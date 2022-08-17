Read full article on original website
SJ firefighters start GoFundMe that appears related to deadly Tesla crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose fire captain is mourning the deaths of his three children after they were tragically killed in a grisly crash on Highway 156 in San Benito County, according to a GoFundMe post apparently set up by his colleagues. Fire Captain Steve Biakanja’s children were students at Carmel Middle […]
Fire crews responding to two-structure fire in San Jose
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire, according to a tweet from San Jose Fire Department.
wrtv.com
3 dead following plane collision in California
Two planes collided while trying to land at an airport near San Jose, California, on Thursday. Authorities said three people died in the crash, one person in the Cessna 152 and the two people in the Cessna 340. "We are absolutely saddened to hear about the tragic incident that took...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multi-Vehicle Accident on Warm Springs Boulevard in Fremont Area
A Fremont PD officer was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard on the morning of Monday, August 16, 2022. The incident took place in the area of Warm Springs Boulevard and Mission Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont. A preliminary report...
At least 2 people killed after planes collide during landing at NorCal airport
Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said.
Watsonville plane crash: Surveillance video captures aftermath of deadly mid-air collision
Surveillance video captured the aftermath of two planes colliding in the air while they were attempting to land at an airport in Watsonville on Thursday.
L.A. Weekly
Wsvaldo Perez Vazquez Pronounced Dead after DUI Collision on Highway 68 [Salinas, CA]
One Dead, One Arrested after Traffic Accident near Spreckles Boulevard. The accident occurred on August 13th, at around 6:10 p.m., along Highway 68, near Spreckles Boulevard. According to initial reports, a Toyota Camry was struck by a black BMW for reasons unknown, causing a third car to also crash into the wreckage.
Fire burning near Roy Diaz Street shuts down Highway 101 onramp
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A fire is burning off Del Torre Street near Highway 101. The fire is causing problems and has shut down the onramp to Highway 101 off Roy Diaz Street. No cause has been determined. Salinas Fire is on the scene. The post Fire burning near Roy Diaz Street shuts down Highway 101 onramp appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park
A gathering at Natividad Creek Park led to reports of gunfire and cars speeding away from the scene. One of which ended up rolling down an embankment in the area. The post Salinas Police investigating overnight gathering, gunfire at Natividad Creek Park appeared first on KION546.
Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey Police Department said an individual in a Mustang drove off Thursday night after burning out on Cannery Row. When a police officer attempted to stop the suspect, they kept burning out, said police. A large crowd then formed and got between the car and the officer. This gave the The post Illegal driving concerns during Car Week in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
3 people, a dog dead after 2 planes crash in mid-air at small NorCal airport
Federal officials say three people are dead after two planes crashed in mid-air while attempting to land at a small Northern California airport.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Questions on missing woman found dead, plane crash on Central Coast, expired at-home COVID tests
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Man who fell off Fremont pier found dead in the water
(KRON) — A man who witnesses say fell off the pier at Fremont’s Don Edwards Preserve on Wednesday was found deceased in the water on Thursday, the Fremont Police Department said in a social media post. Officers were first alerted to the situation at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a community member called to […]
L.A. Weekly
Norma Hall Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 84 [Newark, CA]
Traffic Accident near Newark Boulevard On-Ramp Left One 70-Year-Old Woman Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 9:09 p.m. along eastbound Highway 84, east of Newark Boulevard on-ramp. Upon arrival, police located two vehicles with significant damages and a woman that sustained major injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest 2 teens after Safeway employee shot to death
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a Safeway employee. Tevita Tuakalau, 18, of Utah and Jacob Parrilla, 19, of San Jose were taken into custody following the June 5 death of Manuel Huizar Cornejo, killed in the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue, which is in the Willow Glen neighborhood.
Prunedale family searching for missing horse Rocky
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A family is heartbroken after their beloved horse Rocky went missing earlier this week. The family believes Rocky was stolen between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The family says there are no signs of him escaping from his fenced area and think he was robbed. Rocky is a brown horse with white The post Prunedale family searching for missing horse Rocky appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Car Week Traffic: On top of event traffic, be prepared for 85,000 tourists to leave
SALINAS, Calif. — Over in Seaside we have Exotics on Broadway. Broadway Ave closed between Del Monte and Fremont from 11 a.m. To 6 p.m. A detour is available through the Seaside Auto Mall. Expect delays on both Del Monte, Fremont and Highway 1. And just a heads up...
L.A. Weekly
Lisa Biakanja, Ben Biakanja, Leigh Biakanja and Lucy Biakanja Killed in Big-Rig Collision on Highway 156 [Hollister, CA]
HOLLISTER, CA (August 18, 2022) – Sunday night, four members of the Biakanja family were killed in a big-rig collision on Highway 156. The incident happened around 8:05 p.m., near Fairview Road on August 14th. Emergency crews were dispatched to the site of the accident shortly after. According to...
viatravelers.com
24 Fun & Best Things to do in Monterey, California
Nestled along the idyllic central California coastline, Monterey, California, is a beautiful West Coast town in one of the most picturesque areas of the state. Visitors from Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area routinely make the drive to and through the beautiful town. Is Monterey, California, worth visiting?...
