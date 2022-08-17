ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrtv.com

3 dead following plane collision in California

Two planes collided while trying to land at an airport near San Jose, California, on Thursday. Authorities said three people died in the crash, one person in the Cessna 152 and the two people in the Cessna 340. "We are absolutely saddened to hear about the tragic incident that took...
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multi-Vehicle Accident on Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont Area

A Fremont PD officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard on the morning of Monday, August 16, 2022. The incident took place in the area of Warm Springs Boulevard and Mission Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont. A preliminary report...
FREMONT, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water

(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
FREMONT, CA
L.A. Weekly

Norma Hall Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 84 [Newark, CA]

Traffic Accident near Newark Boulevard On-Ramp Left One 70-Year-Old Woman Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 9:09 p.m. along eastbound Highway 84, east of Newark Boulevard on-ramp. Upon arrival, police located two vehicles with significant damages and a woman that sustained major injuries.
NEWARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 2 teens after Safeway employee shot to death

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a Safeway employee. Tevita Tuakalau, 18, of Utah and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were taken into custody following the June 5 death of Manuel Huizar Cornejo, killed in the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue, which is in the Willow Glen neighborhood.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Prunedale family searching for missing horse Rocky

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family is heartbroken after their beloved horse Rocky went missing earlier this week. The family believes Rocky was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The family says there are no signs of him escaping from his fenced area and think he was robbed. Rocky is a brown horse with white The post Prunedale family searching for missing horse Rocky appeared first on KION546.
PRUNEDALE, CA
viatravelers.com

24 Fun & Best Things to do in Monterey, California

Nestled along the idyllic central California coastline, Monterey, California, is a beautiful West Coast town in one of the most picturesque areas of the state. Visitors from Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area routinely make the drive to and through the beautiful town. Is Monterey, California, worth visiting?...
MONTEREY, CA

