meal, keep the fun going in the DORA. Enjoy adult beverages outside, and meander down to Umbrella Alley, which offers a unique view and fun photo opportunity.

Also nearby is Metzger Park, which has a nice walking trail, play place for the kids and a fenced in dog park.

UnHitched at Canton Theatre: Savory Stark: Canton Greek Fest, UnHitched Kilgen ale at Palace, local wine at Blossom

UnHitched is at 115 S. Mill St. in Louisville and is open for dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, with the kitchen closing one hour prior to closing time each day. Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the space at 228 E. Main St. Visit unhitched.beer for more information.

8. Social at the Stone House

Dining at Social at the Stone House is a treat no matter what time of year it is. The Romanesque house has beautiful views indoors and out. Score a table on the covered porch and enjoy an exquisite meal. The menu offers small plates, salads, flatbreads, hand-helds and plenty of entrees, including steak, shrimp, lamb chops, pasta, scallops and more, as well as a large drink menu of craft cocktails, wines and beers.

Social at the Stone House is at 824 Lincoln Way E in Massillon. The lounge is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and the kitchen is open 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information and to make reservations, visit socialstonehouse.com .

9. Maize Valley Winery

If you can’t decide what you’d like, Maize Valley Winery has a bit of everything. Get some goodies to go, including wine; gourmet, specialty food items; meats and cheeses from the deli; and homemade pies and cookies from the bakery; or stay and enjoy a quick bite in the Tasting Room Cafe. If you grab a meal, you have to add a glass of wine or beer. Maize Valley has a large offering of both.

Maize Valley is also known for having a lot of outdoor fun. Check the calendar to see what’s happening. Summer events have included car cruise-ins, a lavender festival, as well as live music.

The winery is located at 6193 Edison St. NE in Hartville and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit maizevalley.com for more information.

10. The Barrel Room on Canal

Wine, live music and a patio. Sounds like a good time. The Barrel Room on Canal has all those and more. Choose from a long list of wines, as well as a beer menu and a full food menu offering salads, sandwiches, entrees, pastas and even meals for the kids. The Barrel Room is the perfect spot to stop and relax in Canal Fulton.

The Barrel Room is at 129 Canal St. N in Canal Fulton and is open from 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday. Visit barrelroomwinebar.com for more information.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Top Canton-area restaurants, ice cream shops to visit before summer ends