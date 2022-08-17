Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Dunkin' unveils new fall menu lineup as more brands lean on all things pumpkin
The coffee and donut giant officially revealed its new fall menu as top brands leverage the upcoming season to drive customer traffic. Beginning August 17, the fall bakery line-up will include the return of Dunkin’s glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Munchkin Donut Holes, and a Pumpkin Muffin. Dunkin’s Pumpkin...
Hypebae
Pumpkin Spice Season Is Here — Dunkin' Announces Its PSL Release Date
Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice season is just around the corner with Dunkin’ announcing the release date of its fall beverages and snacks. The franchise has unveiled its full menu for the upcoming season including coffee, donuts and more. Leading the collection is the popular Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte available in hot and iced options, as well as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which boasts notes of brown sugar and warm fall spices. Dunkin’ is also introducing its new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, which features Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee with a pumpkin spice swirl. Elsewhere, drinks include the Blood Orange Dunkin’ Refresher, served chilled over ice.
Elite Daily
You Could Get Paid $1,000 To Taste All Of Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Spice Offerings
Is pumpkin spice your favorite food group? Put those autumnal taste buds to good use this season and become the ultimate PSL food taste-tester for Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Palooza. FinanceBuzz is looking to hire a Trader Joe’s “Pumpkin Spice Pundit” and fall food expert to try out all new grocery items for 2022, like pumpkin-stuffed ravioli, pumpkin waffles, and cinnamon rolls. If your mouth is watering, keep reading to find out how you can enter to win a free fall feast from Trader Joe’s, plus $1,000 just for giving your foodie feedback.
The Ringer
Martha Stewart’s Restaurant, Pumpkin Spice Goldfish, and Tasting Crunchy Mush
This week, Juliet and Jacoby react to an article asking whether we should eat wooly mammoths if they can be brought back, share their thoughts on crudités, and discuss a PBR-themed hotel. They try Crunchy Mush for this week’s Taste Test and close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.
RELATED PEOPLE
restaurantbusinessonline.com
On pumpkin spice, plant-based meat and Milk Bar
Pumpkin spice season comes earlier every year. Why?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features RB Senior Editor Pat Cobe, who joins me to talk about what’s on the menu at fast-food chains. We speak first about the recent news that Taco Bell...
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Rolling Out 4 New Menu Items Nationwide, Including Banana Cream Cake
Popeyes has garnered quite a reputation for its savory and sweet selection. While the Fried Chicken Sandwich and Wild Berry Beignets will always hold a special place in our hearts, the southern-style fast food joint is dropping four new menu items that just might give the former two a run for their money.
Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
How Much Of Cracker Barrel's Food Is Microwaved?
"Made-to-order." "Made in-house." "From scratch." You've probably seen these phrases before. How often have you read a menu that boasted about an item that was "freshly made" or something that was prepared "from scratch?" While some may take it as a sign that this is a place where you could get good quality food, a more cynical person would say that's all fancy marketing talk and cynically surmise that many items in the restaurant are either frozen or pre-made and tossed in some janky microwave to make it look freshly prepared.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Trader Joe's Shoppers Are In An Uproar Over Its Mini Beef Tacos
With Taco Bell, Del Taco, and Taco Bueno setting up shop in practically every part of the U.S., it's easy to take the fast food route when in the mood for a tortilla-wrapped lunch. But Trader Joe's Mini Beef Tacos, tiny taco treats that only call for an air fryer, oven, or microwave to prepare (per BecomeBetty.com), can offer another answer for those looking for a quick way to solve their taco cravings.
Oreo bringing back fan-favorite fall flavor for first time in 5 years
You know it’s about to be fall when you start seeing two particular words. Pumpkin. Spice. Your calendar might still say summer, but Oreo is already getting a jump on the yearly sweater-weather flavor obsession.
