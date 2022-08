LAS VEGAS — Chelsea Gray had 27 points and eight assists and hit a career-high seven of Las Vegas' WNBA playoff-record 23 3-pointers and the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 117-80 on Saturday night to sweep the best-of-three series. Las Vegas, which never trailed, also set WNBA playoff marks...

