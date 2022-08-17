Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!
brproud.com
Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
Billions available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana
man holding moneyPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as prices continue to rise in Louisiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home. Best of all, these programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. You just have to know where to find them and see if you qualify for the money.
Governor Edwards issued a statement on Louisiana setting another record low unemployment rate of 3.6 percent
Shreveport, LA – According to the state officials, for the second month in a row, the state set a record for its lowest unemployment rate ever as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the state’s seasonally adjusted rate is 3.6 percent. The July 2022 estimate for employed individuals...
theadvocate.com
Spine Hospital of Louisiana selects new CEO; see who will replace outgoing leader
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive. Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm? These students get to find out.
theneworleanstribune.com
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability
In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
westcentralsbest.com
AmeriCorps Provides $6 Million in Volunteer Louisiana Grants
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are pleased to announce $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
klax-tv.com
Humane Society of Louisiana: More Public Animal Shelters are Needed
Livingston and Avoyelles Parishes, La.—This summer has seen an influx of stray cats and dogs in South Louisiana being abandoned and surrendered to animal shelters. All day every day, Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) receives calls from pet owners looking to rehome their cats or dogs, or from people who have found abandoned pets by their homes, convenience stores, or churches. Pet owners are citing a number of reasons for releasing their pets from the increased cost of dog food and veterinary care to new no-pet policies instituted by their landlords.
KNOE TV8
Utility assistance applications closed for United Way of Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - After receiving a large number of applications from Entergy customers who want help in paying their utility bills, the United Way of Northeast Louisiana has closed the application process, according to a news release issued Thursday morning. According to the United Way, applications already submitted through...
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 16, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Zachary, Louisiana man on August 11 for an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish. Darious M....
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
Louisiana TikToker Perfectly Explains Life as a Louisiana Resident
One account on TikTok is shedding light on how to function properly in south Louisiana if you're visiting or if you're moving here so that you can survive the wild, wild south.
KTBS
Louisiana audit shows mental health agency didn't use proper procurement procedures for $1.2M buy
(The Center Square) — The Florida Parishes Human Services Authority did not use proper procedures when it contracted with a software vendor for a new electronic health record system last year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Florida...
brproud.com
Looking for work? The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice is hiring
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana’s Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) announced Monday that it’s looking to add to its team of talented staff. According to the OJJ’s official Facebook page, the organization is in need of a Juvenile Justice Specialist, which is an individual who is responsible for supervising and counseling youth in the OJJ’s secure facilities.
United Way To Help Louisiana Residents With Electric Bill
The United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Entergy Louisiana have formed a partnership to help residents in Southwest Louisiana pay their electric bills. Entergy Louisiana prices have skyrocketed over the last few months and customers all over the state are struggling to cover the cost. However, it appears that there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.
houmatimes.com
Missing Houma woman last seen in Texas
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (August 19, 2022) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is releasing additional information in the Caitlyn Case investigation in hopes of narrowing the search area. During the course of the investigation, Special Agents have determined that 33-year-old Case’s last known location was in the...
Severe Weather Threat Possible in South Louisiana Thursday
Residents of South Louisiana can expect an increased threat of rain and potentially severe weather across the region on Thursday. That threat is included in the forecast from the Storm Prediction Center but it does not appear as if the increased threat of rain and storms will be related to a weak tropical system that is expected to push into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
