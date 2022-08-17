Read full article on original website
Watch: Octavious Oxendine Talks Weight Loss, Improvement in Speed, Agility and more
Octavious Oxendine has become one of the focal points of Kentucky's defense entering the 2022 season. The defensive tackle has shed 30 pounds through the offseason and into preseason camp, turning himself into a different type of player in the trenches. Entering his junior year at Kentucky, he's is ...
Record-setting Aces beat Mercury sweep series
LAS VEGAS — Chelsea Gray had 27 points and eight assists and hit a career-high seven of Las Vegas' WNBA playoff-record 23 3-pointers and the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 117-80 on Saturday night to sweep the best-of-three series. Las Vegas, which never trailed, also set WNBA playoff marks...
Perfect record for U20 Falconets at World Cup
Nigeria came from behind and beat Canada 3-1 to finish the group stage of the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica with three wins from three. Esther Onyenezide scored two penalties for the Falconets, who had already secured a quarter-final spot, to become joint leading markswoman with Inma Gabarro of Spain.