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
Pumpkin Spice Lovers Rejoice! Looks Like The Starbucks Drink Is Coming Back Sooner Than People Expected
Summer is officially coming to an end which only means one thing: Fall is right around the corner. And with that being said, nothing captures the essence of this season better than a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL). It’s an iconic drink for the brand, and fans have come to love it through the years. With only a few weeks to go before the “ber months” start, there’s no denying that many of us are curious to find out when this drink will return on the menu. Luckily, Instagram user @Markie_devo has provided us with a promising answer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Dunkin’ teams with Goldfish for new Pumpkin Spice Grahams
Fall is right around the corner which means one thing; pumpkin spice is coming. This time of year, many brands begin announcing their new pumpkin spice flavored products in anticipation of the seasonal change, and the latest will have many excited.
hypebeast.com
EDEN Power Corp Debuts New Amadou Tulip Hats Made From Mushrooms
EDEN Power Corp is introducing a new Amadou Tulip Hat which consists of 100 percent amadou felt derived from the fomes fomentarius mushroom. The Canadian label looks to emphasize sustainable solutions in every step of its creative process, and its latest introduction joins past projects including natural wine-dyed clothing and mycelium wine coolers.
hypebeast.com
Dime's First Fall '22 Drop Highlights Classic Staples in Earthy Tones and Corduroy
Dime is set to drop its first delivery of the Fall 2022 season later this week. This time around, the Montreal-based label is ensuring that there is a piece for everyone, highlighting seasonal appropriate pieces for the upcoming Fall weather. Staying true to its skatewear origins, the pieces in the collection maintain a comfort-focused and relaxed silhouette, as seen in oversized sweaters. The new collection brings a new sense of adventure to the season as it highlights pieces ready for the outdoors. Weather-appropriate windbreakers arrive in muted earthy color-blocking hues. Matching technical pants in beige and black round out the Fall fits.
Costco Fans Are Running To Grab These Biscoff Cookies
Ever since Delta started serving Lotus Biscoff cookies on flights in the 1980s (via the Delta Flight Museum), a flight without the crunchy cookie bursting with warm spices may feel incomplete for passengers. Instead of judging the quality of a flight based on turbulence, they might remember it as good or bad based on whether they got to eat cookies. In fact, when United Airlines announced that it was replacing the speculoos flavored cookie with Oreos, Eater contributor Lesley Suter wrote a strongly worded article about how the airline just lost a customer. "In case United's second-to-last rating among domestic airlines wasn't reason enough to fly with someone else, this move has sealed the deal for me," said Suter.
hypebeast.com
Eytys Looks to the ’70s for Its Latest Santos Sneaker
From chunky zig-zag sole cowboy-inspired boots to eye-catching mid-top sneakers, Swedish imprint Eytys knows no limits with footwear. Adding to its vibrant catalog, the brand has now reimagined its signature Santos sneaker. With a sporty low-cut silhouette, the new edition looks to the ’70s for inspiration. A supple Nappa leather...
hypebeast.com
Latosha Stone Unpacks the Inspirations Behind Her Pop-Tarts x Proper Gnar Capsule
Pop-Tarts has tapped up-and-coming skate brand Proper Gnar for a fun and exciting capsule inspired by the toaster pastry brand’s tasty flavors. Proper Gnar was founded by skater and artist Latosha Stone– who is known for her vibrant use of colors and anime-style illustrations. In a video showing the process of how this special collection came about, Stone explains how other skate brands didn’t resonate with her colorful lifestyle. Instead, she took inspiration from her art and love of anime to create Proper Gnar — a brand that has built a solid cult following over the years. For her collaboration, apparel, skate decks and other fun accessories are included in the collection which show off Stone’s cute and surreal world that remixes Pop-Tarts flavors into head-turning graphics.
hypebeast.com
Modelo Introduces its Chelada Variety Pack
Continuing to provide an alternative to the now ubiquitous hard seltzers, Modelo is now introducing its Chelada Variety Pack. The pack offers options for those that enjoy Modelo Chelada, a ready-to-drink take on the Mexican beer cocktail. The Chelada Variety Pack serves as a way to enjoy the delicious flavors...
Comments / 2