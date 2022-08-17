Read full article on original website
5 Leading Pet Food Brands Sign Sustainable Packaging Pledge
(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – More than 300 million pounds of flexible plastic packaging is created in North America by the companion pet industry each year, impacting around 67% of households that own pets across the United States. Unfortunately, 99% of multi-laminate packaging used for most pet food and treats currently used in North America does not have a sustainable end-of-life solution. While other industries like food and beverage are advancing quickly toward scalable sustainable solutions, the pet industry has faced challenges.
Scout & Zoe’s Announce Collaboration on Feline-Approved Novel Protein Cat Food Toppers
(PRESS RELEASE) LAS VEGAS — Scout & Zoe’s, the original pioneer of incorporating novel proteins into pet food and treats has teamed up with Catazztic, a growing player in the industry, to offer a new original line of cat food toppers for cat lovers everywhere. This united effort...
NaturVet Evolves with New Line of Holistic Dog Supplements
(PRESS RELEASE) TEMECULA, CA – After 25 years of providing a superior quality of life to pets and pet parents all over the world, NaturVet has released Evolutions, a new line of premium dog supplements that promote joint health, skin and coat health, digestive health, and a natural sense of calm using only clean, veterinarian-approved ingredients.
NaturVet Rolls Out Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Dog Supplements
(PRESS RELEASE) TEMECULA, CA – After 25 years of providing a superior quality of life to pets and pet parents all over the world, NaturVet has released Evolutions Full Spectrum Hemp products, a new line of premium dog supplements that promote a natural sense of calm, joint health, and support for aches and discomfort.
Super Snouts Expands Functional CBD Offerings For Pets
(PRESS RELEASE) RENO, NV – Super Snouts, leading supplier of high quality pet CBD supplements, health products and treats, announces the expansion of its fan-favorite product line with the new Chews + Daily wellness chews. Super Snouts’ newest line of every day wellness products are available in a variety...
Put These 80+ Products on Your SuperZoo Shopping List!
In the July-August issue of PETS+, we featured more than 80 products that you should definitely check out if you’re attending SuperZoo — or even if you’re not, as who doesn’t love to do a little online shopping? Plus, retailers from across the country shared products that are hot sellers for them.
Pet Releaf Launches Line of CBD Dog Grooming Products
(PRESS RELEASE) DENVER — Pet Releaf, the industry’s first and leading plant-based pet health brand, is announcing a brand-new line of grooming products ahead of SuperZoo, North America’s largest pet retailer event. Formulated by its expert veterinary staff, the new collection includes four plant-powered shampoos and conditioners.
Stella & Chewy’s Launches First National Campaign
(PRESS RELEASE) OAK CREEK, WI — Stella & Chewy’s, the category leader in the raw pet food space, announced that it is launching the brand’s first-ever national ad campaign, “All You Need Is Raw.” The new creative embodies the raw, unfiltered love pet parents have for their pets and how food, especially raw and natural food, plays a key role in how pet parents show their love.
