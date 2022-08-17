Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
2021 Philadelphia Tattoo ConventionJoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
This Massive Antique Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Related
papreplive.com
Despite graduation losses, Coatesville football team looks to remain among district’s best
COATESVILLE >> Expectations. For any good team, they come with the territory and for the past few years not many high school football teams in the area have been better than Coatesville. They won their sixth straight Ches-Mont League National Division title in 2021 and made it all the way...
papreplive.com
After turbulent season, D-West football team looks to return to district playoffs
DOWNINGTOWN >> If there is a high school football team eager to put last year behind them and turn the page to 2022, it’s Downingtown West. From off-the-field tragedy to on-the-field struggles, the Whippets suffered through an uncharacteristically subpar year, finishing 5-5 and missing the District 1 playoffs. “Last...
papreplive.com
The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media Girls Tennis Preview: Methacton doubles looking to repeat state title
Last season wasn’t just a special one in Montgomery County, it was a historic one. Not only did North Penn’s Esha Velaga win the PIAA 3A singles title, but Methacton’s Hana Nouaime and Alice Liang won the doubles title. Velaga decided not to return for her senior...
papreplive.com
Avon Grove 2022 Football
Avon Grove captains Owen Yoder, Josh Oswald, Jose Garcia, and Thadeus Binstead, (BILL RUDICK for MediaNews Group) WEST GROVE >> With a young team facing a monster schedule, the Avon Grove football team finished last season with a record of 3-7. Heading into the 2022 season under third-year coach Joe Coffey, the Red Devils will look to a now-seasoned group of senior captains to lead the way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
papreplive.com
Phoenixville hoping to pick up where it left off after strong finish in 2021
The start of the 2021 season was one Phoenixville would just as soon forget. The finish? One it definitely wants to reprise. From a COVID-affected 1-4 beginning to a four-game win streak that made them playoff-worthy, the Phantoms effected one of the biggest turnarounds the area saw last fall. They rolled past Pioneer Athletic Conference opponents Upper Perkiomen, Upper Merion and Pottstown before holding off Owen J. Roberts, 6-2, in their divisional crossover pairing.
PennLive’s Keystone Elite: These 11 quarterbacks could be the best in Pa. in 2022
Bishop McDevitt’s Stone Saunders and Steel-High’s Alex Erby combined for more than 6,300 yards and nearly 90 touchdowns last season. That would be pretty good for a couple of seniors at the top of their game, but Saunders was just a freshman and Erby was only a sophomore.
Famed Golf Architect, Watching TV Coverage of Play on a Course He Designed, Notes Unexpected Alteration
Ron Prichard, famed golf-course designer and Lansdale resident, recently watched a championship match televised from Memphis’ TCP Southwind course. Like other fans, he found the shootout engaging. But as the course’s designer, his viewpoint was especially focused. Jack Hirsch drove the story for Golf.com. The Par-3, Hole-11 tee...
The Bucks County Classic Is Returning to Doylestown. Read To Know When and How To Participate
The popular Bucks County Classic bike race will be returning to Doylestown in mid-September, seeing racers from around the world come to the area. Mike Maney wrote about the upcoming race for the Bucks County Herald. This year’s race will be the 18th edition of the popular race. With riders...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
What is Crudité?
Philadelphia, PA - You've probably wondered, "What is Crudite?" You've probably wondered, "What is Crudite?" Crudites come in many forms, from sticks to strips, but they are usually served with a dip. They are an excellent appetizer for parties and gatherings and highlight the best seasonal vegetables. Whether you serve them as a standalone snack or as a part of a larger meal, crudites are a healthy, easy, and delicious way to impress guests. You can even use purple cabbage carved into a bowl to serve them.
Expect Delays: I-95/I-295 Lane Closure in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Interstate 95 and Interstate 295 motorists in Bucks County will encounter a lane closure in both directions between the Route 413 (Bristol) and Business U.S. 1/Route 413 (Penndel/Levittown) interchanges in Bristol and Middletown townships on Monday, August 22, through Friday, August 26, from 7:30 PM to 5:30 AM the following morning for bridge construction activities under a project to perform high-priority repairs on 13 structures on I-95, I-295 and Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Bucks and Delaware counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
All Star Wars Fans Will Be Migrating To Philadelphia, PA This October
If you’re asking me, Star Wars has got to have some of the most die-hard fans out of any fan base there is on the planet. The people who like the Star Wars franchise don’t just like Star Wars, they absolutely love it. I just got into it myself and personally, when I saw this Lightsaber Pub Crawl in Philadelphia being advertised, I knew I had to get all the details and go.
sauconsource.com
Section of D&L Trail in Upper Bucks Closed for Construction
A section of the popular Delaware & Lehigh (D&L) trail along the Delaware Canal in Durham and Nockamixon townships, Bucks County, is currently closed for construction. The closed section is parallel to the Nockamixon Cliffs south of Kintnersville, where the trail may be accessed via several footbridges spanning the canal between Rt. 611 and Narrows Hill Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In the Lanternfly Wars, This Plymouth Meeting Retiree Has a Record Number of Notches on Her Fly Swatter
Harriet Campbell, Plymouth Meeting lanternfly hunter, tracked her success on the Squishr app. Collected data from user postings on the Squishr app — an online tracker of self-posted lanternfly hits in Pa. — reveals a particularly ruthless Montgomery County hunter. Colin Deppen’s antenna was raised by the figures, leading him to report the performance for Spotlight PA.
Norristown closes parks from dusk to dawn. Unhoused people fear arrest for sleeping in parks
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Julianna Okike was sleeping in the CHOC shelter, Montgomery County’s only 24/7 shelter for single adults in Norristown, when it closed its doors in June.
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
Historic Bucks County Estate Makes List of Best Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
The Bensalem estate has stood in Bucks County since 1794. A well-known Bensalem estate has recently made a list for the best wedding venues in and around the Philadelphia area. Staff writers at Philadelphia Magazine, in collaboration with Walden Green, wrote about the beautiful Bucks County spot. The Andalusia Historic...
Popular Newtown, PA Italian Restaurant Expanding
A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown is expanding, according to The Patch. Piccolo Trattoria in the Newtown Shopping Center is about to become bigger inside and get a brand new dining area outside, similar to its Pennington, NJ location. Right now, the restaurant sits second to the end of the...
Wawa unveils new SEPTA station in Delaware County
WAWA, Pa. (CBS) -- Commuter rail is finally coming back to Wawa in Delaware County. A crowd was on hand as Wawa's president and CEO cut the ribbon to commemorate the new Wawa SEPTA station. And they did it in front of a train car wrapped with a Wawa hoagie. There was a train station at this spot more than 100 years ago and the station is decorated with vintage signs and historical photos. Service starts Sunday. Wawa will throw a party for commuters Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Dump truck involved in crash on Route 663 near Turnpike
MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A crash ended with a dump truck on its side in Bucks County. The truck and another vehicle were involved in the wreck Friday morning on Route 663 in Milford Township, near the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. State police have not yet commented on what...
2 injured after crash on Broad Street in North Philadelphia
A crash on Broad Street left two people injured early Saturday morning.
Comments / 0